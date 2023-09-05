Maybe catch the people littering instead
I’m a snowbird, but I read your paper every day and I like it, but what I’m wondering about is it seems as though the litter problem is always blamed upon the snowbirds and the traffic is always blamed upon the snowbirds. I’ve been reading the paper this summer, and there seems to be a lot of litter and a lot of traffic problems, and I think maybe the solution to the problem is to catch the people that are doing the littering, and then work has always been a real deterrent. Maybe if they work, make them work and pick up litter, maybe that would get the idea across that they should stop littering. And yes, I agree, litter is a huge problem.
Smoke and mirrors
Love in today’s paper, Friday, Sept. 1, “Fed’s preferred inflation gauge shows a modest rise in latest sign of slowing price increases.” The Fed’s “preferred inflation gauge,” that’s the one to make you feel good, but it isn’t the real one. The real one is when you go to the grocery store and go to get gas and any individual knows inflation’s going up. So come on, don’t put these false “new gauges” or whatever they are in the paper. I know what it is because when I go to the grocery store and I go to get gas and I go to buy something, it’s higher and wages are less. So come on, it’s just smoke and mirrors.
The irony of litter versus dump fees
I find it ironic that today, Sept. 1, the Chronicle published an editorial about litter in Citrus County. It’s ironic because the commissioners recently doubled the annual fee for people who self-carry to the landfill. It is now $160 per year. We recycle everything we can and have only one bag of trash about every two to three weeks. Why should those of us with very little trash subsidize those who refuse to recycle and have four or five bags of trash per week?
What does this say about our county?
Chalk one up for John Labriola. As a candidate for Inverness City Council, he ran on a platform of homophobia and bigotry and only lost by 35 votes. What does that say about the voters in this county? More importantly, what does it say about the BOCC allowing that same individual to round up a group of like-minded bigots to stealthily attend a public meeting and wrangle a vote against the American Library Association that was not even on the agenda? How is that even possible? I’m sure there will be an editorial coming from the Chronicle.
Time we listen to wise words
It is time we listen to the words of a wise American, Will Rogers, “The short memories of American voters is what keeps our politicians in office.” And he said, “I don’t make jokes. I just watch the government and report the facts.”
What a mean-spirited Sound Off
The Sound Off saying that our taxes shouldn’t be used to rescue people after the hurricane are mean-spirited. I seem to remember reading somewhere that he who is without sin should cast the first stone.
Would’ve been disaster at glampground
I’m calling in regard to the glampground in Ozello and I would just like to say, I guess that was pretty much cleaning the swamp. The commissioners need to recheck that. There is someone else who said he needed to clean the swamp. There’s no reason for that to be in there. It would’ve been a disaster and lives would’ve been lost.
Church Without Walls needs different method
I wonder where Church Without Walls gets all their money from. I live near a pastor and his wife and they both have full-time jobs. I see where they feed Citrus, and when they’re feeding Citrus, it’s people in SUVs and Cadillacs. I really don’t think that’s truly feeding Citrus. I think the ones that need it are too proud, but they need to limit that and really give it to the people that really, really need it. It’s tiresome to see them always growing and developing and the real people that are hungry are sitting there still hungry. They need a different method.
You should have evacuated
I’m calling about the articles in the Chronicle, Thursday and Friday, about the people that needed to be rescued by the Sheriff’s Office, 70-plus people. Hello, you were in an evacuation zone. You needed to get out of there. You staying at your home is not going to lessen any damage. The damage will occur with you there or not. I totally agree with other callers that anyone rescued should be charged. I would charge $50 a person. You’re using sheriff’s resources to rescue you when you could have left on your own. So, wake up people that live in evacuation zones. We still have another three months to go in hurricane season. Like I say, you can’t fix stupid.
We had sewage in our homes
So sad the City of Crystal River has a flooding problem and a septic problem also. We all had raw sewage in our homes on Kings Bay Drive. Forget about your boardwalk you have been working on for years and receiving funds for, for years and still has not even happened. For the past couple of years I’ve seen nothing. I had a neighbor tell us the city officials said they were the flooding problem of Kings Bay. Unreal. Don’t look in people’s backyards. Fix your problems.
Kinnard, your constituents are waiting
Anyone with even a shred of intelligence knows now that the county commissioners made a terrible mistake on Aug. 22 by approving the RV park and glampground in Ozello. The site was under at least five feet of water, a few days ago when Hurricane Idalia hit our county. This will not be the last big storm either. The next one could be even bigger. Building an RV park on that site would be insane. County boards can change their vote on matters like this by having one of the commissioners introduce a motion to reconsider at a future meeting. This is a well-accepted procedure that can be used when a mistake has been made. The upcoming BOCC meeting in early September would be a great time to do this. Commissioner Kinnard, since you represent Ozello, you would be the logical commissioner to admit you made a mistake and introduce a motion to reconsider that vote. Your constituents are waiting for you to do the right thing.
Help your neighbors instead
To all the people that are calling to complain about the glampground in the midst of hurricane recovery while our citizens are suffering, I think it’s in very poor taste. Maybe your time would be spent better if you would help your fellow neighbors restore and rebuild than whining to Sound Off every day.