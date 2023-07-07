Put your money where your mouth is
I’m responding to Sound Off about the people complaining about DeSantis spending money to send the illegal immigrants from Texas to California, which they would have come to Florida, so he moved them. So, all these people out there saying you’re against that, why don’t you take the illegal immigrants into your home? Why don’t you pay for their medical, give them your phone and give them money? Because, otherwise, if they came here, the taxpayers are going to do it. So put your money where your mouth is. You know what, I bet you wouldn’t take one illegal immigrant in.
Thank you to DAR
A very belated thank you to the Daughters of the American Revolution for the ceremony they brought to my home for the Vietnam veterans. It was a very emotional and happy day and I was happy to be able to have my family here and one grandchild. I wanted to thank the Daughters of the American Revolution for going out of their way to bring their presentation to my home. It was wonderful. I cannot give them enough thanks for this, and I know Sound Off doesn’t get a lot of happy tellings, but this was quite a happy day and I’m still emotional about that day. Thank you very much and this is Jeff Deason.
Chronicle, please find this out
I was hoping for maybe a heads up from the Chronicle on what’s going to be happening at the corner of Halls River and U.S. Highway 19 in Homosassa. They just tore down the building that’s been there, that I know of, for 40-some years when I got here in 1980. I had a beer in that place called the Porthole Bar. It’s gone now. Do we have any idea what’s going to be going in there? You know, that concerns the entire community. I’m thinking a convenience store? Maybe a car wash? What is it going to be, Chronicle?
Self checkout
I use self checkout because the 10 items and under cashier is checking out someone with a full cart. And to Carmen Garcia, there are employees at the self checkout to help anyone who needs it.
Our grid can’t even support the heat wave
This is Wednesday, June 28, I was just watching the news now about this heat wave that’s been going on and going to continue on and we had 108 heat index and they’re saying all these power grids are having problems supporting all this air conditioning. Real great time to have an electric car. What’s gonna happen next, blackouts? If they can’t take the strain of air conditioners and yet we have to use electric cars to plug into? Somebody has a great idea, this person needs a Nobel Peace prize. This is ridiculous.
Us seniors don’t use Facebook
I’d like to comment on the article the Chronicle ran Wednesday, June 28, about self checkout and you claim you took a poll of seniors on whether they like this or not. So you asked them on Facebook what they think of it. Don’t you realize that 90 percent of us seniors do not use Facebook or Twitter or any of that. We use a telephone or maybe a desktop computer. Why would you try to take a poll on something that the older people don’t even use? It’s kind of ridiculous, isn’t it?
Thank you, Seven Rivers Hospital
I would like to thank the nurses at Seven Rivers Hospital who took excellent care of me on June 21 prior to, during and after my double hernia surgery. Their professionalism and skills were evident throughout and reflect highly on the hospital. Thank you, ladies, I appreciate everything you did.
Self checkout should include a discount
Self checkout is service you’re performing for the store. A person has been removed from a job and the company’s saving a paycheck, holiday pay and benefits. If you have to do their job, you should get 10 percent off your order at the register.
Be respectful with your fireworks
I read the article today, June 29, about fireworks. I thought I would add one other comment. Yes, they are legal, but only three days during the year, Independence Day, New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day. Other than that, you are subject to a fine and are just being annoying. Please stop shooting them off days before and days after and well into the night. Be respectful of those veterans who gave us our independence and might have PTSD, and all nature, animals and our pets. Donate to rescue agencies in your local VFW and American Legion to help our veterans. Please stop shooting off fireworks.
Post office stamps
The post office is raising their stamps three cents more. You know what? When you send a letter from Inverness to somewhere else in Inverness, it has to go Inverness to Jacksonville to Inverness. What’s wrong with that? Somebody better look into this because it’s a bunch of crap.
Please check into this
If Williston’s county can build an animal shelter for $622,000 and we’re wanting to build one that’s one and a half times that, that means we need to look at their architect and their builders so we can build ours for $2.5 million. That would be doable. And I don’t think we need a big fancy thing and if it’s gonna be that big, that’s a reasonable price. Let’s go do it. Please check into this.