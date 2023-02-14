Sound Off logo 2021

Guns are not the problem

I’m reading “Too many gun shows” and the person makes it sound like the guns are the problem. …The person that says guns and automatic weapons are things that people have no business having, they’re the scariest people in our constitutional republic. They have no idea. They have no clue. They blame everything on an inanimate object instead of the crazy people in our society that should be addressed and the system that’s supposed to protect citizens against crazy people that acquire weapons of any means to do evil amongst our society. That’s the problem that needs to be addressed, not the guns.

