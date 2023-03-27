Sound off logo 2021

Now let’s fix the rodeo

I just read in the paper some great news: Ringling Bros. stopped abusing animals (Wednesday, March 22’s Page A8 story, “Reborn Ringling Bros. to leap on tour – minus animals”). Now let’s see about the rodeos…Let’s stop the violence on these poor, innocent animals, you son of a gun.

