How much money

(Re Friday, March 17’s Page A3 story, “Fuel tax allotment stays the same”): I am aware that you took my lead and did an article on the gas tax, but you’re only talking percentages. I, for one, want to know how much money we’re talking about. Give us the dollar figure of how much comes in. Giving us a percentage doesn’t really tell us anything.

