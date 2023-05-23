Thank you for being objective
Citrus County should take pride for the 5-0 denial vote for upscale rental zoning from single family to multi-family in the well-established heart of Oak Village in Sugarmill Woods. Our commissioners did not have preconceived ideas of how to vote prior to the meeting. Each commissioner stated his or her reason for their vote. Commissioners deserve a pat on the back for being objective to consider both sides of the issue.
What about Biden?
I don’t see anything in the paper today about the Biden family and their scheme to launder money. You have to realize that most of the people that read your paper in this county are Republicans. You had no problem putting Trump in the paper every day when you were slandering him, we’d like to hear an equal amount of time for this mess that Biden and their families have created.
Crazy amount of money
I’d like to talk about the new animal shelter that’s going to be built. That’s just an incredible amount of money that they’re spending. I had no vote on any of that stuff. I voted for the commissioners, so I can say is it’s really tough to see something like that passed through when there’s so many homeless out there that don’t have anything. But here’s what I think they should implement if they’re gonna do this so that everybody in the county has a chance to get the money back. They need to hire a veterinarian that will be able to charge certain things for getting dogs vaccinated, cats vaccinated, heart worm, all that stuff. I’m looking at a bill tomorrow morning that’s going to cost me roughly $800 for two dogs. I mean, I didn’t take on dogs to make veterinarians rich. How about you guys? Did you do the same thing?
Freedom of speech
I’m calling in reference to an article, “Attorney issues cease and desist orders to Finegan bashers.” There’s an old saying, “If the shoe fits, wear it.” If people are saying things but it’s not hurting my business or the way I make my living. Well, then what does it matter if it’s not true? I think for Finegan to have to go out and hire an attorney, maybe some of these people are saying the truth and others are just not liking it. I thought that we were supposed to have free speech. Personally, Diana Finegan is an election denier, so, you know, I never expected a whole lot from her in the first place.
Never got my thank you either
Just read the Sound Off of the person never getting their ‘thank you’ from the commissioners for their donation to the shelter. Well, I never got mine either and I donated over a thousand dollars. I guess it’s the ‘good old boy’ system and who ever really earns that notoriety will get it by our local newspaper. It’s a wonder people even continue subscribing to this paper. They have no investigative reporters, and that’s what this county needs is an investigative reporter that will actually do the job.
Disgusting and pathetic
I think it’s totally ridiculous and pathetic that this administration does nothing to close our borders. It’s unbelievable, let alone look at the trash that they’re leaving behind. It is really disgusting and pathetic.
Visiting versus living
This is about growth. Traveling to Ocala or other big cities for a touch of their lifestyle was fun. However, living in it 24/7 is not fun.
You should be the one to move
I’m responding to the Sound Off on May 12 from the person that says that they are thrilled with all the building and growth in Citrus County, that now we can have all these restaurants and shopping, and if we don’t like we can move to Williston where it’s still a small town. I have a suggestion, it would be easier for them to move. They’re one person and there’s thousands of us in Citrus County who don’t like this growth at all.
Messed up
I think it’s pretty messed up that you got a bunch of houses in Citrus Springs, and then somebody comes along and wants to build something commercial next to the brand new $300,000 plus houses. I don’t think that’s right. I mean, you got all these beautiful homes and you wanna build commercial in the good part of Citrus Springs?
Top candidates
I would like to remain Republican, but how can I stick with the party who’s two top candidates are an insurrectionist and a guy who won’t stop fighting with Mickey Mouse?
Applause for helping
I’m calling to applaud the Keller Williams Realty Company for what they did this week for the Citrus County Family Resource Center. I think it’s absolutely wonderful and I pray that God blesses every one of them that participated.
Thanks Ingoglia
Thank you Blaise Ingoglia for getting a road named after Rush Limbaugh. As people age, they lose their capacity for critical thinking. Opinionists such as Rush Limbaugh, Glenn Beck, and Tucker Carlson have been invaluable telling old people what to think and who to fear. For his service to aging America, Rush deserves his road.