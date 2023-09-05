Sound Off logo 2021

Maybe catch the people littering instead

I’m a snowbird, but I read your paper every day and I like it, but what I’m wondering about is it seems as though the litter problem is always blamed upon the snowbirds and the traffic is always blamed upon the snowbirds. I’ve been reading the paper this summer, and there seems to be a lot of litter and a lot of traffic problems, and I think maybe the solution to the problem is to catch the people that are doing the littering, and then work has always been a real deterrent. Maybe if they work, make them work and pick up litter, maybe that would get the idea across that they should stop littering. And yes, I agree, litter is a huge problem.

