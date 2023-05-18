Sound Off logo 2021

Glampground family is eco-conscious

I am looking forward to the new Fish Creek Glampground. I’ve been going out to Ozello for many years, fishing out there before this new family purchased it. I just wanted to share that I believe it would be a great improvement for that community. The family that purchased it is eco-conscious and they are looking to run an amazing glampground. I would love to be able to camp out there while I’m fishing on the weekends. I would be spending money in the area, which would help not just the Ozello people, but it would help everybody around. Citrus County needs to approve this development. We don’t have many campgrounds; we don’t have a glampground in that area at all and we have few campgrounds on the water. It’s run by eco-conscious people so please consider approving this development. It would be a great asset to Ozello.

