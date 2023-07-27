How about Bob Evans instead?
This is for Diana Finegan. Instead of you putting forth a fast food, junk food place, Chick-fil-A, why don’t you try to get involved in getting a restaurant that you can eat a decent breakfast and have decent prices? It’s name is Bob Evans. They’re a superb place. We’ve eaten there for 20 years and never had a bad meal. So, try to get some Bob Evans restaurants in here and make everybody happy, instead of the little “mom and pop” places you can’t even park to walk in.
Anger and disrespect does not equal polite
Today, I read in Sound Off in response to Danielle Beckemeyer’s Letter calling Miss Beckemeyer “another ignorant conservative” and the caller called themselves “too polite of a liberal” because they didn’t tell Miss Beckemeyer “where to go and what to do with herself when she gets there.” Really? You consider yourself polite while displaying anger and lack of respect to a fellow American with an opinion opposite of yours? May I suggest that you volunteer at an organization of your choice to help others. You may be surprised at the good, kind people you meet without knowing what their political affiliation may be.
Donkeys running the farm
So as I understand it, we have a county administrator that citizens are paying $197,000 a year and he does not have the authority to fire an errant employee. That sounds an awful lot like the donkeys are running the farm.
I appreciate the new paper
I’m a longtime subscriber to your paper, and I just wanted to say how much I appreciate the new paper the way you’ve decided and especially that I can read the wording, so just keep it up, but don’t increase my subscription, please.
The two big gas stations
I see where the two big gas stations in Crystal River on U.S. Highway 19 and State Road 44 have raised the gas price 30 cents again in one fell swoop. Wouldn’t it be nice if they would go up a penny every couple days, a penny up another couple of days and then bam, down 20 cents or down 30 cents at one time, instead of the other way around? Doesn’t it make sense that if it always goes up 20 or 30 cents that at some point it should come down 20 or 30 cents? Especially the two big gas stations in Crystal River on U.S. Highway 19 and S.R. 44.
Please invest in a dance hall
I just read the article about Downing Street Big Band. Just for them, our county needs a nightclub with quality dancing music. There are many dancers out there and no place to dance. Please invest in a dance hall and the Downing Street Big Band would be wonderful. Look forward to hearing them.
Sheriff not the conservative Republican I thought he was
Be aware. Sheriff Prendergast was asking Inverness for a big increase in his budget there, too. All Prendergast seems to want is money, money, money. He’s not the conservative Republican I thought he was.
Good job, John
I was glad to read John Murphy from the Chamber talking about the advantage we have economically with airports. We have to attract some higher paying jobs for this community and our people. Good job, John.
Curious minds want to know
This is a question for Michael Bates regarding construction in the west side of Citrus County. Two questions. Number one, what is going on on Turkey Oak? There’s been a lot of construction on the west side of Turkey Oak as you’re heading north toward U.S. Highway 19. What is that going to be? And then the other question is what is going in the Huddle House? There’s definitely construction going on there but no signage. Curious minds want to know.
All of them need to go
Our county supervisors have proven once again that they have total disregard for anything that constituents want or ask for. I have no connection or tie to Pine Ridge but those folks over there filled up the room at the last meeting, and with blatant disregard for anything they had to say or offer, the board voted for the developer 100 percent. I have to wonder, do these guys get donations to their favorite charities from these developers? Or is the board’s salary based on percentage of tax base? There has to be something in the fire because every one of you campaigned on the fact that you would maintain Nature Coast and you would keep it pristine and you would look out for the people that live here, and you haven’t once as a team voted for us. I’m going to be curious to sit here and watch and see how much activity happens at the airports and how much longer it takes for you to come up with something for the animal shelter. The airport will grow, the animal shelter will be pushed back once again, I guarantee it. I think it’s time we really looked at our supervisors and made some changes, like all of them need to go.
There’s no excuse for it
Would someone please explain to me why every year they have to be begging for school supplies? 60 years ago, my parents paid school taxes, and guess what? We went to school and supplies were there and no begging needed. Something has gone wrong somewhere down the line and there’s no excuse for it with the amount of tax dollars that are paid for school taxes.