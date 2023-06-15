Sound Off logo 2021

Please move your car

This is in reference to a car parked on Birch Tree Street in Sugarmill Woods. It sure looks like a nice-looking Nissan. It’s a butterscotch color and it has been parked on the street off and on for the last two weeks. It is parked on the wrong side of the street pointing the wrong way and is usually there in the evening, all night and into the morning hours. I have almost hit this car because of other cars coming towards me. I had to stop my car one morning, completely stop it, so as not to hit this car. And I don’t want to see anybody hit it head on. This happened about 10:30 p.m. also. I do not want to see or have an accident because of how it is and where you park it on Birch Tree Street, nor would I want anyone else coming my way towards me and hit my car and maybe the possibility of somebody being hurt. I sure hope you have good insurance because you’re parking in a place where you shouldn’t be and that’s a busy area. I hope soon you’ll be parking your car where it should be and that it’ll be safe.

