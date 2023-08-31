Not ideal in areas that flood often
When you look at the numbers of people who don’t evacuate even when it’s a mandatory evacuation, maybe the county and the city of Crystal River need to reconsider all of these campgrounds and RV parks that they’re building or proposed building along the coastal areas. It’s not an ideal place to put campgrounds in areas that flood often.
Weather people did great
I think our weather people were spot on and did a great job. I prepared and was glad Mother Nature decided to turn the storm enough to not give me a direct hit.
You should be thankful
In regard to Sound Off, “Where’s the storm in Inverness?” I cannot believe how people cannot be so thankful that they did not get the wind and storm that everybody else got. They should be on their knees thanking God that they were clear and safe. We left because we’ve been in one before. We came home and everything was fine, and I thank God that it is. So, they need to get their priorities in order.
Gas, here versus Ocala
Coming back from our hotel in Ocala this morning (Aug. 31) that we went to get away from the storm; thank God we made it. My objective here is in Citrus County we’re the highest tax rate around. We paid $3.45 a gallon for gas in Ocala. In Homosassa, on Grover Cleveland, there’s a gas station at $4 a gallon. I don’t know if they’re gauging or what, but appreciate your thoughts on this.
Talk about being on soggy footing
I would venture to say that Ozello Trail isn’t the only thing underwater this morning. Commissioners’ voting records have sunk to new lows as well. I think their brains have become waterlogged from the thought of big bucks from all the tourists, which Josh Wooten planted in their heads. Talk about being on soggy footing. I would suggest that maybe we could replace all our commissioners with intelligent and common sense staff who are with the Department of Planning and Development.
Be thankful we were spared
This is to the callers in Thursday, Aug. 31, Sound Off complaining about not having a storm. Maybe you should be thankful we were spared again. Would you rather your home flooded or blew away just to satisfy your need for a hurricane? We should all be thankful that someone is watching over our area.
How’d glampground fare?
I’d sure like to know how that Ozello glampground fared with Idalia. I wonder how bad it flooded, and how the roads flooded.
To our commissioners …
To BOCC, room 110 decisions that were made off the wall, the Ozello glampground and the Homosassa Springs 7-Eleven, they will reverberate for years to come.
Six-foot flood waters must be hallucination
I want to congratulate all of our county commissioners for their wisdom in deciding unanimously last Tuesday that the Fish Creek property in Ozello would be a great place to build an RV park and glampground. We’re so happy that you ignored all the scientific testimony and letters that were presented to you regarding the extreme risk of flooding there, and assured us that it was a great spot for an RV park. The six-foot-deep flood waters that I thought I saw flowing over that property today (Aug. 30) must have been a hallucination because you convinced us all that flooding was not a concern for Ozello. Again, thank you so much for your intelligence and leadership. I think we all know who to vote for when we see your names on the ballot at the next election.
Those rescued should have to pay for it
This is in reference to the rescues we had to make in Crystal River from the mandatory evacuation area. I believe that those people who chose to stay even though there was a mandatory evacuation, they should have to pay for their evacuations. They were told to leave and they did not leave. Whatever the circumstances were, they should have left. We should not as taxpayers have to pay for their evacuation efforts by our first responders and our county government.
They didn’t heed the warning
This is in reference to hurricane; I’m appalled that we have to spend all of our resources of our first responders to evacuate people after-the-fact. They didn’t heed the warning to evacuate. Our insurance rates are sky high for all the people living on the water and they get flooded, and then they complain. This is absolutely ridiculous. They should be held to some accountability, those that did not evacuate for the cost of evacuation and those who want to live down there and affect my homeowners insurance coming inland.
Might be ideal time to look
I just wanted to say that storms are never a good thing, but I will say because we just had a one go through and the water has shown where it’s going to go at times, this is an ideal time to check out any property that you might have considered buying at or even renting at because it could save you making a mistake down the road. That’s what I’m thinking today.
Kudos to the carriers for delivery
Just wanted to say thank you for the dedication of the carrier who delivered our papers in Whispering Pines Park. Not only did they deliver during the storm, but the paper was double in plastic and thrown up close to the house. So, kudos to the carrier that would be so kind to work on a day like this.