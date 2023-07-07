Sound Off logo 2021

I’m responding to Sound Off about the people complaining about DeSantis spending money to send the illegal immigrants from Texas to California, which they would have come to Florida, so he moved them. So, all these people out there saying you’re against that, why don’t you take the illegal immigrants into your home? Why don’t you pay for their medical, give them your phone and give them money? Because, otherwise, if they came here, the taxpayers are going to do it. So put your money where your mouth is. You know what, I bet you wouldn’t take one illegal immigrant in.

