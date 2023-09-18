To clarify
County Commissioner Rebecca Bays recommended at Tuesday’s BOCC meeting that the American Library Association should shut down until it comes in line with American values. To clarify, to her does that mean it should only serve white, heterosexual people who say they are Christian?
Conspiracy over facts
How disappointing that the Citrus County Libraries director Adam Chang’s budget recommendation was abruptly overturned by the Citrus County Commissioners who listened to the voice of conspiracy rather than facts, and all for $275, or was it 30 pieces of silver?
Finegan should check her facts
How long do we have to be embarrassed by the lack of intelligence exhibited by County Commissioner Diana Finegan during BOCC meetings. Her Marxism reason concerning American Library Association leadership was not only pathetically off track but showed absolutely no understanding of the Marxism social and economical philosophy. Her dramatic display of misinformation only shoved the BOCC further into it’s recent trend of making unfounded decisions. Perhaps Commissioner Finegan should brush up on her facts, maybe even check a book out of the library to help.
Who is trying to save our waters?
Save Our Waters Week has once again brought attention to, well, saving our waters, and just who is doing this saving? Despite our congressman saying he is committed to preserving the sensitive environment in our area as well as ensuring our waters are protected from harm, who exactly is he talking to? Apparently not listening are the current BOCC commissioners who approved a gas station dangerously close to a tributary of the Homosassa River, and as an afterthought exclaimed they now know better and will do better. Yet soon afterwards they approved rezoning for a campground in Ozello with an imaginary fail-proof septic system, so I ask exactly who is trying to save our waters? A few tried, actually, many tried on Aug. 22 when scientists, engineers, environmentalists together with concerned citizens spoke to the commissioners at the public hearing to deny rezoning approval, and yet we were gobsmacked with an eerily quick and politically motivated decision in favor of not saving our waters. The west side of our county is currently cleaning up after Hurricane Idalia. Perhaps, Mother Nature has her own way of getting the commissioners to sit up and listen. They sure weren’t listening on Aug. 22 when we all asked them to help us save our waters.
Response about housing for homeless
That’s in response to a Sound Off on Saturday, Sept. 16, titled “Sounds like a place for them” suggesting that the homeless could have housing in government-subsidized apartments. My comment is that there is a very long waiting list for those apartments. And secondly, they do a thorough criminal and credit check. I have a feeling that most homeless people might have a problem with a credit check or a criminal check. That’s just my thought. I wish there was a place for the homeless.
Stop squandering our money
Here we go again, another money-wasting decision buy our very inept County Commission. The bicycle path down Halls River Road is not needed. Do something wisely with our money instead of squandering it needlessly.
We need to protect Florida
I’m calling in reference to an article on Saturday, Sept. 16, “Water district investigates river murkiness,” and while they determined that the murky water clarity in the Homosassa River is unrelated to the construction of the 7-Eleven, they did find that erosion controls on the site were not adequate and requested the contractor to maintain, repair and replace them. Let me just get to the point. Is there anybody that can be hired anymore that actually follows the rules and stays within boundaries, who actually cares about the environment that they’re working in? I just find it so disheartening. Florida is a special treasure, the beautiful rivers and streams and such, and if we don’t really start addressing all of our issues, we’re going to lose that and it seems to me that there’s a lot of people out there that just really don’t care.
Where 7-Eleven should put their tanks
I’m reading the article about the 7-Eleven construction and it says the FDEP cannot tell the 7-Eleven company or any other gas station chain where they can put its fuel storage tanks. Well, I know exactly in this situation where I would tell them to put their fuel storage tanks and, believe me, it’s not printable.
My idea of the week
This is my idea of the week. A lot of people contributed to build it, so we got a brand new building that’s air conditioned, got heat, got a beautiful view of sunrise and sunset in Homosassa and all of nature, so why not take the monkey house where the monkeys aren’t using it and make it an Airbnb? We could contribute the money to the animal shelter. That’s just my idea.
We want to know who hit Lahera
We would like to find out why there’s such a big cover up from the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office on who the driver was that hit Deputy Lahera and injured him? Why is the Sheriff’s Office refusing to let us know who this person is?
Thank you for the warning
Thank you, Debbie King, for the warning about the water. You possibly saved many lives.
Response about cutting grass
I’m calling about the Sound Off in Sunday’s paper (Sept. 17) about the cleaning up of State Road 44 from Inverness to Crystal River. Why can’t they copy what Crystal River has done on Three Sisters Springs Boulevard? It is mowed weekly. It’s as spic and span as the neighborhood. They send out a crew every day to pick up all the papers and things like that prior to them cutting grass. Then they mow the grass and they blow the leaves away. Why can’t the county send their employees to school and let Crystal River maintenance people show them how to cut grass and clean the highways?