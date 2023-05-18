Glampground family is eco-conscious
I am looking forward to the new Fish Creek Glampground. I’ve been going out to Ozello for many years, fishing out there before this new family purchased it. I just wanted to share that I believe it would be a great improvement for that community. The family that purchased it is eco-conscious and they are looking to run an amazing glampground. I would love to be able to camp out there while I’m fishing on the weekends. I would be spending money in the area, which would help not just the Ozello people, but it would help everybody around. Citrus County needs to approve this development. We don’t have many campgrounds; we don’t have a glampground in that area at all and we have few campgrounds on the water. It’s run by eco-conscious people so please consider approving this development. It would be a great asset to Ozello.
What about the oysters?
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
I just finished reading an article about oysters. The author explained that oysters are born male but then change their sex multiple times during their lives. I don’t know how an article about transgenderism escaped Ron DeSantis’s thought police, but now the information in the article has me worried. If DeSantis finds out that oysters are transgender, will he ban their consumption in Florida?
U.S. might be great but …
Reading John Stewart’s column in the Sunday paper, he’s talking with an A.I. intelligence computer. He asked about the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan. Well according to the computer, there was no evidence Saddam Hussein was making the weapons of mass destruction or that Afghanistan was a threat to our country, that they did not like Al-Qaeda, 7,000 soldiers killed, 100,000 wounded, cost the U.S. trillions of dollars, negative impact in middle east, breeding ground for terrorists … So, according to this smart computer, all the claims by the patriotic Trumpers that the United State is such a great country and we’re so peaceful … We went and caused these two horrible wars. Yeah, they were all fighting amongst themselves in Iraq and Afghanistan, but we made it much worse. So, all this talk about the U.S. being the greatest country in the world is just that. Sure, there are great things here, but there are also great other countries, Sweden, Switzerland, Japan. We have been a warmongering country selling weapons to countries all over the world, and that’s why I’m still at an anti-war protesting hippie at the age of over 70.
Move back to blue then
I’m responding to Sound Off, “Time for a new sheriff,” where the person complained that Sheriff Prendergast said he’d rather be an American than a Democrat. I don’t agree with Prendergast being the sheriff, but he’s entitled to his opinions. That’s his prerogative. And if you don’t like it and you want to be a Democrat, go back to your blue state where you moved from. Go back there and live there.
Response about Social Security
I’m responding to Sound Off where the person wanted to know how much the government has taken out of Social Security. Well, I’ll give you the answer. President Clinton took the majority of money from Social Security to utilize it somewhere else, so he should be forced to pay it back. Look it up.
Outstanding presentation
The League of Women Voters just held an outstanding presentation and discussion by superintendent Sam Himmel and her team on all the educational issues in Citrus County. Well done by everybody.
Let’s get together on this
I’m calling in reference to all the Sound Offs that are coming in where people seem to keep complaining about the price of the animal shelter that is going to top out at $12.5 million. I support the shelter. I donated to it. I think people should support it. That being said – this is really my point here – if this would have been addressed several years back when supposedly we didn’t have the money then either, it would’ve been a heck of a lot cheaper than it is right now. So, to me, the lesson learned should be for everybody. The more you put stuff off, the more expensive it’s going to get. How about everybody just get together on this, quit complaining about it, let’s support the shelter for the workers, the volunteers and, of course, mainly for all the animals.