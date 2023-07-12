Sound Off logo 2021

Meat packaging pricing

Many years ago, my small town butcher told me that he could be a rich man if he left his pen on the scales for every purchase. I tend to buy in large quantities and package when I get home. I’ve noticed that the packaging at Publix with the blood pad usually weighs two to three ounces. The other day I weighed one from Sam’s and with the blood pad it weighed 10 ounces. For argument’s sake, let’s say I paid $6.49 a pound for my meat. That means that I paid $4 for the packaging. I can’t believe this is is legal, but it must be if everybody’s doing it. Why is this allowed?

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle