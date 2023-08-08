Why no senior rate for landfill disposal?
There was a public notice in Sunday’s paper, Aug. 6, posting the new rates for the county landfill disposal dump rates. The yearly pass holder increased by $48 to $160, and there was no senior citizen rate posted. So seniors who paid $80 last year for a pass will now have to pay $160, the way the public notice read. Double from last year. Why isn’t there any senior rate this year?
The YMCA can no longer call itself that
I’m calling in reference to the article on Sunday, Aug. 6, by David Reed concerning the YMCA. I read that the three pillars are social responsibility, youth development and healthy living. Nowhere in his article does he comment on the fact that “YMCA” actually stands for “Young Men Christian Association.” It has since its founding. Apparently, the “Christian Association” is no longer associated with the YMCA, so they should just call it the “YM” and leave the “CA” out. I respect David Reed for running a nonprofit, but they should change the name and no longer call themselves the “Young Men Christian Association.”
Response: ‘Another pot palace’
I’m calling in reference to Sound Off, “Another pot palace,” where the person says, “Looks like we’re going to become a nation of legalized drug addicts.” Well, number one, I don’t believe that marijuana is actually a drug. It may be listed as a Schedule I drug, which also includes heroin and other drugs, but it’s a plant that grows naturally. It’s the only plant that I believe that you could just pick buds off of and utilize it, smoke it right then and there. Drugs like cocaine come from a plant, but that has to be processed by humans. Also, marijuana has helped a lot of people deal with pain, nausea, cancer patients and such, and I don’t ever recall reading about anyone being violent while they’re under the effects of marijuana. Usually people who smoke marijuana are calm and they eat a lot. One other thing I want to mention is this person who said about “becoming a nation of legalized drug addicts,” I guess they’ve forgotten about the opioid problem because we already are a nation of legalized drug addicts. So, if a person can get off an opioid through marijuana use, I’m all for it. I back it one hundred percent.
I agree, commissioners are greedy
I am reading in today’s Chronicle, Sunday, Aug. 6, and I agree with this one person saying the county commissioners are greedy because every time they get a chance, they want to raise our gas prices. But if we go to another county, their gas prices are a lot cheaper than our county’s. I agree with this person. We need to lower our gas prices, but the county commissioners of our beautiful Citrus County want to raise everything. Why can’t we be like all the other counties? Why don’t the county commissioners get off their butts and do something about it? They need to listen to the people and what we want. I mean all these roads? I have not seen anyone out there fixing the roads. They want to tax us and raise the millage rates? I think it’s not right. And all these homeless people, too. They should do something to help them out instead of keeping the money in their pockets.
How many more?
How many marijuana places do we need? Shouldn’t the commissioners have a designated area set aside for stuff like that instead of letting them pop up everywhere on every corner? This is ridiculous. This is Citrus County, not marijuana county. I don’t know what the county commissioners were thinking about this. This is stupid, wrong. Everybody’s just out for the money.
Thank you for following up
I just wanted to say I’m really liking the new format for the Chronicle. Think it’s great. Also, thank you so much for two days ago that you had a small article about the young lady in Inverness who was run over at night and basically left for dead in the street. I’m so glad that you followed up on that and there’s a picture of her sitting up and looking good, and I’m so glad she’s recovering. I’ve been thinking about her and I was hoping you’d do a follow-up story. So, thank you for letting us know that she’s doing better and I’ll keep praying for her, and I hope everyone else does, too.
Happy birthday, Pastor Joan
On Sunday, Aug. 6, at Saint Timothy’s Lutheran Church, the membership held a gathering to celebrate Pastor Joan Holden’s 70th birthday. Gifts and cards were opened and a traditional birthday cake was cut. Happy birthday, Pastor Joan.
What about Crystal Square?
New city manager for Crystal River. Once again, failed to mention the problem with Crystal Square. I don’t know what the thought process is that this place is just going to disappear overnight one of these times?
Thank you for the kindness
My wife and I would like to thank the very gracious lady from Massachusetts who bought our coffee and coffee rolls at the Inverness Dunkin’ Donuts on Wednesday, Aug. 2. It was the first time someone had treated us so kindly and we just wanted to say thank you and we hope she enjoyed her wicked good coffee.
Why put a bird on it?
In reference to this new signage for the City of Inverness and the egret in the sun, are you serious? The City of Inverness built its entire reputation on the cooter. Why in the world would you stick a bird on the sign?