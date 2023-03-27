Now let’s fix the rodeo
I just read in the paper some great news: Ringling Bros. stopped abusing animals (Wednesday, March 22’s Page A8 story, “Reborn Ringling Bros. to leap on tour – minus animals”). Now let’s see about the rodeos…Let’s stop the violence on these poor, innocent animals, you son of a gun.
An animal shelter?
(Re Friday, March 24’s front-page story, “County commissioners eyeing high-priority projects”): How disheartening it is to see that one of the top priorities is an animal shelter. I knew this was going to be a (sideshow) when the people of this county elected this group of commissioners.
Animal shelter is a priority?
(Re March 24’s front-page story): Is there a reason that our commissioners cannot accomplish something that is beneficial to the taxpayers of this county? I mean, excuse me, an animal shelter? Totally ridiculous. Airports? They’re nothing more than recreational airports. There should not be one dime of taxpayer money spent on those airports. It seems like things just never change in this county.
Let the other girls explain it to them
I’m responding to (Friday, March 24’s Page A5 Sound Off), “Girls need more information,” about their periods. Totally disagree with you. They’re not banning that in schools. They’re banning woke, about gender identity. It has nothing to do with periods. Your mother should’ve informed you and told you. I’m pretty sure you had other girls, your friends that had their period and told you what it was about. So quit making excuses.
I have an emotional support dog
I’m responding to (Friday, March 24’s Page A5) Sound Off, “Service dogs.” I’m the one that called in and, yes, I have an emotional support dog. But in Florida, the law is you have to have a letter signed by your doctor saying that this dog is a good emotional support dog for you. So you are totally wrong. The American Disability Act and the state of Florida are two different things, so you need to catch up on that.
Where logic goes to die
I would like to offer an alternative to Gov. DeSantis’ motto, which is, “Florida, where woke goes to die.” Much more appropriate at this stage in his governorship would be, “Florida, where logic goes to die.”
We feel like we have been forgotten
I’m calling the Sound Off because, you know, I’ve been living up here for 17 years from south St. Pete and I live off of West Southern Street. On that street the other day, there must have been three or four cars going at least 60 mph. Then we had a church bus coming up Southern Street doing at least 40 and it’s 35 mph – less than 35, really, because we’ve got a lot of elderly and disabled people living on this block – so I don’t know if it’s been reported. I know at least once in a while we have a cop sitting here, but it doesn’t really do much. It’s mostly coming out of the trailer park and all the way down to the end. So anyway, I just wanted to say that us people on Southern Street, we feel like we’re being forgotten in this county.
All I ever hear about is the animal shelter
All I ever hear about is the animal shelter. When are they going to start widening (U.S.) 41? They said they were going to do it in ’23, or March of ’23. It’s almost April and they’re not doing a thing. When are they going to start? I hope they don’t hire the outfit that did (U.S.) 19.
DeSantis can control gas prices
This is in response to the people about DeSantis with the gas: Yes, he is involved with this. Look at all our other states – Georgia, Louisiana, and Alabama – how come those states are cheaper than us? He’s keeping us high here. He’s got to put his foot down. He can control this state and what’s coming into it if the other states are all lower than us.
Why does Trump want us to pay his legal fees?
Our news media continuously warns our senior citizens to be aware of grifters out to get their money. Why are they not warning them about Donald Trump? The man claims to have $10 billion, but still wants others to pay his legal fees. Incidentally, if you listen to many of his previous lawyers, he’s cheap and tries every way possible to not pay them.