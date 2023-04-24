Spectrum scam, beware!
Seniors, beware! Yesterday I got a call from someone claiming to be from Spectrum and in the neighborhood replacing the boxes for TV and that mine was no longer viable and I needed a new one. They asked me where I paid my bills from, and I told them that my bill was quite high and they said they would take $40 off, but it would cost $229 to do. I said no and I need to check in with my son and hung up. Then I called Spectrum and they said it was definitely a scam. So, if you get a call like this, be aware that it’s not true.
900 homes and God
Two points; one about the Suncoast Parkway coming to State Road 44 and now building 900 plus homes behind the racetrack. That’s ridiculous. That’s going to make this worse than Spring Hill. And another thing, no man is going to take care of what we got to go through, only God can do that, and if our focus is on the Lord and not a man, that might make a better country.
As a veteran, I agree
I have to agree with a lady in the Sound Offs here about raising a 13-year-old at 68 years old and not having money to get through things. It’s just like us veterans, we’re struggling all the time and we get nothing, but you can give these monkeys air conditioning for three monkeys for $98,000. What’s next? You’re going to give them a jacuzzi? Did you ask the monkeys if they want chocolate covered bananas? I’m going to go down to the courts and see if I can classify myself as a monkey, maybe I’ll get more benefits somewhere. This is ridiculous. Our county commissioners voted in the wrong people this time.
Stop going on about the monkeys
Please stop going on and on about the expenditure on Monkey Island. The money cannot go to the homeless or veterans because they are tourism tax dollars, so please stop. And if you’ve ever going on the boat down the Homosassa River or eaten at the restaurant, it is such a joy to watch the monkeys. It really does have an effect on tourism here in Citrus County in a positive way.
Don’t call it ‘Don’t Say Gay’
I’m reading today’s paper Thursday, April 20, and I see these headlines, “Don’t Say Gay expansion requested by DeSantis approved.” I wish you all would call it the actual name of what the bill is rather than using this propaganda “Don’t Say Gay.” That’s not the name of the bill. Secondly, AP tried to somehow link this to DeSantis’ running for president, which of course is the writer’s opinion, and I really don’t need his opinion. What I need is the news, just the news.
Can’t wait to vote out commissioners
I can hardly wait until the next election when we can vote out these current county commissioners. Tax and spend is all they know. They are so greedy for these developers they’re promoting who’s using taxpayer money to promote tourism and people to come move to Citrus County. All these people who cried and begged for a Target, Hobby Lobby, Starbucks and so on. You’re getting what you want but wait until you have to sit in a traffic jam on our used-to-be nice county roads.
Don’t want to meet Judge Howard either
The person who called in saying they hope they never meet Judge Howard, well, I hope they never do, too. I mean, he’s a great judge and he goes strictly by the book. And if you are new to Citrus County or Florida, please know beforehand, if you do the crime, you do the time. In Florida, there is no time off for good behavior. You’re given 15 years; you do 15 years. So, take your crime elsewhere and leave Florida. It won’t do you any good here, whether it’s petit theft or a murder, so beware.
Developers go away
Can you please tell developers go somewhere else? A lot of people move to Citrus County because it has a rural feel. We don’t want to live in Tampa, Orlando or Lakeland. We like Citrus County just the way it is.
Reminder about golf cart laws
There seems to be a proliferation golf carts on public streets lately. Just a reminder that a golf cart may be operated only upon a county road that has been designated by a county, a municipal street that has been designated by a municipality or a country road located within the jurisdiction of a municipality, designated by that municipality. Golf carts have to have permission to be on the streets of any town or municipality. This is according to Florida statutes 316.212. According to the sheriff’s office, only old Homosassa and Crystal River are allowed to have golf carts on their streets.
Dunkenfield traffic is getting dangerous
I have lived off of Dunkenfield Avenue in Crystal River since 1970. It seems everyone has found that Dunkenfield is a bypass around the city of Crystal River. The traffic is unbelievable. Now, the road is made up of many filled potholes that cause you to be bounced into the other line. And Dunkenfield is very narrow. They did add a small amount of road at the shoulder, which is now also filled with potholes. I can’t tell you how many times I have been forced off the road to stop a head-on collision mostly caused by people on their cell phones. There is even a place in the road that dips to the right going south and if you aren’t aware of it being there, you could run off the road completely. Something needs to be done soon before a tragedy happens and someone is killed. Also, there are a lot of big trucks traveling this road even though signs indicate no trucks over a certain weight. Do not use this road. I see a lot of police cars using the road, so I know they are aware of the dangerous problems that I have mentioned. I hope something can be done soon.
Beware of false plants when buying
I heard a story awhile back that was very amusing about a church bazaar and flea market. A friend of mine bought a planter of hanging Swedish ivy plants. It was just recently started, you could say. She took the plant home, and a day later accidentally knocked it over there and found that the plant had no roots. Apparently, the day before the bazaar, the person had just taken some ivy plant cuttings and sold them as a plant.
Response to letter
This Sound Off is about letter to the editor, “You can be good without God.” The stories and laws of the Bible point out immoral actions and offenders are punished.
Sound Off is more convenient
In reply to “Sign your name to these opinions,” it appears to me that the complainant is guilty of much they complain about. I’m not shy or afraid of anyone near my 90-plus age or weight class. Long ago, my handlers advised me that by age 21 when I was drafted, I had done to the well 73 times and was successful. For letters, one must write it, seal it in an envelope, put on the return address, put on a stamp and then go to the mailbox. With Sound Off, it is convenient. One just picks up the phone and that’s it.
Solution?
I think I have a solution for the out-of-control development and growth of Citrus County. Build a wall and have the developers pay for it.
Build animal shelter already
I’m speaking loudly and clearly. Get the animal shelter built and quit messing around. We had the money and didn’t do it. Now you want more money. You’re just stalling, stalling, stalling and going to put away that money somewhere else. Get the animal shelter built. You people are ridiculous. I know this probably won’t get printed, but I just want people to know that you people that are doing this need to get the animal shelter built once and for all.
Thanks, DeSantis
While Ron DeSantis was campaigning for president in Ohio and Washington D.C., his unsupervised minions in the Florida Division of Emergency Management sent out a wireless emergency alert test waking up millions of Floridians at 4:45 a.m. on April 20. Thank you, Governor DeSantis, for your attention to the daily operations of Florida.