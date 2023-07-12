Meat packaging pricing
Many years ago, my small town butcher told me that he could be a rich man if he left his pen on the scales for every purchase. I tend to buy in large quantities and package when I get home. I’ve noticed that the packaging at Publix with the blood pad usually weighs two to three ounces. The other day I weighed one from Sam’s and with the blood pad it weighed 10 ounces. For argument’s sake, let’s say I paid $6.49 a pound for my meat. That means that I paid $4 for the packaging. I can’t believe this is is legal, but it must be if everybody’s doing it. Why is this allowed?
Electoral College at state level
I’m calling in reference to a June 26 article “Background on the Electoral College.” Although it’s great anecdotal information, it has nothing to do with the Electoral College. The Electoral College only applies to the presidency, no other elected office. In essence, the Electoral College was established to prevent the larger more populated states like New York, Virginia, Massachusetts, from overriding the rest of the states based on their population. It’s the same thing I thought that we should be thinking about in the future for the states so that the large cities don’t overrun the rest of the state.
I didn’t vote for him
How did Eric Head come to be director of community services? I don’t remember voting for him.
I applaud the sheriff
I applaud the sheriff for the operation that put some in the slammer where they arrested at least 64 felons for drugs and various crimes. It was posted on television last night, but I think it would be terrific community service if you would publish those pictures of those people in the Chronicle that way we know for sure who they are. We wonder at times, ‘Are the people next door to us in our neighborhood actually dealing drugs?’ Those pictures would really help us out. It would be greatly appreciated by the entire community.
Holly Davis, more like a social worker
Holly Davis needs to decide if she wants to be a county commissioner or a social worker. Can we honestly afford this? Is it really good for the county and taxpayers? As a senior on a fixed income, I believe in a “hand up” but not a “hand out.” Putting a county-led homeless center so that it’s near government services tells me the taxpayers’ money will be tapped at some point regardless of Holly Davis’s statement to the contrary. Mentioning grants means county involvement and cost which trickles down to taxpayers. Grants are not free, even corporate donations aren’t free. We pay with increased costs while the so-called generous corporations get tax deductions. This needs to be truly thought out and, again, Holly Davis needs to consider being a social worker rather than a county commissioner.
What’s going on there?
Well, we see huge traffic signs at the corners of Citrus Avenue and U.S. Highway 19, both sides, said that there is a coming change in the traffic pattern. How about a report so we know what world is going on?
Chronicle, Chamber are out of touch
It seems the Chronicle Editorial Board and the Chamber of Commerce are out of touch with the majority of Citrus County voters. Commissioner Diana Finegan had the most votes of any elected official in the general election and Senator Blaise Ingoglia was right behind her. Yet the Chamber few tried to paint a picture as if they weren’t popular or doing a good job in Citrus. It’s time for the Chronicle to stop printing the results from an unreliable, small percentage poll.
Positive shoutout
A positive shoutout to the people working at Verizon down by Publix. Calm, polite, professional and very, very patient with seniors and senior questions. Round of applause, gold stars awarded.
Electric cars and electric bills
Just saw the Sound Off, “Electric cars versus gas tax.” Well, I’ll tell you something. If they come out with electric cars, yeah, you might not have to pay gas tax, but everyone will be waiting for their electric bill to be right through the roof.
Out of your minds for $9 million
My husband and I were just discussing the fact that people were out of their minds to agree with spending $9 million on the animal shelter. When we opened the paper on July 6 to read the article about Holly Davis’s idea about a homeless processing center. Finally, a good idea. It is shameful to be spending $9 million on an animal shelter when so many human beings are struggling in this economy. $9 million? Surely you can’t be serious.
Please do away with the tourist thing
Today’s paper, July 7, I see where this Mr. Pritchard of the Visitors Bureau wants to spend close to $27,000 for new videos to promote scallops and more for tourists. I wish they would do away with the whole tourist thing. We don’t need that we have so many here now, we can’t drive. People who lived here their whole life are going scalloping, and he wants to make it a family thing now. It already was a family thing until you started all this mess. Now you can’t even get a place to get into the water much less bring your family with you. It would be much better to take that $27,000 and give it towards helping fix potholes. I just can’t believe that they would even ask for the money. I can’t believe anybody would want more people here. What is wrong with everybody? Please, please, please do away with the tourist crap. I’m tired of it.
Instead of Adams building …
Instead of looking at the Adams building, which is unfinished and has inadequate parking, why doesn’t the county look at the old Publix building on U.S. Highway 41? It could be finished, there’s a lot of parking, it’s close to everything, including restaurants and anything that the county employees could possibly want. It’s a great location, please consider moving offices there.
Scallop season an absolute zoo now
Do these paid clowns have any idea what scalloping is like in Citrus County now? It’s an absolute zoo. The rivers are choked, pollution in the water everywhere, a person got ran over yesterday by a boat that didn’t even stop. On top of that, the species, the scallop, has been picked clean. For a few weeks you can get them and then, guess what? They’re gone. They need to close scallop season like they did before and let them recover. That’s what they need to do, but there’s too many dollars involved. Our tourist board should not be spending any money to promote scallops, it is already way past the tipping point. So what do they do? Motels are full, boat ramps are full, rivers are full, traffic everywhere absolutely ruining this once pristine county and you want to keep pushing for more cars, more boats, more everything. Just so you can make a few dollars. Throw the baby out with the bath water. The commissioners need to wake up, put a stop bringing any more people into this county if they can help it, let alone be spending our dollars to bring more people in. We can’t support them. We don’t want them. So why do it?
Low-cost housing not for low income people
I’m responding about low cost housing, “It’s totally ridiculous and pathetic that you have to make $19,000 to $20,000,” no that is not the case. It’s low-cost housing, but guess what, if you have bad credit, you’re not getting in there because they do credit checks. I know people that applied and got turned down because their credit was bad. So, low-cost housing is not for low income people, unless you get Section Eight from the government then they will put you in there, otherwise, you’re not going to get in.