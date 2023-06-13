What about our tax money?
I was reading an article about the county commissioners that were mulling over ideas to fund the roads, and I was just wondering where our gas tax money goes and where our impact fees go and our general tax funding for these roads? Also, the higher taxes on the new homes that are being built in the county? That should probably cover it.
Sharing a little insight
Just responding to a couple of miscellaneous Sound Offs. One individual was upset that they kept seeing and hearing about signing up for Medicare and said the sign up was closed and starts again in the fall. Do you not understand that people become eligible in the middle of the year because of reaching the age milestone? So, a person can sign up at any time during the year that they become eligible. Existing Medicare enrolled persons need to wait until the end of the year to sign up or to change plans. Also, another person was upset about not being able to hang their handicapped placard because the tab had rotted. I have had mine for years and it is still like new. Unlike most drivers I spot on the road driving with the placard hanging incurring their vision, I only have mine hanging while parked. If it is always hanging regardless of parking or driving, the sun can likely bake it severely. Just sharing a little insight.
It could save lives, Blaize
I’m calling in reference to an article Friday, June 2, “DeSantis signs school bus camera bill.” I’m sure that almost everyone does not want to see a child hurt or killed getting on or off the school bus. Apparently, though, Blaize Ingoglia feels that cameras are too intrusive and there’s some sort of problem that will cause unfairness to the drivers because he voted no to the cameras. The cameras could save children’s lives, as Chairwoman Debbie Mayfield, Republican, spoke about an accident that happened in her district where a car went around a bus and a child got hit. There are going to be signs that say “camera enforced,” and also the law will prevent contractors from getting paid based on the number of violations detected. So, it’s not a set up to get people’s money. To me, it is a good bill, sponsored by Senator Danny Burgess, Republican of Zephyrhills. Once again, Blaize Ingoglia has showed me who he is. So, remember that when it comes voting time.
How weather prediction has changed
It wasn’t that many years ago when, if you were curious as to what the weather was going to be tomorrow in case you had a baseball game or planning a picnic or possibly an outdoor wedding, you could just turn on the TV and check out the weatherman. And whatever he said you could believe it. If he said it was going to rain, you might want to change your plans, if he said it was going to be sunny, you can maybe go to the beach. Whatever he said happened, you could count on it for sure. Jump ahead a few years and we have a hard time predicting three hours in advance. They can’t tell you what the weather’s going to be. For example, today at 4 p.m., it should have been raining and not of drop, the 7 p.m. slot said one hundred percent chance of rain. Wouldn’t you know it, surprise, not one drop. How can that be? How things have changed.
Trump’s economy
The Trump economy was not as good as some would like us to believe. Trump kept interest rates too low for too long which fueled the economy sugar high which he knew would crash, but by then he would either be in a second term or out of office. That sugar high caused rising home prices, higher rents, labor shortages, higher food cost and inflation that we see today. Cheap fuel prices were a result of his economy slowing down due to demand as COVID-19 took its toll and people stopped working. His tariffs were a complete failure because the American billions every month as the costs were passed on to consumers. Trump removed regulations on banks and railroads, and we see where that got us with all the bank failures and train derailments recently. Trump left office after running up $13 trillion in the national debt mainly due to tax cuts to corporations and the wealthy. Trump ran America the same way he ran his corporation, which has a very dismal history of failures.
I agree, the roads are a problem
I agree with Sound Off on June 3 about Pleasant Grove Road off County Road 581 South. I have driven this road for 45 years, possibly more, and I have never seen it so bad. Years ago, they did widen it and I believe it was in the 1990s when it was resurfaced. This is a very busy road because it’s a shortcut between Inverness and U.S. Highway 41 just north of Brooksville. There’s a lot of people that live off of C.R. 581, and Pleasant Grove Road is a dangerous road. The holes, the ruts, the bumps, the potholes that haven’t been filled move your car from side to side, and in some of the places it’s so bad, you have to move over into the oncoming lane to keep from being bounced off the road. Apparently, the commissioners have never driven this road and apparently don’t know how dangerous it is. Oh, they did add a bunch of brand-new signs about hidden driveways ahead. We know where they are. Why couldn’t they have used that money and fixed the road for the people that drive it every day?
Response to disqualifying DeSantis
I am responding to Sound Off “Can I disqualify him?” where the person knocked DeSantis and said that he should be disqualified from being governor. If you don’t like our governor, you’re entitled to your opinion, that’s fine, but you must be from New York. Just go back there and live in your blue state, we don’t need you here.
Dear commission …
I’m calling about our County Commission. All they care about is tourists, tourists, tourists. They don’t care about the residents. They don’t care about the roads. All they want to do is tax us to death. We have the highest tax in any county. Look at gas in Brevard County, $2.86. Here in Citrus County, $3.35. They need to stop raising taxes, they need to start living within our means, they need to make cuts and forget about getting all the tourists here. You don’t need them because apparently their tax dollars aren’t helping. The roads are deplorable.