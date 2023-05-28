Prendergast is full of himself
I agree with the article on Prendergast in today’s paper, May 17. He’s a conceited, arrogant person who thinks he knows it all and, not for anything, he’s stuck on himself as a great leader. Well, he’s not. Sheriff Dawsy was a wonderful, wonderful sheriff and I’m sure there were others before him. Prendergast is in love with himself because he’s so wonderful. He came down from heaven as a god.
Enough damage
Thank you, Robert Evans, for your excellent letter about Joshua Wooten and the chamber. I can’t believe he said the Ozello RV park would be eco-friendly and a great example of eco-tourism. That is such a stupid and backward remark. He has to know better. So where is he coming from? Conspiring with the wrong people, one thinks. Like our local attorney representing the developer, money and power is truly the root of most evil. You just can’t depend on anyone to stand up for what’s right anymore, especially when politics is involved. And, yes, Mr. Wooten, you and the commission definitely need to rethink your tourism plan and leave mother nature alone. You have done enough damage in this county already.
DeSantis versus history
With his book banning, you would think Ron DeSantis hates history. But I say he loves it because he is trying to move women and civil rights back 50 years.
Looking forward to glamping
I’d like to say that I really love Ozello and I look forward to going camping at the new Fish Creek Glampground that’s going to be there. I always thought growing up that there should be a campground here again, and now finally somebody has stepped up and decided to do it and I think it’d be a great thing. We need more campgrounds on the water and especially ones with people that are conscientious about the environment and know how to make it a great place and what we’ve grown to love about Ozello.
Just another rich get richer scheme
There was a Letter to the Editor about switching over to a fair tax system. This will be a sales tax only paid when an item was purchased. The thing to remember here is lower- and middle-class citizens spend about every penny they make just surviving. The rich on the other hand make hundreds of thousands or even millions that would be tax free because they don’t need to spend every penny they earned just to survive. This is just another rich get richer scheme and, as usual, we get screwed over.
No-good president
Watching the news this morning, I can’t believe it. Biden is over in Japan. We’ve got all kinds of financial problems and big problems here in the United States. What is he doing in Japan? He’s a no-good president. I can’t wait for him to get out of office.
Social Security is not socialism
This is Thursday, May 18, reading the Sound Off where one brings up Social Security, that the old people are taking money from the young people. I don’t think so. I’m an old person and I’ve been working since I was 18 years old, and I have been putting money in Social Security all that time. So that money is due to me, and to the young people, get out, go to work, put money into Social Security and you’ll have Social Security when you become a nice old person. That’s the way it works. So, I’m not stealing money from a young person. I put that money in there for the past umpteen years, as long as I have been working, so please don’t criticize social security or Medicare until you get to that age when you’ll be looking forward to it and then you’ll have it. That’s the way it works. What goes around comes around. Go to work, young people, instead of staying home.
Social Security not a Ponzi scheme
This is an answer to Sound Off, “How to end socialism in America,” and they were trying to say that it was a Ponzi scheme that allows old people to steal money from young people. I’m one of the old people who worked all my life, and my Social Security is given to me because I paid it in. These young people don’t even want to work today, so they’re not going to have any. But it’s not a Ponzi scheme. So, they need to get their story straight.
Stop the fraudulent test kits
Regarding John Cassell’s Letter to the Editor on May 18 about the COVID-19 test that he did not order. I received several test kits, too. I called Medicare and found out it was fraud. They said they are investigating, took my information. These companies will have to give Medicare the money back. The next package of test kits I received, I wrote on the package ‘return to sender.’ The postman took it. I hope that will help Medicare, too. Report it and return to sender, maybe we can stop this.
Busy Blaise
I see Senator Blaise Ingoglia is busy again doing important things. This time he’s at Crystal River High School competing against a student in a bench-pressing competition. Well, I guess he’s got to stay busy. I mean he did propose a bill to cancel the Democratic Party and he did get a road named after Rush Limbaugh. So busy, busy, busy Blaise.
Getting back what we put in
In response to the Sound Off on how to end socialism in America. Obviously, the young person that wrote that hasn’t been working enough and paying into social security and Medicare. Those of us that are collecting social security and on Medicare have paid into it for all those 50-60 years that we work. It’s not socialism, it’s getting back what we put in.