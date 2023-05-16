No place in civilized society
Every time there’s a mass shooting with an AR-type of weapon, Republicans send their prayers. I’d love to send a prayer in response to this. I pray Republicans stop playing politics with weapons of war and admit they have no place in civilized society in the hands of civilians.
On Tucker Carlson’s firing
In Saturday’s paper, May 6, a Sound Off ranted about the great Tucker Carlson. They stated he gave us the real news. I guess if you’re a racist or white supremacist you can believe every word that came out of his mouth, which is probably one of the reasons he was fired. They also said Carlson had the guts to tell the truth. I haven’t seen any other network paying $7.87 million plus dollars for, you got it, lying.
Sheriff: Chronicle is not your enemy
This is regarding Sheriff Prendergast’s article titled, “Point: The editor and the difference between profit and public safety,” in Sunday’s newspaper, May 7. The sheriff’s argument that the Citrus County Chronicle seeks as much thorough and timely information from him regarding life-threatening crimes in Citrus County is the editor’s ploy to maximize profit is insulting, disrespectful and demeaning. This county is full of senior citizens like me who rely entirely upon the Chronicle for all local news. The Chronicle is our free press and, as part of our daily lives, worthy of our trust. We do not use Facebook. Reading a person’s or organization’s Facebook page allows you only to learn what they want you to know. So often honest information is censored or eliminated or not provided in a timely manner. It leaves you wondering if you’re getting all the facts; the good, the bad and the ugly., so you can make up your own mind and make your own safety decisions. That’s where the Chronicle comes in. Don’t get me wrong, the Chronicle is not perfect, but it is our trusted source of local news and is loved and respected by many, especially me. Therefore, Sheriff Prendergast, you need to pick your battles much more carefully. The Citrus County Chronicle is not your enemy; arrogance and a smug but false sense of superiority is.
Stop making excuses
Apparently, everybody’s in an uproar about becoming victims and the Sheriff’s Office isn’t working right. Stop making excuses, deputies, and go to work. We need a new sheriff that’s desirable at the time of voting. Come on, sheriff, get with it or step down. The sheriff is doing absolutely nothing.
Tearing the country apart
I’m calling about “Time for a new sheriff.” I’m sure people took that comment out of context. We are all Americans. I don’t like the sheriff either, but not for that reason. How we can judge people just on politics is something I never thought I’d live to see. We’re all Americans first. This is tearing the fabric of the country apart. I never thought that I would live to see it. And I believe it started when they demonized Trump, it destroyed everything. I am a lifelong Democrat. I’ve never voted Republican. But when I saw what was happening, the Democrats have lost my support. Trump did a good job in spite of his toxic personality. Biden has come close to destroying everything. It has hit my life hard. How people can be deceived so easily is beyond me. We have one party and that’s the “uniparty.” These politicians that we are so willing to believe and carry out their orders do not care about us. Next time you hear something about either side, do some research, don’t take it as gospel. God bless America and I hope we can all survive this.
Commission is out of control
I think the commissioners are out of control. If they read the paper and listen to people, not many people want the tourists here or the influx of new building. Only a small percentage of people benefit from the tourism money. The tourist dollars went again to the monkeys and that was a lot of money that could have a lot of good in the county for people who don’t benefit from tourist dollars. We don’t need more building here. There are people constantly complaining about noise, pollution and garbage. That’s going to get exponentially worse as another two or 3,000 homes are built in the county. If you read the paper and you go online, you can see that the majority of the residents do not want it. But the commissioners are not listening to us. They’re destroying what we’ve had here. It’s already destroyed but they’re going to make it so bad that people are going to start leaving. I know I’m considering moving a little further north where there’s less chaos.
Praises for Prendergast …
I’m so glad that Mike Prendergast came down from heaven to be our wonderful sheriff. Nothing but praises for him, since if you make a comment about him or anything against him or any derogatory remark, then something’s wrong with you because he is the master of the sheriff’s department and he came down from heaven!
Regarding Sheriff being Republican
This is in regard to the Sound Offs in Sunday’s paper, May 7, about people upset that Sheriff Prendergast is a Republican. Well, here in the State of Florida we have 67 counties. Only nine have a Democrat sheriff, one has an assigned sheriff, and there are two NPAs, so that’s quite heavy on the Republican side. And for the individual that says Sheriff Prendergast needs to return the Democrats’ portion of his salary, in Citrus County that’d be less than 12 percent. So that’s not really worthwhile, I think. You know, you’re more than welcome to move to one of the nine counties that have a Democrat sheriff.
Rebuttal: ‘He’s definitely not a comedian’
This is a rebuttal to Sound Off on Sunday, May 7, “He’s definitely not a comedian.” The Sound Off it was quoting said nothing about joking about taking over Disney, only that DeSantis joked about putting a jail next to Disney. Just because you dislike our governor doesn’t give you the right to incorrectly quote someone else’s Sound Off. By the way, Disney has failed to pay their share of taxes for years, that’s what our governor is trying to fix.
Contact the higher ups
Someone called in talking about the police not doing their job after a neighbor waved a gun in his face. You’ve got to get in touch with the deputy, and if that doesn’t work, get in touch with his supervisor, and if that doesn’t work, contact the state attorney’s office because they prosecute all cases. It looks to me like you’ve got an assault case, and an age case, being over a certain age increases the charges. You should also look at the statutes under the number 700, that’ll give you some information. Other things to look for is see if your suspect is a convicted felon with previous assault cases. Bring that to the state attorney’s office and get it filed. Good luck.