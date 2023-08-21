City Council replacement has been a mess
I’m calling about the City Council meeting in Crystal River regarding filling the vacancy of Pat Fitzpatrick. This is a real circus. It should not have been done. Why is it legal for two people that are married to be on the City Council and yet it’s not legal if one of them was to be a City Manager and the other one on the City Council? That’s what this whole thing started with by these same two individuals. We didn’t have any more contestants because the Mayor was busy soliciting the contestants and telling them about the plans and not to run because they were going to lean that way toward Ken Frink. Also about the remarks made about the capability of the contestants, the ones that were there were more than well qualified to do the job. This is not brain surgery to be a City Council person. It just takes some common sense in checking out what’s going on, so these people were more than qualified and who knows how many more would’ve been registered to try for that position that were qualified if not for the Mayor of Crystal River putting his finger on the scale. Whole thing is a mess. Maybe it’s legal, but two people are now controlling about 40 percent of the vote on the City Council on whatever issues may come up. And there may be issues come up that one or both will have to exclude themselves from because of involvement. So it is a terrible, terrible move. People are talking about it all around. I hope we don’t see any more of it in the paper because it’s just a circus, and I feel a lot less about some of our city officials after this than I did before. It’s just a terrible shame.
Glampground supporters aren’t Ozello residents
I oppose the glampground. I have come to realize all the supporters of the Ozello glampground are not Ozello residents in the Letters to Editors. I had to laugh at the latest Letter from Stephen Hill of Dunnellon on his talk of storm prep and evacuation plans to be gone before the residents. May I remind you that Ozello floods on a normal high tide, and in fact there are many pictures to prove this just from this year alone. I am a full time resident in Ozello. I’ve seen many floods. Ozello is not a good fit for a campground. It will be a huge mistake to approve this idea. Our roads are narrow and in poor shape. Our culverts and bridges are old. We do not need more traffic. We do not need a campground in our delicate ecosystem.
Ideas to beat heat
This heat is so terrible. I’d like to have a few ideas on how to beat it, like take showers or run a bath tub and sit in there for a little while, put washcloths in your refrigerator and run them over your face and if we must go out, get a light colored umbrella for shade. You guys take care.
In a world where we have freedom …
I’ve just watched the movie called “Woman in Gold” with Helen Mirren and Ryan Reynolds. It reminds me of our own circumstances in a world where a single individual was able to stir up a nation to act against its better angels. In a world where we have the freedom to decide between right and wrong, moral and ethical, let us not wave the flags and stand against our fellow man. We’re better than that.
Who sold us out?
Doctors are two weeks out, dentists are three weeks, trust attorneys are two months out to talk to your own lawyer. Who sold us out? You can’t even talk to a lawyer in this county in less than two months. It’s absolutely undignified. Disgraceful. Imagine being in our position. We have three handicapped people in our home. We’ve always done what we’re supposed to. We try to call someone to schedule appointments and they’re weeks, months out. What happened here? I guess it was a poor man’s paradise for a little while, but I feel like we’re getting choked out.
Please explain this gas issue
To our supposed gas price expert Michael Bates, please explain to us why when oil goes up $3 per barrel, it goes up $0.30 at the pump; it comes down $3 a barrel, it comes down $0.03 at the pump. Explain that to us, Michael.
Curious about all this money
I’m a little curious. I see ads in the Classifieds about people having unclaimed money, in this instance it was $72,000. I know it says it’s going to the State of Florida, but what are they doing with the money? I’d just like to know because that’s an awful lot of money.
County construction sucks
The incident with the flooding Thursday night, Aug. 17, from the storm at the Target site is only just the tip of the iceberg because once that’s all built out and paved there is going to be a serious flooding problem there. But of course, I realize there is no engineering knowledge whatsoever in this county. That’s quite obvious. I’d like to add that anyone that could get an engineering job in Citrus County obviously had to finish at the bottom of their class.
Where are all the patrolmen?
I’m wondering where all our patrolmen are. You can’t drive around Homosassa, Inverness, Crystal River, anywhere – well, maybe Inverness – but you can’t see any police. We have cars that are driving with no lights, no plates, no wipers on while it’s raining, they’ve got one headlight. It’s getting ridiculous. The trailers have no plates on them. I mean, we pay a lot of money to have plates on our trailers or vehicles or whatever. Why isn’t it, if it’s good for one it’s good for all? We need more patrolmen, especially in Homosassa area down to Crystal River. We’re just not seeing any police here. It’s like they’re all on some other beats.
County is not a toilet
I’m calling in reference to a Sound Off that came in saying that Citrus County is “a toilet” and there’s been several subsequent Sound Offs agreeing with that and laughing about it saying how funny they think it is and what a wonderful thing it is that this person said that. Well, I disagree. Number one, this county is not a toilet. It is a beautiful, beautiful place to live. If you want to see a toilet, maybe you should go to some places in California right now or maybe in Oregon. There’s a couple cities there that really are toilets. I never like when people say “if you don’t like it, leave,” but that’s exactly what I’m going to say to you people who think this county is a toilet and are laughing about it. If it’s such a toilet, then why don’t you get out of it? If you don’t appreciate what you’ve got, that’s your problem. It’s not being run correctly, I agree, but that doesn’t make it a toilet.