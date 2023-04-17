Sound Off logo 2021

Electric vehicles, just think about it

Big talk about the new Biden deal that on EV’s by 2032 wants 50 percent of them built. Think about it, you think about waiting in line for gasoline, how would you like to wait in line to charge your vehicle? How far can you travel? Would you want to take a chance going across the country in one of those things? How many charging stations are you going to have? The grid can’t handle it now. But there’s another thing that’s not even mentioned, your insurance. You buy one of these things, it’s going to go up. The EV’s are ridiculous. They’re okay if you want to run around town but take a chance on driving from Florida to Maine.

