Guns are not the problem
I’m reading “Too many gun shows” and the person makes it sound like the guns are the problem. …The person that says guns and automatic weapons are things that people have no business having, they’re the scariest people in our constitutional republic. They have no idea. They have no clue. They blame everything on an inanimate object instead of the crazy people in our society that should be addressed and the system that’s supposed to protect citizens against crazy people that acquire weapons of any means to do evil amongst our society. That’s the problem that needs to be addressed, not the guns.
Sullum is full of hot air
I find it interesting that Feb. 10’s “Varying Voices,” Mr. (Jacob) Sullum had an opinion that masking was by the CDC, all false and out of line (Page A10’s column titled, “Were mask mandates based on science? No”). I find it interesting also that you used the “Voices” as authority of Mr. Sullum, who is from the Reason magazine. That is a definite right wing magazine for free-thinking individuals. Free thinking is essential in the American society and the economy, but free thinking does not mean false information and false statements given to the public as an authority. I do not agree, obviously, with Mr. Sullum. He is full of hot air. Perhaps getting real authority on this subject would be of benefit to the citizens.
Classic Rock is the way to go
(Re Saturday, Feb. 11’s Page A5 story, “Small Town Saturday Night drew large crowd”): Wow, imagine that! The city of Inverness held its first Small Town Saturday Night and guess what? They featured “7 Bridges,” an Eagles tribute band – classic rock, not country. I’m glad that they severed their ties with … these three-day Country Jams and all that stuff. I’ve been saying it for the past few years; if you want to draw a crowd – classic rock. I feel validated.
Cheney going to jail is ridiculous
To the man that wants to know if Dick Cheney is going to go to prison for shooting a man in 2006 (in Saturday, Feb. 11’s Page A9 Sound Off): It is ridiculous. Yes, he accidentally shot the man who, by the way, recovered but recently died from natural causes some 17 years later. That’s just crazy.
Thanks for your view on guns
I would like to thank the two people that wrote in to the Sound Off on Feb. 11 about “Guns don’t kill people” (and “Don’t stomp on our gun rights,” Page A9). Finally, somebody is starting to realize the truth. Guns do not kill people. I have been around guns all my life. I’ve never seen them get out of the gun cabinet. I’ve never seen them walk around the house. I’ve never seen them point at anybody and shoot somebody. People, it’s plain-old sin that kills people. You know darn well it’s not the guns. You just want to blame it on something. Learn how to use one and get it for protection. I praise you two for writing in to the Sound Off. Very good. Thank you.
Need a traffic light on Lecanto Highway
We need a traffic light at Lecanto Highway and West Hampshire. Trying to pull out of there is taking your life in your hands. The cars just keep speeding by and it takes forever to finally get a break in the traffic so you can turn out right before more cars and trucks come speeding at you. You could get killed. Install a traffic light at Lecanto Highway and West Hampshire, please.
Should not swim with manatees
Three Sisters Springs is supposed to be a manatee sanctuary area, but we let all these tourists in to swim with the manatees. People should not be allowed to be with the manatees at all in a sanctuary area. The county commissioners don’t care about that. All they care about is tourism and making money off of the tourists.
Cable bill increase not warranted
I’m responding to Sound Off in reference to my (cable) bill was just increased by almost $6. I called them up and said, “What is the reason for this increase in my February bill?” “Oh, that’s for the updates that we made to bring you quality service.” So here’s just a poor excuse to charge you more money as it goes up with everything else. That is totally ridiculous and ludicrous. Unbelievable.
Gun are inanimate objects
Know what you are talking about
I’d just like to say I wish people would know what they were talking about before they call in to Sound Off. In one thing last week (Thursday, Feb. 9’s Page A8 Sound Off, “The monkeys are not lost”), they said the monkeys from Monkey Island are in Inverness. Well, they’re not. They’re in Brooksville. Second, someone called in complaining about “Too many gun shows” (Tuesday, Feb. 7, Page A9). Well, there weren’t a lot of gun shows. There was one gun show and they just had a lot of different ads in your paper … We will see if you print this, because you hardly print anything I sound off on.
Do not need RV park
I’m responding to Sound Off to “Crystal River to review RV park proposal” (Sunday, Feb. 12’s front-page story). Do not need it. We can’t handle the traffic we have now, and now you just want to continue to pound us with traffic, traffic, traffic? We do not need it. Get rid of the RV proposal. Do not need it.
Thank you, Chronicle
Most every day, there’s a Sound Off written by someone indicating they abhor this growth, usually because it eliminates the small and friendly community atmosphere of our county. Finally, that information made the front page twice today, Feb. 12 (the story, “Crystal River to review RV park proposal” and photo with story, “New ‘glampground’ proposed for Fishcreek Point draws opposition”). Thank you, Chronicle.
Pay attention to citizens
(Re Sunday, Feb. 12’s front-page story, “Crystal River to review RV park proposal”): In reference to Citrus County’s Planning and Development Commission: Do you not listen to the citizens of Citrus County? We do not want it rezoned for an RV park. Don’t you pay attention to us citizens? We pay taxes here. Listen to the citizens. Do you care about them or not?
Zoning madness
When will this zoning madness ever stop in Citrus County? The same method’s been going on for years. Hire a big real estate attorney, have him talk to the commissioners and the councilmen and see what he can do about getting the zoning change approved. West of (U.S.) 19, the Comprehensive Plan calls for no multifamily development. They want to stick 81 trailers 12 feet in the air west of (U.S.) 19 on 14 acres. That is absurd … It will absolutely flood everything around it – if it goes through – and yet this councilman’s saying, “Oh yeah, we should do it.” Just because you have commercial zoning does not mean you can have high density. …
It is all woke teaching
These Sound Offs and letters saying Gov. DeSantis is against teaching Black history in schools are false because some Black history books in schools came out with Black history in the first chapters, but then it ended with chapters with political agendas such as Black (homosexuality) studies, criticizing capitalism, promoting Black reparations and other woke agendas. Hate should not be taught in our schools.
Don’t erase our history
My thanks to the writer of the recent letter to the editor about children being taught true history (Sunday, Feb. 12’s Page C2 letter by Don Wright, titled, “Definitely not ‘woke’”). The governor’s desire to erase anything that doesn’t “feel good” is not preparing our children to live in the real world. God bless the public schoolteachers he has thrown under his political bus.
Doesn’t like Tom Brady
Congratulations to the Kansas City football team. They played really good and so did the other team, but I was so happy that I didn’t have to see Tom Brady’s face on the football field.
Thanks to sheriff for the article
Thank you to the sheriff for the purse-snatching article (Sunday, Feb. 12, Page C3, titled, “Proud of our department’s quick response”). This did happen to a senior citizen lady that we know that lives in a different county and after that happened to her, she just went downhill after that, mentally. She just never recovered from this crime. So, in our opinion, this is a very serious crime on senior citizens and we thank you.
Drive cautiously
In reference to the Sound Off, “Let’s get out the blinker fluid” (Sunday, Feb. 12, Page C3): Listen, everyone calls and complains about the blinkers, that they are not using them and they don’t even put their lights on when it’s raining. They’re not going to do it, so stop wasting your time and just drive more cautiously.
Pay their own way
I couldn’t agree more with the Sound Off caller who said, “Congress people should pay their own way” (Sunday, Feb. 12, Page C3). Talk about entitlements. Why should they get lifetime medical benefits and full retirement after being in office for only five years? Whoever thought that one up anyway? It’s completely unfair and should be changed immediately.
The number of principals needed
… On the news, a school principal was suspended because a student was assaulted. Now, for the average school with maybe 1,000 students, it seems like it would be pretty difficult for a principal to safeguard all of them, but I can say this: Back in the ’30s and ’40s when I was in school, they’d of had to have had two or three new principals every day.
Sell it for $1
It’s not complicated. Unless Citrus County has a specific ownership provision in the management agreement by the Parks and Recreation Department in 1991 of the Chassahowitzka campground and boat ramp with Swiftmud, my thoughts are Room 100 falls short and is out of luck. Maybe Swiftmud is willing to sell this waterfront property for $1.
As long as she pays for it
(Re Wednesday, Feb. 8’s Page A3 story, “County tables Finegan road proposal”): I just wanted to leave a comment on Commissioner Finegan’s street vacation request. I don’t have a problem with it as long as her and her husband pay for the street that the county is vacating and they should also have to pay for the new turnaround that they’re putting at their neighbors’ house – if it’s OK with their neighbors, that is.
I agree with Mr. Wright
I just want to thank Mr. Don Wright for his letter in the Chronicle this morning (Sunday, Feb. 12, Page C2, titled, “Definitely not ‘woke’”). In this day of acronyms and name-calling, I’m not sure what I am, but I will say this: I’m an 87-year-old, lifelong Republican and based on our governor’s actions, I will never vote Republican again. A special thank you, Mr. Wright, excellent letter and you captured my sentiments exactly. Thank you.
Keep Citrus County Beautiful
I’m responding to Sound Off (about Monday, Feb. 13’s Page A6 editorial), “Time to deal with our litter problem”: We should have dealt with it a long time ago. But I will say that in Brevard County when I resided there, they had an organization called KBB, Keep Brevard Beautiful. They had five inmate work squads with eight inmates in a van cleaning up Brevard County. And the same with the Department of Transportation; they had inmates working with them to pick up the trash and the litter. They could do it here and use the low-custody inmates in the county jail and put them to work. It can be done, but nobody wants to do anything about it.
Get started on litter problem
Your Monday editorial contains a misstatement that residents say that the sheriff’s deputies should be used to pick up litter (Feb. 13, Page A6). All (comments) I have read said the deputies should be more aggressively ticketing litter offenders, not picking up trash. Also, the idea that non-felony jail inmates perform community service time for highway trash pickup has been mentioned many times. The commissioners need to get this started immediately.
This is strange
As a former teacher, a military veteran and quartermaster of a VFW, I’d like to respond to “Kids can’t count, either,” about not changing pennies (Monday, Feb. 13’s Page A7 Sound Off). For some odd reason, there are nonprofit organizations that will just take the extra money. They don’t count pennies. I don’t know why this is. Even in the military, at these stores and in nonprofit organizations, they will either just give it to you back or it will have a sign. And if you should receive like three pennies, they’ll just take the nickel, OK? I have no idea why they started this. It’s been going on for many years. So I don’t think this is that they can’t count the money; they just are trained that they don’t take pennies and maybe they should have a sign. I’m so sorry for this, but it’s a strange thing.
I agree about Plaisted
(Re Monday, Feb. 13’s Page A7 Sound Off, “Plaisted should have won the award”): Well, I’m in agreement with the man who sent the letter in about Bob Plaisted not being selected as Citizen of the Year. I agree. Bob Plaisted should have been elected and I don’t know who sits on your board that they couldn’t see that …
Referee won the game for Chiefs
(Re Monday, Feb. 13’s Page B1 story, “Mahomes, Chiefs prevail,” “Super Bowl magic: Kansas City beats Philadelphia 38-35 in wild game”): The last play was given to the Kansas City Chiefs, which goes then for a first down and a win. The referee won the game for KC by calling out a minor holding call. If this was a regular game, that call would not have been made. I hate the game when the referee decides the winner by making a lousy call at the end.
Will goals make a better county?
(Re Saturday, Feb. 11’s Page A3 story, “Chamber event sells out”): I see the county commissioners have this set of goals that are going to make the life of Citrus Countians better for the next year. Could you please explain it to me how any of those goals will make the life better for any citizen of Citrus County? I fail to see it. I know I might be a little slow, but please explain it to me. Say one thing that’s going to make our taxes go down, our pollution go down, our fresh water last longer. Please explain that to me. While you’re at it, explain why the county administrator’s office should cost taxpayers $5 million in salaries and benefits. Gee, we didn’t have the administrator and the county functioned just fine. Why do we need that middleman? …
Disagree about cops swearing
I’m responding to Sound Off (about Sunday, Feb. 12’s Page C2 “Varying Voices” column by Mona Charen, titled), “Police profanity poisons the relationship with the public.” I totally disagree with you. What happened in Memphis was a terrible situation, but all these people curse at cops and yell back and forth. They don’t want to comply, saying, “I don’t have to do what you say.” No, I disagree with you on that concept.