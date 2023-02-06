Too many gun shows
After reading each (week’s) Sunday Chronicle, I am totally sickened by the fact that there are so many gun shows advertised. People, wake up. What is the reason for all the killing in this country? It’s guns, automatic weapons – things that people have no business having.
What happened to those columns?
I’m calling Sound Off to ask what’s happened to Julie Munn and Jane Weber? The cooking sections and the gardening sections are not the same in the last few months. ... Whenever they have AP postings or multimedia postings – their recipes are horrible. You know, we’re seniors here and we’re not going eat vegan food and all these fusion foods. We want good old-fashioned, local recipes. I really appreciate that you kept “The Amish Cook.” ... I haven’t seen Jane Weber in weeks. Has she been moved to another section of the paper? ...
Parents need to slow down
Has anybody ever realized that most of the vehicles speeding through school zones are turning into the school? Parents need to slow down.
RV park is a dumb idea
I just read and heard the other day that they want to put an RV park on Fort Island Trail and I understand there’s going to be 900 of them put out there. (Who) would think of something that stupid? If a flood comes, how are you going to get all of those vehicles out of there?...
How sad for the county
How embarrassing it has to be for the officials in this county that AES (Academy of Environmental Science) is at (a grocery store) today seeking donations to keep their school open.
How I act during a traffic stop
As an 82-year driver, police have stopped me a few times. When safe to do so, I immediately exited traffic, shut off my engine, placed my driver’s license on the dashboard, rolled down the window and placed both hands at the top of my steering wheel. Officers were always polite…
Kids can’t read today
Generally at these fast-food restaurants, these young kids, they may know how to work computers, but they can’t read. I went to (a fast-food restaurant), through the drive-thru. I was all by myself – nobody behind me, nobody in front of me – and ordered a two-cheeseburger value meal with a plain hamburger. I went up, paid for it and pulled up to the thing. The girl hands me my soda and she hands me a bag. Good thing I checked the bag because in there was one french fry and one cheeseburger. Really pathetic. They can’t read. Totally absurd.
Throw the litter in the pool
I was just thinking about the community pool in Beverly Hills. We have so many people complaining, as they have a right to do, about all of that trash that’s left on the streets – couches and things like that – that it seems to me, maybe perhaps, we can get all those couches and throw them in the pool and then cover them up with cement. That would be less cement we’d have to use and we’d clean the roadways at the same time.
Didn’t like the emergency room
I was at (a hospital) today and this girl comes in and her foot is bleeding, but she had it all wrapped up and everything. The nurse or nurse practitioner or whatever comes out in the waiting room, unwraps it with the blood going all over and I had my child with me. I mean, what is wrong? I was just blown away. You don’t do that. That’s a rule. I’m just overwhelmed. I’m very disgusted.
Don’t call women girls
This is in reference to the Jan. 30 (front-page) article on Dunnellon jockey Mattie Martin. This was a good article right up until the last sentence when Ms. Martin was referred to as a “girl” (Page A4). Mattie Martin is an accomplished woman in her early 30s. When will society stop insulting women by calling them girls? Would a 30-something male jockey be referred to as a boy?
They changed how they report crime
(Re Monday, Jan. 30’s front-page story, “Florida’s DeSantis announces crime-fighting initiatives”): The report done today on how crime has lowered in Florida is very interesting because they also changed the methodology of reporting crimes. So where two crimes used to be reported, let’s say there was an assault and robbery, only the assault would be reported instead of two crimes being reported. There was an interesting article on this in the Tampa Bay News and it would be nice to see if this would also be covered at the Citrus County Chronicle.