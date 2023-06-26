Need to mow
Would someone tell me why the weeds haven’t been mowed at the old J&W Auto Parts store? Oh, silly me. Now I remember, who owns it. While you’re at it, grass needs mowed at the Crystal Square and the defunct restaurant.
Glad I’m not in New York anymore
I’m so happy I’m not in New York anymore for quite some years. I’m reading here that the commissioner of the police in New York is on a tight leash. If she has to replace an officer or promote an officer, she cannot do it. The mayor’s the one that will give the promotions or appoint the officers. What’s the point of having a police commissioner then? That is totally ridiculous. What is this world coming to? The United States of America, it’s pathetic.
Animal shelter comparison
The new Williston County animal shelter: $622,000 or $69.11 per square foot. Proposed Citrus County animal shelter: 24,450 square feet, $9 million or $368.10 per square foot, or $12.5 million or $511.25 per square foot.
Ignorant
Commissioner Holly Davis says she doesn’t mind LGBTQ visitors coming to our county “as long as they don’t make out.” What she is really saying is if you are different, don’t express it in public or stay in your place. That is not a very enlightened position. It is rather alarming that an elected person in our county would say this. It sounds rather ignorant.
Why didn’t you cover them too?
Saturday’s paper, June 17, you had a big article about catching these people for mishandling COVID-19 money, abusing it and so on, and boy, they really went after him, and you printed that big article. I didn’t see any article that you put in the paper back when Tom Brady’s corporation got $5 million and so did Shaquille O’Neal and Beyonce and they’re both billionaires but they got $5 million to keep their company. I didn’t see anything of an article showing where they received money. Those people did not need money, any of that money. They’re multimillionaires but I didn’t hear anything on that.
Thanks for repaving
I’d like to thank the county for repaving the intersection of Twin Lakes Drive and Turner Camp Road. It’s been long overdue and now it’s done. It’s much appreciated. Thank you.
Response: It’s not the growth hormones
This is an answer to the person who wrote about growth hormones are making people obese. They need to check around and start watching in restaurants and just watch what people are eating. It has nothing to do with growth hormones. The amount of food people eat, and people think they have to have three meals a day and the amount of food they consume and type of food they consume is ridiculous, all these sugar drinks and stuff they drink. It’s not the growth hormones making these people obese, it’s what they’re putting in their bodies.
Why are they getting denied housing?
I’d like to make a comment about your article Friday 16 about that affordable housing. I don’t quite understand that because it shows you told a story about a gentleman in a wheelchair, and he didn’t make enough money. Now why are they calling it low-income housing? I don’t understand. Would somebody please tell me where these people are supposed to live making that kind of money. God bless them.
Voices in Sound Off
Why in the world does Sound Off give voice to a ridiculous election denier? Our country has enough problems without our local newspaper permitting any idiotic cult member to spread their nonsense.
Cornerstone’s mission trip
The June 17 article about Cornerstone Baptist Church going to the Amazon region on a medical mission trip; were they are unable to locate anyone in Citrus County that needed medical care?
Wealthy tourists over residents
Wow! She actually said it out loud. County Commissioner Ruthie Schlabach wants the airports spruced up to attract wealthy tourists, to heck with the residents and taxpayers of Citrus County. It’s not her priority to fix our roads or infrastructure, she wants those wealthy tourists to have a good experience.
Repercussions
I’m responding to the article, “Tourism group reacts to LGBTQ marketing.” You’ve got to be kidding me. County Commissioner Holly Davis said I don’t care if tourists are lesbian, gay straight, just as long as they’re not making out in public. Really? Is there a law that you can’t make out in public? What are you going to do? Arrest them? I don’t think so. They had a Pride Parade at the White House. What are you going to do when they start doing that in Citrus County? You’re opening Pandora’s Box. Leave them out of here, we don’t need them. All you care about is tourist dollars, so you don’t think about the repercussions that are going to follow.
Put the prices
This is for the Realtors in the area. Can you please put the price of the home that you’re advertising in the paper? That would be greatly appreciated. I think it would benefit the Realtor, the seller and the buyer.
Our citizens could do it
I’m responding to Sound Off where the person says what’s wrong with the illegal immigrants picking our crops, laying our sod. What, we don’t have citizens that could do that job? They can’t take a job laying sod or planting crops? Are they above that? Totally disagree with you.
Response: ‘You can have it your way’
I’m responding to Sound Off, “You can have it your way,” where the person is complaining about DeSantis running for president and he should be doing the governor’s job and he should have to quit before he runs for the president. There’s other congressman and governors running for president, they still have their jobs. That doesn’t make a difference. And if you don’t like the Republicans here in a red state, then don’t come here. It has nothing to do about having it our way, it’s that you’re a Democrat and you’re not open minded.