The world was better back then

Being 80, I’ve seen a lot of things change and not for the better. When I grew up, it was a kinder world. We were not taught to hate in school. Yes, it was very conservative. We respected our parents, teachers, police, clergy and neighbors. You sat down and listened. No back talk. Parents raised the children and the children telling them what to do is not acceptable. No, life was great. I started babysitting at 13 and stopped working at 70. Paid my taxes. Didn’t riot if things didn’t go my way. Don’t hate anyone. What’s wrong with me? I want peace and quiet. Help your neighbor and get along. Stop all this green stuff. I don’t believe in stopping all fossil fuels all at once. Diversify. Plant a million trees to clean the earth. Stop all this socialism. Give a man a fish, you feed them for one day. Teach a man to fish, you feed him for a lifetime. That’s what I think, but no one asked me.

