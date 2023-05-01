What a waste
When will it ever end? Disney World is suing Governor DeSantis which could cost the taxpayers of Florida billions of dollars while there’s no money to buy land and build a drainage retention area to keep our homes and roads from flooding. What a waste.
How much?
The taxpayers are already footing the bill for DeSantis flying all over the country and now overseas. Are we expected to pick up the tab on his lawsuit with Disney? How much is this man actually going to cost us?
Response to ‘prop for Trump’
I responding to a Sound Off that said on Fox News there was an interview with a grieving wife about her son and husband being killed, and they ended with a sentence saying it was “merely a prop for Trump.” You are such a Trump hater. Unbelievable. I guess you voted for Biden and look at the mess we’re in now. Would you admit that? No, because you hate one man. That is totally ridiculous.
We don’t need more mental health services
I’m responding to Sound Off, “Put more emphasis on mental health services.” I totally disagree with you. These mentally ill people, you cannot force them to take medication. If they don’t want to take their medication, then they won’t take it and you accomplish absolutely nothing. And you don’t want to put this person away because you say they’re mentally ill. So, they’re going to be out there not taking any medications and you’re constantly going to protect them. I totally disagree with you.
After reading Sound Off ...
I just finished reading Sound Off. Several people said Trump was the best president ever while quoting Fox talking points. Total gibberish, of course. And another person said that because of a complaint about our sheriff’s showing a hat saying Democrats are un-American, they want to know why we moved here. Well, simply answer is the government sent us here to raise the IQ level above that of imbecile.
Needs versus wants
60 years ago, my father explained to me the difference between wants and needs. I don’t know what type of upbringing our commissioners have had, but they’re all about more wants than the actual needs in this county. Hopefully the people will remember this the next election cycle. We just keep electing commissioners who don’t have a clue.
Please slow down
Yesterday was a very upsetting day for me. As I began a walk from my home, I came upon a gopher tortoise that had been very recently hit by a car. This pathetic creature was still barely alive with her shell horribly broken, blood and intestines and broken eggs spilled out on the road. Her legs occasionally moved, and I can’t imagine her pain. As she laid there in the road, cars still raced by at speeds well beyond the clearly posted 25 miles per hour speed limit on this Cambridge Greens Road. Please slow down. Obey the speed limits. There are innocent creatures, human walkers and blind driveways along these roads.
Waste of money
So, I see now that there’s a new lawsuit against Governor DeSantis that’s going to cost Florida taxpayers millions of dollars in legal fees only because a ‘mouse’ disagrees with him. This is a ridiculous waste of Florida taxpayers’ money.
Regarding gas prices
In regard to gas price reporting by the Chronicle, why don’t you report how much oil has dropped on the world market but not at our pumps in Citrus County. That would be more informative.
This growth is overwhelming
The population growth of Citrus County, A.K.A. Florida’s “Little Giant” named years ago, is overwhelming. I have a 2008 map of Citrus County with the proposed Suncoast Parkway at that time. Shown is a parkway interchange at Cardinal Street at the south end of the county, a central county interchange at State Road 44 in Lecanto and an interchange at Citrus Avenue for the north end of the county. Not shown is that additional interchange at Pine Ridge. Is it too late to moderate this explosive population growth of Florida’s “Little Giant”?
Fly buys
The nightly helicopter patrols are a waste of personnel and money. Sheriff Prendergast has implemented a mileage campaign was one result: cost. This roving for votes must be eliminated.
Governor should be here for us first
This is ridiculous. Our governor is running all over the country on taxpayers’ money. Now he’s in Israel and everything else when he’s paid to be our governor. And yet here’s something that he could intervene with or try to, but gas here is $74 per barrel and we’re at $3.75 a gallon. What is going on here? That is ridiculous. I used to do the gas thing for our paper years back. When we were at $150 per barrel, we were at $4 per gallon. At $75 a barrel, we should be at $2 a gallon, not $3.75. He can intervene and put a stop to this and freeze everything, but no, he’s out running around the country on taxpayers’ money.
Nursing homes should look into earphones
Why is it that nursing homes do not have earphones for their residents? They are so loud with their TVs sometimes you cannot hear anybody speak to you. You can even hear them down at the end of the hall sometimes late at night. Earphones are the answer.
Deserve a governor devoted to Florida
Currently Florida has a law that states a governor running for another office cannot serve as our governor. As usual, if the law doesn’t suit DeSantis, he has his legislature change it to fit his needs. How many of us ever had a job we could keep while we spent all of our time looking for another job? We have many problems in Florida and deserve a governor devoted full time to solving these problems.