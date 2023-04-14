The world was better back then
Being 80, I’ve seen a lot of things change and not for the better. When I grew up, it was a kinder world. We were not taught to hate in school. Yes, it was very conservative. We respected our parents, teachers, police, clergy and neighbors. You sat down and listened. No back talk. Parents raised the children and the children telling them what to do is not acceptable. No, life was great. I started babysitting at 13 and stopped working at 70. Paid my taxes. Didn’t riot if things didn’t go my way. Don’t hate anyone. What’s wrong with me? I want peace and quiet. Help your neighbor and get along. Stop all this green stuff. I don’t believe in stopping all fossil fuels all at once. Diversify. Plant a million trees to clean the earth. Stop all this socialism. Give a man a fish, you feed them for one day. Teach a man to fish, you feed him for a lifetime. That’s what I think, but no one asked me.
Yay for the monkeys
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
Yay for the monkeys! I was hoping that they would give the money for the new monkey house, and the three commissioners, kudos to you the ones that voted to do it. I think it’s smart and I think it’s good business and it helps draw tourists and it’s a win-win situation for the monkeys and everybody.
Too bright at night
Now that more and more people are getting LED lights, especially pickup trucks which usually have more than two in the front, and they just light up the whole interior of the car, night or day. The more people get them, pretty soon you will not be able to see at night. Can you imagine how it’ll be if you’re on an expressway or something at night? You won’t be able to see behind you or in front of you, and the DOT is probably, in their wisdom, going to start to recall them. It’s ridiculous. We used regular headlights for decades. We don’t need these bright lights.
Automatic death penalties for …
I did not believe in the death penalty before. However, I’ve changed my mind and believe that anyone who kills a child, whether it be a handgun or those weapons of war, whether it’s one child on the street or 20 children in a school, I think there should be an automatic death penalty for anyone that kills the child and that it should happen within 90 days. This needs to stop. Those Republicans over there in Florida could make this happen. I’m sure Governor DeSantis could get behind something like this.
Dog grooming and senior visits
I agree with watching your dog getting groomed. However, I am a senior citizen, and my memory was beginning to fail, so I started having my daughter go with me to every doctor visit and I have found that once the doctor sees somebody with you, you get much better attention, and the doctor gives out much more information. So, I would advise all seniors, whether memory failing or not, to please take a relative or close friend with you and write things down. It’s hard to remember everything once you get home. This is very important. It has worked for me, and I’m sure it’ll work for you. So, if your friend takes you to the doctor’s office, just have them come inside with you. The doctors never object and I think many of them do like that. So please take care of yourself, you will get much better information from the doctor, and they treat you a lot better, too.
Free speech includes everyone
In reply to the letter to the editor that “opinion is dangerous” on Sunday, April 9. The writer says, “I believe in free speech,” but then says the Chronicle shouldn’t print every letter. That’s the opposite thinking of free speech. Liberals think their thinking is the only voice to be heard.
Pet groomers here aren’t trained
Regarding being careful at the groomers, I would like to say I agree. I groom my own dogs or go outside of the county because most of the people here are not really trained groomers. They just shave them, that’s all they do. And if they have any matting when you bring them there, they could even turn you in and take your animal. I mean that’s ridiculous because you need to groom them before you take them to the groomers, but I agree that they aren’t really trained.
Monkeys AC is a joke
My wife and I have been residents of Old Homosassa for 14 years now, and we live with no heat or air conditioning and we’re healthier than anybody I know. As far as air conditioning for the monkeys, I think it’s a joke.
Stop name calling
A recent entry about leftists, communists and public execution going on for two columns, I stopped reading. Let’s be sensible. Let’s be educated. Let’s stop with the simple-minded, foolish name calling and labels.
Strange noises at Black Diamond
Wondering if anybody’s hearing any popping or banging sounds in the early mornings and evenings around the Black Diamond area. Like blasting or something … I don’t know what it is. If someone else is hearing this, could you please let me know what you think it is? Would appreciate it.
Youth are protesting, not indoctrinated
A recent letter to the editor referred to Democrats as “leftist communists.” Then it said, “This week, we watched these indoctrinated youth take over the Tennessee capital building.” The “indoctrinated youth” this person was speaking about were protesting our government not protecting all of us from gun violence. Actually, it appears the letter writer is actually the indoctrinated one, possibly from watching too much Fox News.