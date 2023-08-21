Sound Off logo 2021

City Council replacement has been a mess

I’m calling about the City Council meeting in Crystal River regarding filling the vacancy of Pat Fitzpatrick. This is a real circus. It should not have been done. Why is it legal for two people that are married to be on the City Council and yet it’s not legal if one of them was to be a City Manager and the other one on the City Council? That’s what this whole thing started with by these same two individuals. We didn’t have any more contestants because the Mayor was busy soliciting the contestants and telling them about the plans and not to run because they were going to lean that way toward Ken Frink. Also about the remarks made about the capability of the contestants, the ones that were there were more than well qualified to do the job. This is not brain surgery to be a City Council person. It just takes some common sense in checking out what’s going on, so these people were more than qualified and who knows how many more would’ve been registered to try for that position that were qualified if not for the Mayor of Crystal River putting his finger on the scale. Whole thing is a mess. Maybe it’s legal, but two people are now controlling about 40 percent of the vote on the City Council on whatever issues may come up. And there may be issues come up that one or both will have to exclude themselves from because of involvement. So it is a terrible, terrible move. People are talking about it all around. I hope we don’t see any more of it in the paper because it’s just a circus, and I feel a lot less about some of our city officials after this than I did before. It’s just a terrible shame.

