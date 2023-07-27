Sound Off logo 2021

How about Bob Evans instead?

This is for Diana Finegan. Instead of you putting forth a fast food, junk food place, Chick-fil-A, why don’t you try to get involved in getting a restaurant that you can eat a decent breakfast and have decent prices? It’s name is Bob Evans. They’re a superb place. We’ve eaten there for 20 years and never had a bad meal. So, try to get some Bob Evans restaurants in here and make everybody happy, instead of the little “mom and pop” places you can’t even park to walk in.

