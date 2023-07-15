Regarding U.S. 19 work
In regard to the work on U.S. Highway 19. A dozen men on the job site on a project that size, I don’t consider working.
Stay safe this scallop season
Staying safe when scalloping should be a concern to everyone on the water, especially in light of the recent horrific incident off Crystal River. When we first moved to Citrus County, we were surprised that most divers do not carry a personal dive flag flotation device in addition to a dive flag on their boat. As SCUBA divers from South Florida, we always carried one and we’re used to it. Also, while scalloping we wear brightly colored dive shirts to be more visible when snorkeling. It’s also good to have one person on the bow looking out for snorkelers on the surface.
Recommendation for Chinese restaurant
This is in reference to today’s Sound Off, July 11, where a caller was commenting on a previous Sound Off about Chinese restaurants. You don’t have to be nasty about it, but rather give the person some helpful advice. I would tell the initial Sound Off caller to try the Yummy House on State Road 200 in Ocala, they serve authentic Chinese cuisine.
Please turn yourself in for hit-and-run boat incident
To the gentleman who accidentally hit the man scalloping, please come forward. We know you were shocked that you hit someone and panicked. Now you are afraid and ashamed to come forward. Something similar to this happened to me many years ago, everyone makes mistakes. Please turn yourself in and your conscience will be clear.
Warning about gift card purchases
I’m calling to warn everyone do not buy Apple gift cards from CVS. I purchased a $500 gift card. Then, it was found that was a fraudulent card. I’m out $500. CVS will not refund my money. They put the blame on Apple. I call Apple, they blame CVS. So, nobody wants to give me my $500 back even though CVS sold me a fraudulent card.
Animal shelter, dilly dilly
On that 30 percent schematic design that they architect and engineer are working on for the animal shelter, I would rather see my donation go towards a real shelter.
This man needs to go to prison for animal cruelty
I read on page A5 of today’s Chronicle, July 12, about the Sheriff’s Office arresting a man on two counts aggravated animal cruelty. This man needs to go to prison. Animal cruelty is a felony and I hope they build their case well and put this man behind bars where he belongs. He can suffer in a cold, dank jail and eat baloney sandwiches for the next five years would be really great.
Soon-to-be new entertainment
Year 2030, new entertainment here on the Nature Coast. Enjoy watching the traffic on the Suncoast Parkway from my third-story apartment at Pine Ridge golf course. Whoopee.
More on U.S. 19 project
This is more on U.S. Highway 19. The two gentlemen had good points. They may be working at Crystal River, but they’re not getting anything done. They haven’t done anything going north towards Crystal River in the last two to three months. Don’t tell me it’s been raining. Check your rain gauge. Also, there is no reason for the intersection at Home Depot to be like it is. The other day, I had to help a lady who blew a tire because she dropped in a hole there. I think if there’s a bad accident at the Home Depot and at Granny’s, the road company should be held responsible and could be sued. There’s no reason for those two intersections to be like they are for so long a time when they’re so busy.
Thoughts and prayers for Deputy Lahera
My thoughts and prayers are with Deputy Andy Lahera. I haven’t heard anything about him recently, but I just hope that he is improving and healing after his terrible accident and may God bless him and his family.
Explanation on 30 percent schematic design
This call is in response to the caller on July 12 who wanted to be enlightened regarding the 30 percent schematic design. I didn’t know what it was so I did the usual thing, I went to the Google machine and found out that the 30 percent schematic design is to lay out the major design elements of your project and establish a cost and timeline, along with the drawings, the project scope, schedule, budget will be fine tuned in this stage. And then after that 30 percent, there’s a 60 percent and 90 percent, which I’m sure Eric Head will tell us more about down the road.
Response to ‘So needy’
I’ll responding to Sound Off, “So needy,” with the person complaining about the person playing music loud in the parking lot. Number one, did you ever think maybe the person is hard of hearing? Number two, if they’re in a convertible, did you ever think they have to keep it loud to hear their music when they’re driving? If you don’t like it, just ignore them. Why do you let something petty like that bother you for? You never know, they might be hard of hearing, ever considered that?
Commissioners got something right for once
I just wanted to say thank you to the county commissioners board this time for voting no to the proposed scallop marketing campaign. I agree with them. We don’t need any more tourists in here harvesting more scallops. We’re at the limit now, if not beyond that. Once in a while the commissioners do get something right, and they should be told about it and I say thank you for doing the right thing this time. It is few and far between that they get it right, might as well acknowledge it this time.