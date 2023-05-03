Thank you, editor
Thank you to the editor for enlightening us on the sheriff’s department’s failure to communicate crime information in a timely and informative manner. We citizens in Citrus County expect and deserve better.
Commissioners should fulfill their promises
The unprecedented recent growth in our county is mind boggling. Our county commissioners have no regard for what the majority of residents want, who, by the way, elected the same commissioners based on their campaign promises of managed growth. Their managing is not in the best interest of protecting our natural resources or taking into account the limited infrastructure and public safety. Maybe they should take a look at the bios listed on the BOCC website and remind themselves of their priorities. Oh, and forget about contacting them using the email provided. You get a generic response or none at all. I feel they should be responsible for fulfilling their promises.
Thank you for commitment to public information
Thank you to the Chronicle editor Jim Gouvellis for his column today and his commitment to access to public information. It’s quite shocking and yet not surprising that Sheriff Prendergast would attempt to bury a story about a local shooting, especially in light of its similarity to similar random shootings of children that have happened nationally. It doesn’t make me feel safer in Citrus County to know that our top public safety officer hides the truth about crime in our community.
I agree about the sheriff
I have to agree with the comments in today’s paper regarding the sheriff’s self-promotion and public relations versus public information. I would like to see how much money he spends on promotions, promoting himself and travel. The County Commission should look at this and the Chronicle should make a request to see if he will provide that information.
Our kids shouldn’t be doing this
I went to the Citrus County Fair on Saturday, and I went in the south gate, and the first thing I noticed was a bunch of kids playing laser tag and shooting at each other with rifles for laser tag. I just kind of don’t really think that’s very fitting for kids to be doing, but that’s just my opinion. And yes, I’m just a snowbird, but anyway I was looking in the paper because I thought other people would notice that, too, but maybe I’m wrong. Maybe it’s a good thing to teach kids but I don’t think it is.
Please print movie schedule
I’m calling Sound Off in regard to the movie schedule times that has been amiss in the paper for the past two weeks. I think it’s important that you put this schedule somewhere in the paper, so those of us who like to go to the movies know what is playing, as well as what’s in the Valerie Theater. We’d appreciate it. Thank you very much for your time, and the paper is looking better each day.
Why can’t she do it?
I’m calling in reference to the article, “County enlists outside counsel in ownership battle,” in the Friday, April 28, Chronicle. My question is if she thinks that’s a good idea, why didn’t she employ the tactics or whatever she needed at the very beginning to do this title search? I’m sure she must have assistants that do research work and such. It doesn’t seem to me to be any conflict of interest. And Swiftmud, how can there be any conflict of interest if there is a valid title that says this belongs either to the county or to Swiftmud? I just don’t get this, and I think Denise Dymond Lyn needs to explain this a lot more clearly for people to understand because you’re using our tax money for this. Personally, this seems to be a job that could’ve been completed by her and her office.
Response to ‘What about Katie?’
I’m calling in reference to a Letter written by Renee Christopher-McPheeters, “What about Katie?” It told the story of homeless young woman, 25 years old, who came to her door and what occurred during the interaction, and she ended with, “It’s wonderful that we’re going to have a new animal shelter, but what about Katie? What about the baby?” Katie may have had a rough start being a foster child, but that didn’t make Katie get pregnant and decide to have a baby when she’s living in a tent. There are people by 25 that have already started careers, have homes, have vehicles. While I do have empathy for Katie, it has nothing to do with the building of an animal shelter. People make their own choices. You can choose the path that you want to take, even if you’ve had a hard start. The animals don’t have any choice.
Why do you need names?
A recent Sound Off asked why people don’t show their names with their posts. First thing I have to ask is, why do you need someone’s name? It almost sounds like a threat. Second, I used my name on another local forum and ended up having physical threats from a member of our far-right community. We actually had people on our yard in the middle of the night damaging our property as a way of threatening us. It is truly sad that we have so many unstable folks living amongst us.
To Thomas Mitchell ...
There are a few things that Thomas Mitchell of Inverness should know, and he evidently does not. To begin with, no matter how rigid laws are or how heavily they are enforced, criminals will always have guns because they ignore laws. That’s why they call them criminals and forced law will only disarm the honest.
DeSantis needs to pick one
I’m calling about Democrats and Republicans. I’m an independent person, but what seems to be is more of a Republican state to allow our governor to keep his position as governor but can run for president. Any other races, people had to step down from their position if they’re running for a higher office. This is not right. This is too much power for Republicans like DeSantis, running all over the globe. He’s not here doing his job for the state of Florida. What’s he doing? He’s campaigning. And this stuff with Disney World, he should keep out of that. This has been going on for many years. I think this is completely wrong that he can still keep the governor’s job while campaigning. And if he’s elected, which job is he keeping?
Panda Man: The response
Jesse Rumson was illegally arrested with a blank search warrant at his home in Citrus County, our sovereign soil. He was arrested for misdemeanor charges that they had to really dig hard to find the photographs of, and we have proof that most of what they’re saying is not true. Was he inside the Capitol? Yes, but not intentionally. The doors were opened from the inside. If you don’t know the truth about what happened on Jan. 6, please attend the meetings around the county. You might learn something. He was not violent. He was protecting himself from being attacked by putting his hands in front of his face when he was hit severely and was treated for a concussion after. If people would pay attention to what’s really going on in this world, they wouldn’t be making trash judgments against a Hindu monk. He is nonviolent. Get over it.
You’re dividing America
This is for person attacking folks who don’t like it that the sheriff posted a hat that said that he would rather be an American than a Democrat. Those who said people that couldn’t appreciate that should have never moved here. Well, as a commonsense Republican I would like to say that a comment like that makes you sound like a fool. People like that are dividing and destroying America and making me think it’s time to switch parties.
It’s not everyone’s priority
I have to laugh at a comment on Friday, April 25, in Sound Off, “Actually, we do need electric vehicles.” The college children drove an electric car across the country, finding charging stations with no problem. The average car buyer can’t afford an electric car or the price for a new battery. Climate change is not number one on the minds of people, but high grocery prices and economy is.
Maybe she would have better chances if ...
Responding to the Letter written by Renee Christopher-McPheeters, “What about Katie?” Maybe if we had free abortions like Israel does – and Israel does give free abortions to women under the age of 30-something – maybe Katie would have a better shot at succeeding. I mean, at 25, you should really be responsible enough when you’re living in a tent to not get yourself pregnant, but maybe if we gave free abortions, too, maybe Katie would have a better shot. That’s all I have to say.