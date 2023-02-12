It is hard to believe
I’m just reading the paper about the “New political vibes greet Biden for this State of the Union,” and I’m looking at these items here: “Biden v. McCarthy,” and “Gun violence (and policing).” Long story short, there’s not one mention of the illegal immigration that’s taking place, bringing millions of people into this country illegally. Is the AP that tone deaf that they don’t understand that’s the biggest domestic issue and problem we have in this country? It’s hard to believe.
Donate some land
Wouldn’t it be nice if the person who sold the land opposite of Fort Cooper Park would donate some of that land to the park? They did it years ago, the Edens. That would be nice.
Miniature golf was not used
This is in regard to the people asking for a miniature golf course: We had one many years ago on U.S. 41. Nobody patronized it, so it closed. If you don’t patronize something, it can’t afford to stay in business. Or you can say, “Oh, it’s too far.” Well, maybe they should tear down four buildings in downtown Crystal River at a cost of $500,000 or $600,000 so you can putt your little balls around. Have a good day.
Good job, Mahaela
“Speaking up for the environment,” “Local student invited to prestigious summit”: Kudos to Mahaela Sleeper for being selected to represent Inverness as the National Youth Delegate at the Washington Youth Summit on the Environment in Washington, D.C., in June. This is a student who is excelling at the Academy of Environmental Science, which shows exactly how important it is to keep this school open to provide opportunities like this for her and other students in Citrus County. Good job, Mahaela and AES.
Kids can’t count, either
I’m just reading the Sound Off about “Kids can’t read today.” Not only can’t kids read; kids can’t count money. Don’t go in a store and buy something and it would be $2.94 and give them $3 and 4 pennies because they don’t know what to do with them 4 pennies. So the school needs to teach them how to make change because that’s just crazy that they don’t know how to make change. They could be being cheated when they go somewhere because they do not know how to give you change if you give them pennies if your bill has pennies on the end of it.
Who benefits from land deals?
The county wants to build a new animal shelter, the original purchase price to be $7 million to $8 million to be paid for primarily with donated funds. Of course, the main source of those donated funds will come from the sale of the Betz Farm – taxpayer-owned property. A firm was hired to design the facility and came back with a $22 million proposal. The board says, “Try again, around $9 million.” Hah. The county purchases one acre of land for over $335,875 – 25 percent over appraisal. Guess what? The land belonged to a sitting county commissioner. Now another commissioner wants a public roadway vacated – not sold – so the people won’t be turning around in front of their property. Now each commissioner abstains from their voting on their own business ... The county also is hiring more administrators at six-figure salaries, or close, while the workers are paid low hourly wages ….
It was Rick Scott who said it
…Let us not forget, our very own Rick Scott proposed this very year that all government programs, including Social Security and Medicare, be sun-setted every five years.
How do they stay in business
I would sure like to know how the businesses in this area stay in business. I’ve had two people that were supposed to have come out and give me an estimate yesterday. They have not showed up and today is Wednesday – a whole day later – and no phone calls, no nothing. They just don’t show up. How does people stay in business? Business etiquette around here sucks.
Plaisted should have won the award
I enjoyed reading Mayor Bob Plaisted’s State of the City insert on Sunday’s paper (Feb. 5). I nominated Bob Plaisted for Citrus County Citizen of the Year for last year and I left a handwritten note and walked it in personally to the Chronicle building. I’m disappointed that he did not even make it to the nominations and this was well before the deadline, so please print this. Bob Plaisted is a human being greatly deserving of Citizen of the Year. God bless.
Rate hike is ridiculous
(Re Sunday, Feb. 5’s Page C2 editorial, “Duke seeks big increase in electricity price”): I just want to say, with this Duke raising the rates again, this is ridiculous. And everything else, everything is going up. How can we afford to live? There’s got to be something that we can do to stop it from going higher and higher.
We paved paradise
I was just reading the “We are a dry county so far this year,” by Michael D. Bates. “Far less rain than normal for this time of year”). I feel like maybe a valid point was missed as to why we’re dry…(We) paved over the ground and put a bunch of houses in other areas after we deforested land. Those are heat magnets and I was reading that deforestation results in the water not being able to be released back into the atmosphere, which affects the balance of the water…I think this is a very, very important point, as we grow as a county in Citrus County, to be aware of this. It’s happening in all of Florida. That’s a point I feel that Mr. Michael (Bates) missed.
More money to buy beer
Front-page story, “Soft drink prices are on the rise nationwide”): I don’t drink soda or smoke cigarettes. Therefore, I have a lot more money to buy beer. Drink up, y’all. Have a nice day.
Don’t be discouraged
About the story, “Inverness public art project target of theft, vandalism”: I just want to say to Mr. McNulty – also, the other artists – to please don’t be discouraged by a few bad apples doing stupid things to the bike he worked so hard on. Inverness is such a lovely small town with wonderful people and us residents really appreciate all the artwork being displayed, the beautiful mural and the other charming little touches all around town and in our parks. The person or persons who did that probably don’t even live here. We have good manners in Inverness and enjoy the art and wouldn’t destroy it. Please keep displaying your lovely artwork that pretties up our town.
Lynne Farrell Abrams made my morning
I got such a chuckle out of Lynne (Farrell) Abrams’ article this morning “Laflines” column titled, “Me and Saint Peter”. I had a rough night, too, but she started my morning off just right. Thanks a bunch, Lynne!
Disagree about gun shows
I’m responding to the Sound Off, “Too many gun shows.” I totally disagree with you. Because a couple of idiots can buy guns on the black market or they can even make guns from a 3D printer, you want everyone to stop going to gun shows or purchasing firearms. That is our right to do so and if you don’t like it, tough cookies. Criminals will get guns regardless of what you put. The only way to stop criminals from using a gun is if you get caught using a gun in any type of crime, it’s life in prison. Then you’ll probably put a stop to it. But don’t judge all gun owners and gun shows on the basis of stupid idiots that want to get glorified in the news for using weapons of mass destruction just to get in the news. It’s totally sad you feel that way.