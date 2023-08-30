Where’s the storm for Inverness?
I live on the outskirts of Inverness. Where’s all this wind and rain we’re supposed to get? We’ve only gotten a little bit of rain.
I don’t know what these news weather people are saying, but maybe they need to go back to school because I don’t see any wind and rain we were supposed to get.
Good luck charging with power out
With the hurricane, all the people going up U.S. Highway 19, I-75, 95, 301, trying to escape the hurricane, I’m so glad you have an all-electric car, that way – oh no, you can’t charge it up, the power is out.
I hope you brought some extra batteries with you. That is why I will never buy an all-electric car. I am not that dumb.
Weathermen just trying to scare us
What’s with these weather people? Here they are trying to scare people, Category 4, Category 3 hurricane, and what did we get? A little bit of wind and rain, and you want to listen to the weathermen? I don’t think so.
Is it clear why we said ‘no’ yet?
This is Monday at noon (Aug. 29) and there’s bright sunshine, it’s looking beautiful outside. But the next two or three days should answer anybody’s question about where you should or should not put a campground.
I don’t think I will be the only caller talking about it. I think this will make it very clear where you should not put one.
Are they holding gas to hike up prices?
I’d just like to comment on the fact that a few gas stations have completely shut their pumps down or eliminated the ability to buy the cheaper grades of gas, regular and midgrade, just as people are trying to prepare for a possible evacuation due to the impending hurricane.
Are they just holding it in order to boost up the price when people are panicked? That’s my comment.
Tired of their garbage management
It’s Tuesday (Aug. 30) in Sugarmill Woods. I checked the Waste Management website. I was told no pick up in Sugarmill on Tuesday due to the hurricane. So now, as the truck bypasses my home because the bins are not out, I understand again why Waste Management is truly trash. I’m so tired of their garbage management.
Maybe reconsider your vote for glampground
I’m not sure how the BOCC came to the conclusion that the Ozello application would be a good fit for an area that’s almost at sea level, but, you know, hey, they must know more than the experts, or maybe they didn’t have a clear understanding of the comp plan, land development code or FEMA laws, but this hurricane just might get their attention to reconsider and rescind they’re vote. If not, the Ozello gods will show them why they made such a poor choice.
Take a drive to the glampground now
I would certainly hope all of the five county commissioners who voted for the campground in Ozello would take some time on Wednesday to drive out to that site. I would love to see that.
Four lights to make a turn
I’m off of South Pleasant Grove Road right now at 9:36 a.m. trying to make a left turn onto State Road 44. It takes four traffic lights to make a left turn. Traffic is all backed up. Can’t you fix the light because of the school zone? This is pathetic, and they want more tourism? Really?
Go to Ozello now
I’m calling about the total betrayal of our county commissioners against every bit of sound advice that was given, every reasonable ecological reason was ever given against that glampground. I’m just wondering how much it cost to buy those other two votes to flip that commission. I mean, you got to wonder, they voted 3-2 against it. Now suddenly it’s unanimous. Gee, that doesn’t look too shady now does it?
Anyway, I got a suggestion, maybe all you brilliant boobs ought to go down there and pitch a little tent at the proposed glampground? Maybe Tuesday or Wednesday, and see how many feet of water you could stick your head under without a plugged snorkel because it’s all going to be underwater. Maybe you should go see for yourselves. Enlightenment is terrible, isn’t it? Try it. That’s all I got to say. Why bother voting Republican when they’re all sold out anyway you look at it. Go to Ozello.
Dogs kept where dogs belong
I’ve noticed no one has addressed the fact that many people are allergic to cats and dogs. I personally am and many times in Publix I’ve had to go by a dog that almost cut my breathing off, so I’m very happy to see that dogs should be kept where dogs belong.