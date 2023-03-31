Homosassa problems
I see a couple of problems I’d like to have put in the paper, if you could. One is while in Old Homosassa, I noticed the golf carts that I seen riding on the sidewalks, not on the roadway. And people are walking on the sidewalk and the people are having to move out into the street so the little golf carts can go by. That’s totally wrong. That should be recognized and taken care of by the sheriff’s department. The next thing is in the parking lots where the restaurants are and the grocery stores. The drivers, they don’t care about that fire lane. They just pull in there and park and leave their vehicle running with the air-conditioning on and nobody’s in there because they’re in the restaurant collecting their food. I’ve seen it personally. It’s 15 minutes, they’re taking it up. It’s a fire lane. It’s a hazard. They shouldn’t be allowed there. The sheriff’s department should be cleaning that mess up.
Love the history column
Great article today by Ken Marotte about “Citrus County’s Indiana Jones,” about a Mr. W.C. Zimmerman (Monday, March 27, Page A3). Very interesting. I hope he keeps writing articles like that about fascinating people. Thank you, Chronicle.
They keep pushing for more businesses
Does anyone else think that our county representatives only represent the rich? Instead of pushing for some companies to come into the county that would supply high-paying jobs, they keep pushing tourism, which makes a couple of folks rich and the majority living on paltry wages. Also, is this why they keep pushing for more and more rental properties? They know, with the slave labor wages paid in the area, that most workers can’t afford a home, because the rich need these folks, let’s make more rentals.
It will ruin the Nature Coast
The BOCC thinks the growth in Citrus County will increase the tax base, but all this out-of-control growth will continue to ruin the Nature Coast and make it just another congested county.
Cost of vouchers will be huge
I’m calling in response to the letter to the editor entitled “Making ‘choices’ wisely,” which was written by Rosemary Nilles of Inverness (Monday, March 27, Page A7). I agree with her 100 percent. The school voucher bill, HB 7, should not have passed. The cost of the vouchers will be enormous and it will take away funds from public schools, which are already underfunded. Public school funds should not be used for private school education. Kudos for a very well-written letter, Ms. Nilles.
We will still be paying the price
After this state legislative body has wreaked havoc on the state and has moved on to higher offices or become cigar salesmen, Floridians will continue to pay the price for years to come. Be thoughtful when you vote the next time.
Ban the ammunition
I agree 100 percent that guns do not kill; bullets do. So let these man-children have all the guns they desire. Just ban the sale of ammunition.
Why are you afraid of drag queens?
It appears our governors in Republican states are terrified of drag queens. Just wondering exactly how many drag queens have ever been involved in mass shootings.
Enforce current gun laws
With the recent (mass shootings), now you’re going to hear all the talking heads coming on about gun control. Why don’t they put the rules that already on the books in force, which they don’t do? Look at New York; they’re not enforcing any rules. They’re just letting people do whatever. Fortunately, where we live down here, they are keeping the rules that are on our books and enforcing them. That’s what they’ve got to do. Enforce the rules that are already on the books, not just try and take the guns away from the people like us – the good people, let’s put it that way. Please stay safe.