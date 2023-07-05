Fireworks are for the Fourth
Unbelievable. I just took my dog out and they're already shooting off fireworks, 9 p.m. on the 26th of June. I wish there was something that could be done. This is ridiculous.
Our citizens won't do those jobs
This is to the person in today's Sound Off, June 26, saying we don't need undocumented workers to pick our crops or lay our sod and we should have our citizens do it. Well, our citizens won't do it and if you don't believe me ask the farmers and other businesses in our state. Worse, the next thing you'll say is "well, just pay them more and they'll do it." Then after that next thing you'll be doing is complaining because your grocery bill will be too high.
We need the new animal shelter
So now we have another person complaining about building a new Citrus County animal shelter. Again, if you have never had to work there and take care of the animals and clean and have everything opened by 10 a.m., you don't understand. Also, comparing Citrus County's animal shelter to Williston is crazy. Williston only has a population of 3,218 people. Citrus County has over 160,000 people. Compare the statistics, that's how many adoptions? And they do an amazing job. Do your homework and quit complaining about this animal shelter. We need it.
Comparison for county commissioners
Adam's building versus Nature Coast EMS. Price: $2 million plus versus zero. Parking: zero versus 41 spaces. Building age: incomplete versus 14 years. Building square feet: 4,800 versus 103,000.
Response: 'Should've finished his term'
In response to "Should've finished his term" on June 22 talking about DeSantis running for president that he should've finished his term and that all governors do it. That is not true. You need to look up the resign-to-run law and you'll see that five states and several jurisdictions have the resign-to-run law. So, you need to look things up before you Sound Off.
So many empty buildings
I'd like to make a suggestion if I may. We have so many empty buildings. I don't know why we can't find room for our veterans and our pets. Aldi never moved into the Inverness location, that's a big store. I'm sure if you looked around you could find something to help them.
Outrageous
It seems completely outrageous that Governor DeSantis would okay a bill that allows Floridians to carry concealed guns without getting a permit. Does this also include people from other states carrying concealed weapons without a permit? After we have so many shootings in this state every day, I think this is outrageous that he would even allow such a thing.
Mr. Musgrove, please explain
This is in reference to Richard Musgrove's Letters that appeared in both Monday and Tuesday, June 26 and 27, "One molecule of CO2 weighs 44.01 AMU." I'd appreciate it if Mr. Musgrove would provide his calculations on all of the data that he presents. I'd also appreciate it if he could explain where the number is that "man expires 2.3 pounds of CO2 daily." That's really critical input into the entire letter that he has written.
I recommend Joey Yates Tree and Landscape Services
If you're looking for a tree and landscape service to include stump grinding, pressure washing and everything, I would highly recommend Joey Yates Tree and Landscape Services, 352-438-8975. We had terrible service from others, and they helped us and fixed everything. I thank Joey Yates so much.
Electric cars versus gas tax
Now the government is seeing that they're not making that much money on gas taxes anymore because people are going to electric vehicles. So, now the government wants to implement where they put a device in your electric car, and they want to tax you on every mile you drive for road repairs because they're no longer getting the gas tax.
We're paying for it either way
I'm responding to "How does it benefit us?" where the person is complaining about DeSantis spending $12 million to send immigrants from Texas to California. Well, just think, if all those immigrants keep coming here, we're going to pay for their medical, we're going to pay for their welfare, we're going to pay everything for them. And where do you think that money is going to come from? It's going to come from us, the taxpayers, bottom line.
Daystar has no affiliation with Saint Benedict's project
Please try to remember with all these negative comments about the Saint Benedict's housing projects that Daystar Life Center is only sharing a parking lot with them. There's no affiliation with them or with the Catholic charities project. So, the good people of Daystar should not be blamed for any of the disappointment that we all feel about this.
I guess there are still good people
I was over in Brooksville this morning and I saw something I never thought I'd see. A gentleman went into a parking spot. He hit the car that was next to the spot that he was going into. He parked his car, got the license plate of the car that he hit, walked in, they announced the license plate in the store, the owner came out and they both walked out to where the incident happened. I thought "my goodness gracious." I guess good people still do drive cars. He could have hit the car and backed into another parking spot, and nobody would know anything about it. Of course, that's probably what 99 percent of the people will do. To the gentleman in the orange pickup, you did the right thing. Thank you very much.
It's too hot out
Well, it's 5 p.m. and it's 89 degrees. The feel-like temperature is 100 degrees. It's too hot to grill outside, so we've got the air conditioning cranked up and we'll be cooking and eating salads indoors. Daylight saving time; how do you like it, Florida? I think it's an absolute disaster.
We could just enforce the road rules
To the person in Sound Off that said the sheriff's department needs the helicopter to transport accident victims, do you think if we had an extra 15 patrol cars actually enforcing the rules of road instead of the helicopter, we possibly wouldn't need to be transporting so many accident victims?
Good old 'circus' county
I hear people all the time complaining about the rent. Why are landlords charging all this money? Well, just look at the June 28 paper, "School Board approves threat management position," almost $100,000 basically with benefits. It isn't the landlords, people. It's the people running the government raising the taxes on those homes that are causing this. Good old 'circus' county, between the cops and government workers, we're screwed.