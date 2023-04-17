Electric vehicles, just think about it
Big talk about the new Biden deal that on EV’s by 2032 wants 50 percent of them built. Think about it, you think about waiting in line for gasoline, how would you like to wait in line to charge your vehicle? How far can you travel? Would you want to take a chance going across the country in one of those things? How many charging stations are you going to have? The grid can’t handle it now. But there’s another thing that’s not even mentioned, your insurance. You buy one of these things, it’s going to go up. The EV’s are ridiculous. They’re okay if you want to run around town but take a chance on driving from Florida to Maine.
I agree with Schlabach
Citrus County Commissioner Ruthie Schlabach had a great answer to the road problem. We should look into it more thoroughly. Years ago in the Inverness Highlands West, they gave the property owners an option to put down the Limerock roads and it was done with used tires, and they gave the homeowner a road at a cheaper price. I had it done on my property, and I still have it there. They should look into anything that would save money.
Just fix the roads
I read in the paper today that Commissioner Ruthie Schlabach thinks that putting war mats to repair our roads is a brilliant idea. Somebody needs to remind her that, although our roads may look like a war field with all of the potholes in them, this is not a warzone. We don’t want any war mats here. Just fix the roads. This is not a warzone.
Might as well give monkeys cable
Really? $100,000 for air conditioning for the monkeys? Is there air conditioning in the jungles? What’s next? Cable TV to watch Animal Planet? Come on, people. I understand updating their living quarters, but air conditioning? No way!
If we truly value life...
I want to thank Nancy Thomaselli for her letter about the guns the other day. It was very brave of her to take on such a controversial topic – although it shouldn’t be controversial at all. If we as society truly value life, let’s get these weapons of war off our streets and stop killing our children. Thank you, Nancy.
Thoughts on delivery complaints
I’d like to make a comment on people complaining about the newspaper delivery. First of all, does your mail come in every day? Things happen like the printer broke or things like that, you’re getting your paper 365 days a year and it seems that postal service doesn’t do that. Why are you complaining? I don’t understand your threatening to stop getting the paper. If you are in need of getting the paper closer to you, please call the Chronicle and they can make arrangements. They go out their way to help you. Stop bashing them.
Must be losing our minds
Have we lost our minds? I know I’m a few days late, but air conditioning for the monkeys on Monkey Island. Did the monkeys not come from Africa? Don’t their relatives still live in Africa and have to deal with heat and humidity higher than ours? How could you do that and be considered sane people? The money should be used for the dog shelter or to help homeless people. They’re animals, after all, and we’re giving them a new home. Think about it, is it fair?
Put your dogs on a leash
I’d like to make a complaint about the lady that lives in Beverly Hills. I don’t know what your name is, but you better understand the leash laws instead of having your dogs running out in the front yard all the time. I don’t care for small dogs or not, there’s supposed to be a leash law and I wish you would obey the rules. She knows exactly who she is. I’m sick and tired of your little dogs coming after people, especially when I’m trying to walk down the street and not bothering them. She needs to put her dogs on a leash. Next time your dogs come after me, I’m calling the pound.
Tourist tax money spent right
Response to April 13 sound off “Help veterans and not the monkeys.” Well, the money for the monkeys comes from the tourist tax money and I didn’t know that anybody comes to see the veterans. Are they playing out there with the monkeys, too? No, I don’t think so. So, the money was spent right for the monkeys, not for the veterans.
Monkey money comes from tourist tax money
In reference to complaints about the monkeys. One person was talking about giving the money to the veterans... Well, number one, there’s all sorts of programs allotted for veterans and, to be honest, some veterans have put themselves in the situations that they’re in. That being said, this money came from the tourist section. The monkeys are a great tourist attraction. The tourists that come, they bring in a lot of money into this county, so it’s actually smart business-wise to fix up the monkey habitat, make it comfortable for them because it is really hot here in Florida, and that makes us more money in the county. So, I wish some people can think out of the box and see a little bit more clearly instead of being, I don’t know, jealous or angry over this monkey situation.
It’s not the guns
This is regarding the “We’re all just sitting ducks” in April 13 sound off. You sir or ma’am have no clue what you’re talking about. An AR is an excellent hunting rifle for small to medium game. No gun has ever done anything on its own, it’s evil people that do it. So just figure stuff out, you’ve got to be smarter than you sound.
Thank you for your letter
I’d like to thank Rudy Brooks for the letter that he wrote to the Chronicle titled “Sharing the blame.” Mr. Brooks, I’ve been saying this for a while myself, that both Trump and Biden are some to blame, but neither of them really are to blame for what people have been trying to put on them. Thank you for explaining this and hopefully people will be able to understand this better. I think it’s just like you said, they both inherited a really long war, and they did the best that they could. In all reality, we should have been out of there years and years ago. It doesn’t seem like we learned anything from Afghanistan. Once again, thank you Rudy Brooks for really laying this out and explaining it.
Litter, litter everywhere
To those folks who think that people are throwing trash out of the cars? No doubt, yes. And for trash falling out of the back of the trucks, yes, but they are nowhere close to the street people. What I call street people, you might call homeless. When you see them walking on the sidewalk drinking a cup of whatever and eating a hot dog, do you think they’re going to save that cup or wrapper when they finish with it in their pocket until they hit a trash can? No, it’s going on the ground, on the street, and it happens every day.