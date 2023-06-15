Please move your car
This is in reference to a car parked on Birch Tree Street in Sugarmill Woods. It sure looks like a nice-looking Nissan. It’s a butterscotch color and it has been parked on the street off and on for the last two weeks. It is parked on the wrong side of the street pointing the wrong way and is usually there in the evening, all night and into the morning hours. I have almost hit this car because of other cars coming towards me. I had to stop my car one morning, completely stop it, so as not to hit this car. And I don’t want to see anybody hit it head on. This happened about 10:30 p.m. also. I do not want to see or have an accident because of how it is and where you park it on Birch Tree Street, nor would I want anyone else coming my way towards me and hit my car and maybe the possibility of somebody being hurt. I sure hope you have good insurance because you’re parking in a place where you shouldn’t be and that’s a busy area. I hope soon you’ll be parking your car where it should be and that it’ll be safe.
We got hit by the storm too
I am so sick and tired of hearing about the poor people on Sanibel Island and Fort Myers Beach. I hate to say this, but the storm also hit Charlotte County. Port Charlotte, Punta Gorda, Charlotte Harbor, they got hit. But there’s nothing in the newspaper about them. Why? Oh, I get it. Because the rich snobs that live in Fort Myers and Sanibel Island are more important than normal people? Well, it irks me.
You can see it for yourself
This is in response to the Sound Off, “Stop believing everything you hear.” There are multiple people and documents that support believing that Joe Biden and his whole family are mixed up in big money to the Bidens for special favors. Our current Justice Department is very political and will never do anything to Joe and his family for any of their illegal actions. Hunter’s laptop really tells a lot about his and his family’s illegal doings and if you have eyes that aren’t blind, you can see for yourself that the border is wide open and Joe Biden is not, I repeat, not following the laws of this country. Every single person that has come across that river is a criminal and should be instantly sent back to where they came from or put in jail instead of being given food, housing, medical help, money like Social Security, which is even more than what people like me are getting. So why don’t you open your eyes and watch Fox News sometimes? You can see it for yourself.
Please explain, commissioners
Would the commissioners please explain to us how the two airports contribute over $17 million to our economy? What a B.S. story.
They have no proof
This is to the people in Sound Off saying the Democrats are running scared because of the FBI corruption. Well, again, they say FBI corruption with no proof. Just like the election that they keep saying that Trump won, they’ve come up with no proof. All these Republicans that keep saying this and that, they have no proof on any of that. You ask them for the proof, nothing comes forward.
I agree with Mike Wright
I’m reading today’s Chronicle Sunday, June 4, Mike Wright’s column, “Tolerance for others should be our creed,” and I happen to wholeheartedly agree with him. Ron Kitchen set us back with what he allowed to happen during his tenure as chair. I also think the governor is on the wrong side of history and Representative Massullo and Senator Ingoglia because they support him and many of his endeavors will also be on the wrong side of history. We can all get along. Who are we to judge? Let’s just work on the things we agree on.
Bottom line
I’m responding to Sound Off, “Can we focus on the real issues?” where the person complains about DeSantis and Disney losing 2,000 jobs. I couldn’t care less how many jobs Disney loses. And the NAACP putting out a travel advisory, that’s good. We have enough tourists here. We don’t need any more tourists. That’s the bottom line.
Our country was thriving
I’m responding to Sound Off, “Can’t believe you printed it,” where the person complained about Trump and that you printed the article about him and how Biden is so good. Well, apparently, I totally disagree with you. Trump is the best president we ever had. Do I like his Tweets? No, but he ran the country like a business. We were so independent on fuel; our country was thriving. I don’t know what country you’re living in, but Biden? No way, no how. He’s completely destroying our country.
He’s a god to them
I’m responding to Sound Off, “What Biden inherited,” where the person talks about all of Trump’s accomplishments as president. Well said. I totally agree with you. Unfortunately, Biden’s followers are just going to deny the man, whatever he says. Biden, he’s a god to them, that’s why our country’s getting destroyed.
Commissioners need to get realistic
I can only shake my head as our commissioners entertain the ideas they have put out regarding our airports. Grant money is not free money. Grants are given with conditions. Some require municipalities to pay 50 percent of the cost, others require years of maintenance. They are a necessity to counties and municipalities, but not always the answer. Don’t quote annual monies to the economy according to a 2019 statewide economic impact study. Give us facts and figures for our airports from last year according to income versus expense. Inverness airport’s largest user seems to be the sheriff’s department. It will not be entertained by large businesses such as FedEx or Chewy as it’s too far from I-75 and U.S. Highway 19. Crystal River may do a bit better. Our commissioners need to get realistic and not spend taxpayer dollars on unrealistic issues.
You’re going downhill, Chronicle
The Chronicle has been consistently printing in the Inverness Community calendar that the third Friday Classics & Muscle Cars Cruise-in is at the Depot, but it’s not. I’ve called Inverness, they said no, it’s downtown by the Valerie Theatre. I went there last month and that’s where it was, where it’s always been around the old, famous courthouse. But nobody’s changed it. I called the Chronicle and told them about that; still not correct. Wow. And the Chronicle consistently prints other what’s happening articles about food giveaways and churches that aren’t that way anymore. Come on, Chronicle, you’ve been going downhill ever since the new publisher took over, ever since Gerry Mulligan left.
Gateways for wealthy people
Commission chairwoman Ruthie Schlabach said that she wants the airports as gateways for wealthy people. Well, we’ll give you all the time you want next election. You can spend all your days with all the wealthy people.
Uvalde was horrific
This is in response to, “A year since Uvalde,” in today’s paper, June 5. Unfortunately, this person is not aware or didn’t know what he’s talking about this. The so-called “good guys” were told to stand down, resulting in a bad way, because they did not do their job. While they were standing there, children were being slaughtered. Thank god a good guy rushed in and prevented any more of the killings. So, they were not allowed to go in. They were told to stand down. It was horrible. Horrific.
A two-way street
Live and let live is a wonderful idea, and it is a two-way street. Live and let live, as long as it’s not being defined as “you disappear,” or “know your place” or “it’s 1950, go back.”