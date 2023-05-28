Sound Off logo 2021

Prendergast is full of himself

I agree with the article on Prendergast in today’s paper, May 17. He’s a conceited, arrogant person who thinks he knows it all and, not for anything, he’s stuck on himself as a great leader. Well, he’s not. Sheriff Dawsy was a wonderful, wonderful sheriff and I’m sure there were others before him. Prendergast is in love with himself because he’s so wonderful. He came down from heaven as a god.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle