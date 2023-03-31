Sound Off logo 2021

Homosassa problems

I see a couple of problems I’d like to have put in the paper, if you could. One is while in Old Homosassa, I noticed the golf carts that I seen riding on the sidewalks, not on the roadway. And people are walking on the sidewalk and the people are having to move out into the street so the little golf carts can go by. That’s totally wrong. That should be recognized and taken care of by the sheriff’s department. The next thing is in the parking lots where the restaurants are and the grocery stores. The drivers, they don’t care about that fire lane. They just pull in there and park and leave their vehicle running with the air-conditioning on and nobody’s in there because they’re in the restaurant collecting their food. I’ve seen it personally. It’s 15 minutes, they’re taking it up. It’s a fire lane. It’s a hazard. They shouldn’t be allowed there. The sheriff’s department should be cleaning that mess up.

