Church and State should remain separate
The First Amendment literally states, “Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion or prohibiting the free exercise thereof.” If your house of worship is combining politics and religion, it should pay taxes. The real wall that should be built in the United States is between church and state.
Trump made trips too
The sound off criticizing President Biden’s recent trip to Ireland; I wonder if the caller is aware that Trump visited Scotland as President in 2018? This is the birthplace of his mother. Also, during his presidency, he visited his personal properties over 500 times. I hope the caller was equally outraged over these trips.
Let me get this straight
So let me get this straight, in Florida you can carry a firearm in public without a permit, but if a woman is raped, she needs to show her rape papers to get an abortion. Ron DeSantis must never, ever be allowed to be president.
Democrat-run cities
Reading a post here that says they want to defund the police and justice reforms and all that in Democrat cities. Fifty percent of children killed by guns, 40 percent of the victims were black, 83 percent were boys. And this is basically all in Democratic-run cities. You’re getting what you voted for.
What is truly more traumatizing?
I am struggling to understand why so many people think it is harmful for our children to see anything about LGBTQ in our schools or learn about anything that may be considered “woke,” but active shooter training is mandated because we don’t seem to be able to do anything to prevent disturbed people from having guns, attacking our schools and killing our children. What do you really think is more traumatizing to our kids?
Trump shouldn’t be allowed back
I’d like to know how Trump can get back in the office because he was impeached twice. This isn’t right, he shouldn’t be able get back in there. You got Clinton that was impeached. You have Johnson that was impeached. They never ran again for president. How can this man do that? It isn’t right.
Feature the Rays more
This is a call in regard to Sunday, April 16, Chronicle. I’d like to know why the Chronicle gives a half page spread on the front of the sports section regarding the recent Rays losses. While they had their 13-game winning streak, you hardly featured it, and it was mostly tucked in the inside of the sports section. Believe it or not, not all baseball fans love the Yankees or the Red Sox, which aren’t doing that great this year anyway. Some of us like to root for our Florida team the Rays.
Don’t muck it up
This Sound Off is about illegal drugs. Nothing is more pristine than a walk at sunrise or just waking to a new day with the chance to improve oneself. So, don’t muck it up.
Frivolous presidential trips need to stop
In the Sunday, April 16, paper, there’s a sound off titled, “On your dime, not ours,” and it’s about Biden’s trip to Ireland. The writer is asking who’s paying for it, Biden or us? I can assure you; we’re paying for it. Air Force One took them on the trip and it’s not cheap for a whole aircraft to go to Ireland. While we’re having difficulty with gas prices, Air Force One is taking him to Ireland. This is not the only president that has done that. I remember clearly that Obama’s daughters took Air Force One to Hawaii to celebrate birthdays and they took their friends. This kind of nonsense has got to stop. If it’s not an official visit, they should either pay for themselves or don’t go. I’m sick and tired of paying the high gas prices while this kind of nonsense is going on.
DeSantis and Biden don’t compare
There’s a sound off that is comparing Biden’s trip to Ireland with DeSantis going to Iowa, Nevada, New Hampshire, California and New York. And it’s critical of both of these guys’ trips. Well, I can understand DeSantis going to those places to prepare for his campaign. There’s no campaigning effort going on in Ireland. People in Ireland do not vote in our presidential elections. The two do not compare.
We did see this growth coming
This is about Mike Wright’s commentary, April 16, “No one saw all this growth coming.” Really? If the Chronicle’s computer keeps track of Sound Offs, go back eight or ten years. Warnings were written about the growth that plagues us now. “Oh, they’re just complainers” was the attitude.
What happened to ‘Free State of Florida’?
Can anyone remember the last time they heard the governor use the term “the Free State of Florida”? Neither can I.
Agreed, we need stronger leadership
I’m calling about a Sound Off from Sunday, April 13, where the caller says the country needs stronger leadership and Biden, Trump and DeSantis are poor choices. I totally agree, and I think a large majority of voters in this country also agree.
Missing the point on Monkey Island
Regarding Monkey Island, I think what people are really missing is the fact that the structure has to align with standards for animal enclosures in a zoo type of way. So, there are requirements that have to be met. That is why the heating and air conditioning is going in there and the little monkeys deserve it. It’s gotten so much hotter here in Florida and it’s such a good investment. The monkeys draw in tourists. The tourists bring money. It’s a win-win.
Hypocrisy about Biden
Here’s couple of questions for the person complaining in Sound Off about Biden going to Ireland on the government’s dime. Did you complain this much when Trump flew to check up on his golf course? Did you complain when Trump took Air Force One to Florida every weekend to play golf? If you didn’t complain about those things, you should possibly look up the meaning of “hypocrisy.”
The mats for our roads
When Ruthie Schlabach suggested using mats to repair our roads, I could only think one thing. Which one of our county commissioners or their friends have a couple hundred stored in a barn somewhere?
Enjoying these monkey Sound Offs
I have to say I’m getting a real kick out of these anti-Monkey Island air conditioning letters. It has really put a bee in some people’s bonnet, and I’m actually enjoying it. A person who called said they grew up in Connecticut and the dogs and cats lived outside. I hope they didn’t live outside during the winter, too, because I bet some froze to death. Then they go on about “that’s not the way it’s meant to be” and this and that about the monkeys. Well, I doubt this woman is an animal expert, so I’ll take her opinion here with a grain of salt.
We should look into it
Wow, the Monkey Island business deal is a perfect example of political dealings the people hate. The whole thing stinks. Citrus County voters should demand a call for forensic examination. Any Citrus County officials elected or appointed, their families or businesses that have gained anything financially from this should be forced to resign.
Post Office won’t deliver my mail
I recently moved from Citrus to Hillsborough County six months ago. I still have not received any mail. No mail was ever forwarded to my new address. Constantly called, still no results, and the Post Office is now going to raise their rates. Six months and still waiting.
How to make the roads safer
I’m reading the column by Sheriff Mike Prendergast, “Working to keep our roads safer.” Well, yesterday, coming home from Publix, waiting to make my left-hand turn and the light turns green. Good thing I hesitated because here comes a guy in a little pool service truck who blows right through the red light. I would’ve been the first one out, I would’ve gotten hit. So, I catch him at the next light, and I say, “Hey, man, you just blew through a red light.” His answer was, “Yeah, well, I’m sorry.” We had a few words after that because I told him sorry doesn’t mean a thing. My point is you want to keep the roads safer? Why don’t you set up some red-light cameras? I’ve lived here for 15 years, and I can’t tell you how many times I go out in my vehicle, and I watch somebody blow through a red light.
Too late
It was an excellent, excellent commentary this morning by Mike Wright. The only problem is, as you drive through U.S. Highway 19 and Cardinal, you realize it’s 10 years too late.
New column idea
I’d like to see in the Chronicle is a once-a-week column on household tips. It could be unusual clues and tips on household keeping that are little known but have much use.
Be careful and don’t speed
Attention all drivers using U.S. Highway 19. People are walking near the highway. They are not using the bike path or the other path. They’re working right next to the road dressed in dark clothes. Seven o’clock in the morning, I just about one. Be careful. Also, if there’s nobody working, do not go with the posted speed limit. The cops are writing tickets. $200 plus points on your car insurance. I thought if there was no one working after the day was over, you can go a little bit faster, but the law enforcement boys say no.