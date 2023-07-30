Commission is supposed to be looking out for us
What do the county commissioners mean by saying there is not much they can do to stop 7-Eleven from building on a sensitive environment area in Homosassa. If they made a mistake and it was slipped under the floor, then it should be corrected before something bad happens.
This is our county, you’re supposed to be looking out for us, and if you made a mistake, then correct it. It will probably cost money, maybe they will sue you, but that is better for the county than having an environmental hazard on the corner where there is clean water. Think about it and look into what you can do, and don’t say there’s nothing you can do.
I’m sure there’s something you can do to stop it. You could have a station there without the gas. It doesn’t have to have the gas, it could just be a convenience store. Please look into how to save our county.
Phone etiquette
This is for all the cell phone users who feel like sharing their conversations with others around them in an enclosed space.
Recently in a doctor’s office, a lady finished her appointment and phoned a transportation service to pick her up with her speaker system on. We all are happy that your service will arrive in 10 to 15 minutes. While waiting, after another phone call with the speaker on, other patients were delighted to hear about your upcoming surgery and when it will take place. It was also a special slice of life to know that your recipe will be available the next time you see your friend. We did not need to hear about your dislike about a recent incident with another family member.
You all should know, number one, you do not need to put your phone speaker on to talk to another person.
Number two, those are around you can hear all your conversations, which sometimes are personal and even embarrassing.
Number three, put your phone on vibrate if you are concerned about an emergency call. Shut your phone off in enclosed areas, specifically medical offices and waiting rooms.
It’s all very disturbing when I’m trying to watch Barbie on my Kindle, LOL.
Should have been stopped in its tracks
As to the story about the 7-Eleven going in Homosassa and our county commissioners didn’t know anything about it or anybody in county government. This is ridiculous. People knew about it and it should have been stopped right in its tracks before they broke ground. Now they want to tell us there’s nothing that could be done. That’s crap.
There’s other horses ready to leave the barn, too
OK, county commissioners. The 7-Eleven horse has left the barn, so now you’re going to close the gate? What you should do is get off your hands, look and see what land is for sale that is commercial land. Take that and every item that is up for sale or can be put up for sale for commercial, you should list what cannot be built or what can be built because if the 7-Eleven horse left the barn, there’s other ones out there that saying, “Oh, my goodness, we can do the same thing.” Think about it. It wouldn’t be that hard.
Because it doesn’t affect you
It’s pretty obvious that those who are touting the development of the Inverness Airport don’t live anywhere near it. The noise coming from there now is nothing compared to what’s coming. Larger hangars, ergo, larger planes. And why did Mesa Airlines come all the way over here from Arizona?
Do something sensible, for a change
This is for the commissioners. With all the new buildings going around and all these new businesses coming in on the Black Diamond and by Walmart and everything, why don’t the commissioners think about an incinerator instead of dumping stuff over there? Have them build an incinerator. With all the green stuff that’s going around, why don’t they go to the government and say ‘hey, we want to build an incinerator but we need a grant’? Why don’t they do something sensible for change instead of what they’ve been doing?
If they’re really concerned, they’d change the rules
About that 7-Eleven being built close to Pepper Creek; I am not for it either because of environmental concerns, however, how is it that the commissioners says they are so concerned because of it being in a springs area that has been restored and we’re trying to look out for that when Three Sisters Springs, part of the reason for all that money being spent to restore it is from overuse by tourists and people in those springs. That should never be happening either, and every time I see a picture of all the people that crowd into that spring, it breaks my heart.
Once that’s restored, it should be closed to tourism inside the spring to protect that spring and the clarity of it and to protect the environment. If we’re really concerned about that they’ll do something about that to change those rules.