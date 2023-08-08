Sound Off logo 2021

Why no senior rate for landfill disposal?

There was a public notice in Sunday’s paper, Aug. 6, posting the new rates for the county landfill disposal dump rates. The yearly pass holder increased by $48 to $160, and there was no senior citizen rate posted. So seniors who paid $80 last year for a pass will now have to pay $160, the way the public notice read. Double from last year. Why isn’t there any senior rate this year?

