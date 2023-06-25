Sound Off logo 2021

Sheriff found unfavorable

In today’s Chronicle, Thursday, June 15, they had an article about the commissioners and the sheriff. The sheriff got 26 percent favorable, while 60 percent found him unfavorable. I’m in that 60 percent and it should be more than that. The man is a conceited person who thinks he knows at all because he was in the military. Someone like Sheriff Dawsy went for all kinds of law enforcement lessons and courses. Mr. Prendergast should do the same so he knows how to be a good sheriff and a good person for people because he is not a people person, and he should be because this is supposed to be his area and he should be for the people and not a conceited person who thinks he’s best for everything. Oh, by the way, he did not come down from heaven to be the sheriff.

