It is hard to believe

I’m just reading the paper about the “New political vibes greet Biden for this State of the Union,” and I’m looking at these items here: “Biden v. McCarthy,” and “Gun violence (and policing).” Long story short, there’s not one mention of the illegal immigration that’s taking place, bringing millions of people into this country illegally. Is the AP that tone deaf that they don’t understand that’s the biggest domestic issue and problem we have in this country? It’s hard to believe.

