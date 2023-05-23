Sound Off logo 2021

Thank you for being objective

Citrus County should take pride for the 5-0 denial vote for upscale rental zoning from single family to multi-family in the well-established heart of Oak Village in Sugarmill Woods. Our commissioners did not have preconceived ideas of how to vote prior to the meeting. Each commissioner stated his or her reason for their vote. Commissioners deserve a pat on the back for being objective to consider both sides of the issue.

