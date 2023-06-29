Preach, Nancy Kennedy
Preach, Nancy Kennedy! Your Grace Notes column on June 17 was what we need more of. Accountability as the Christian brothers and sisters we are and less of the Letters to the Editor pointing fingers at political parties or calling out people who love differently than we do as living satanic lives.
Response about gas prices
In response to the gas prices Sound Off, crude oil production by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) is an important factor that affects oil prices. This organization seeks to actively manage oil production in its member countries by setting production targets. The main culprits in increasing gas prices are high cost of oil, gasoline’s main ingredient, which is hovering in the low $80 per barrel. Over time, the price of crude oil and the price of gasoline moved with supply and demand. Many factors affect both. Recession, pandemic and higher prices tend to tamp down demand. More cooperation among oil states and tax incentives can limit supplies. During Trump’s term, oil prices were low and gas prices were low because the pandemic limited driving. People did not go to work. People did not go out shopping. Hence, the supply was high and demand was low, causing low gas prices. Everyone’s back to work. It’s the summertime, kids are out of school, the supply is high and the demand is high, so gas prices are high.
Thanks, commissioners
Wow! Third highest gas prices in the state. On top of that, also one of the highest unemployment rates in the state. Thank you, commissioners, for your work. We really appreciate it.
DeSantis, Disney and illegal immigrants
I’m calling because I’m a little over the DeSantis attacks. Whether you like him or not, he has done some great things for the state. He kept us open. He kept our kids in school. He kept ineffective masks off our face after a while and made it to that we did not have to compromise what we wanted to do for our health with a vaccine that we do not believe in. As far as crying about Disney, I don’t see anybody crying about big business except for Disney. Why is it that Disney doesn’t have to pay the same amount of taxes that every other big business in Florida has to? Since when did all the DeSantis haters become big business lovers? Disney needs to pay up. Disney is not special. And finally, as far as having illegal immigrants in our state to do work nobody else wants to do, I think you better check yourself in that statement as I know many people in this county that would love to have a roofing job. Don’t forget, companies will tell you what you want to hear or what they think you want to hear that their services can be subpar or late. Illegal immigrants are breaking the law. It does not solve problems for employers to break the law more and employ illegal immigrants.
Dear commissioners, you don’t care
This is to the Citrus County commissioners. They do not care about us citizens. They want to make the airport bigger with bigger hangars, bigger runway, etc. That’s more important than taking care of the citizens and our roadways, which are in dire need of repair? And you want these rich tourists to come here with these bigger planes? So how are you going to handle the situation when there’s a crash-landing? Do you have the equipment to take care of that? Who’s going to pay for that? More money on taxpayers. No, no, no. Fix the roads.
Quit complaining
I’m responding to Sound Off, “Florida tax money being used in Texas.” Totally disagree with you. You want the immigrants to come here to Florida, that’s what they’re going to come. So instead of coming here, he’s shipping them out to sanctuary cities who want to welcome them with open arms so quit complaining.
There is no climate change
I’m responding to Sound Off, “Goodbye, planet Earth,” with the person is calling to Democrats and Republicans to worry about climate change. Let me tell you something, there is no climate change. You think America alone is going to change it? It has to be worldwide. China, India, Russia, Germany, etc., if they don’t comply, if the United States went totally green, you are not going to change your alleged climate change. It has to be worldwide. So, quit complaining. There is no climate change. It’s either the whole universe that complies or forget about it, you’re accomplishing absolutely nothing.
Thank you, Chronicle
We wish you all at the Chronicle a wonderful day. We think you’re doing a great job with the newspaper, and we enjoy reading it every day. Thank you for all your dedicated work in getting the news out on time. Thank you.
Rich get richer
June 20, page A6, Homosassa has third highest gas prices in the state. I wonder why? I’ll tell you why. We probably got the highest number of seniors in retirement living here and our gas stations cannot see the retirement people that have worked their behinds off all their lives to have a decent life. So, the gas stations all get together, and they say hey, we’re going to raise our gas prices so the senior citizens and the retired people don’t get to enjoy life as much as they should because they’re spending more for gas. Like they say, the rich get richer and the poor get a heck of a lot poorer. Thanks gas stations, you’re number one.