Sheriff found unfavorable
In today’s Chronicle, Thursday, June 15, they had an article about the commissioners and the sheriff. The sheriff got 26 percent favorable, while 60 percent found him unfavorable. I’m in that 60 percent and it should be more than that. The man is a conceited person who thinks he knows at all because he was in the military. Someone like Sheriff Dawsy went for all kinds of law enforcement lessons and courses. Mr. Prendergast should do the same so he knows how to be a good sheriff and a good person for people because he is not a people person, and he should be because this is supposed to be his area and he should be for the people and not a conceited person who thinks he’s best for everything. Oh, by the way, he did not come down from heaven to be the sheriff.
Homosassa River family-friendly once again
Thank you to the BOCC, FWC and Sheriff’s Office for making the blue water area of the Homosassa River a family-friendly environment again. Families may now enjoy the river without vulgar music and profanity being broadcast. Thank you very much.
It goes both ways
I want to respond to, “You can have it your way,” saying Governor DeSantis needs to step down like all the other ones do when he’s running for president. The last election, Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders, both Democrats, and neither one of them stepped down but they both ran for president. It goes both ways.
Better expenditure
DeSantis should be sending our policemen and firemen to Canada to help with the fires instead of sending our policemen to the border. That would be much better expenditure of the taxpayers’ money of Florida.
How does this benefit us?
Exactly how does this benefit the people of Florida? Florida taxpayers paid $12 million to send immigrants from Texas to California. We paid for this, but why? Florida residents get absolutely nothing from this, it hardly qualifies as fiscally conservative or even fiscally smart. Recognize this for what it is, a morally bleak publicity stunt from a governor who knows nothing but to govern by cruelty.
Regarding TDC’s comments
Today’s article regarding the tourism group’s reaction to LGBTQ marketing comes as no surprise to me. Without rehashing the ignorant comments by council members, why didn’t they just ban gays from coming to Citrus County? After all, that’s the Republican way. Also, what does “making out in public” mean? Sounds like something I heard in junior high school.
Lesson on walking along the roads
Pay attention. When walking on the road, you walk on the left facing oncoming traffic. It’s Florida law. And put down your phone.
Low-income apartments
I don’t understand the low-income apartments. I just read in the paper where some people only made $17,000 or $18,000. That’s not earned income from years back that they can’t get an apartment? Is that what they’re supposed to do? I’m so disappointed in the Saint Benedict thing. All they wanted, money, money, money, but these old people need an apartment. They need someplace to live where they can be comfortable. I’m ashamed.
How stupid do you think we are?
Friday morning, June 16, front page, county is considering $2 million for a shell of a building that Adams built. Are you kidding me? The county couldn’t build that building for under $2 million? How stupid do you think the people in Citrus County are?
What would Jesus think?
I saw the story on the Saint Benedict apartments, supposedly affordable, turning all the folks away. I’m wondering if Jesus would think that. I wonder what Jesus would think about our immigration crisis, about our gun violence in America. So many people claim to be Christian. They’re hypocrites.
Background on the Electoral College
I’d like to throw my opinion out there about the Electoral College. A little background. It was created when America was just 13 colonies and were nothing but an agrarian culture, farmers. People could take a couple of hours and go vote and this way we elected one representative to go to the Capital at the time, whether it be Philadelphia or New York or eventually Washington. But as time is going on, we’ve spread out more and more America-wise and we don’t need to travel by horse for two weeks to go to the Capital. We can do it all by electronics or by mail-in vote today.
So, the Electoral College shouldn’t be all or one, it should be everyone should have the right to vote, and their vote be counted as an individual.
Low-income should mean low-income
Excuse my ignorance but I just read today’s paper Friday, June 16, and it’s about the people that are signing up for low-income housing and there’s a gentleman there that said he only makes $19,000 so he doesn’t qualify. You have to be $21,000 or more.
Wait a minute, there’s something wrong here. If he only makes $19,000, I believe he deserves the low-income housing, not somebody that makes more. It should be who makes less. Think about it.
How does this benefit Florida citizens?
Exactly what benefit is there to Florida taxpayers to be transporting undocumented people from Texas to California? Our legislature is giving him 12 million taxpayer dollars to pull these stunts.
Isn’t there possibly something we could use that money for here in Florida that might benefit our citizens? The only benefit I can see from this is the rest of the country will see what a shallow mean-spirited little autocrat we have as a governor and they will reject him as president. Sadly, that will mean he will have more time to spread his hate here.