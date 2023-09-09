Outraged about tortoise incident
I am outraged about the builders moving the gopher tortoise and they get a $500 fine. Really? Hit them where it hurts; make them pay more than that for a fine.
Flag was correct; welcome to Citrus
Thank you, Chronicle, for printing the flag for Labor Day in the paper. The Labor Day flag was printed correctly. You would think complainers would do their homework before complaining. Second, welcome to Citrus County, the county that can’t finish U.S. Highway 19, can’t finish building the animal shelter, can’t finish the boat ramps, can’t make decisions on the mental health facility, paving roads with no houses. Can’t wait to see what else they can’t do in 2024.
This isn’t right
I live on High Acre Street out here in Lecanto and I finally see in today’s paper (Sept. 7), which happened on Sunday, about the fire down the street saying it was un-passable. All the fire trucks went by the front of my house and went right down to it. Yes, the road is bad, but the county won’t do anything about it and they say because it’s a private road. There was a fire here almost seven years ago when we moved in, and the house right down there in the same location burned to the ground. This is ridiculous. We’re paying taxes, so the county should maintain it. Bring out equipment and do it. But that isn’t right for us to pay taxes but they won’t do anything because they call it a private road. Get on it, county.
Gopher tortoises are keystone species
I’m calling in reference to an article on Sept. 7, “FWC cites Inverness Village 4 builder for gopher tortoise infractions,” and I agree 100 percent with what Holly Davis said. Some people may think that these gopher tortoises don’t matter, but they do. I don’t know the terminology, but they’re an important species for a lot of other species in the environment and it’s just plain cruel. These people were thinking of money, they’re not thinking of the animal itself. If they fill in those burrows, those animals will suffocate and die, and they shouldn’t destroy them. What are they doing with the gopher tortoises themselves after they destroy the burrow? I think it’s a bad thing and I hope that Van Der Valk Construction gets fined and, personally, I’d fire them.
Spectrum, County at it again
Well, Spectrum did it again. Five dollars a month more for internet and five dollars a month more for home telephone service. Thanks for notifying your customers before making the increases. Also, Citrus County Chamber of Commerce, how did Josh Wooten get the job as president and CEO? Who does he report to? Do the people have any say in who runs the Chamber of Commerce? Does the BOCC have any say?
Will they ever get back to work?
Hey county commissioners, would you see how much longer this fantastic contractor that was supposed to be working on U.S. Highway 19 will be done at the Lecanto area, so they can come back down here on U.S. 19 and get to work? And if that’s all the work they’re going to do, how about removing all barrels? Put them somewhere where they’ll have to pay rent on them. They’re not paying rent on them out here. Oh I forget, you county commissioners, it has nothing to do with Inverness, so you couldn’t care less. Poor people around Homosassa, Crystal River and the other ones that go down U.S. 19. Just live with it, people. Just live with it.
Exceedingly intelligent move for Citrus
Tearing down the old disused Crystal River Mall to build affordable housing is an exceedingly intelligent move, instead of rat-infested vacant buildings. There will be an uplift in appearance for the neighborhood and revenue for the real estate tax board. Hopefully other cities will take a page from Citrus County and tear down their blighted, abandoned, block upon block of lost buildings.
We the people got ourselves through it
I was reading about the New York Times praising our response for the hurricane and the warning system. I mean they were not here to get the 20 robo-calls from the sheriff,. It’s the people who got us through this, not the sheriff.
Charged for being helpful
I want to know why a local church, who is trying to help people who have furniture and stuff out on the streets, decided they were going to help and they went around and picked the stuff up, but when they got to the county landfill, they were charged $500.
What war, commissioner?
Could Commissioner Kinnard please let his constituents know what war we fought against Marxism?