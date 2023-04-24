Sound Off logo 2021

Spectrum scam, beware!

Seniors, beware! Yesterday I got a call from someone claiming to be from Spectrum and in the neighborhood replacing the boxes for TV and that mine was no longer viable and I needed a new one. They asked me where I paid my bills from, and I told them that my bill was quite high and they said they would take $40 off, but it would cost $229 to do. I said no and I need to check in with my son and hung up. Then I called Spectrum and they said it was definitely a scam. So, if you get a call like this, be aware that it’s not true.

