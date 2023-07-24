Sound Off logo 2021

Lynne Abrams’ column really touched my heart

I hope it’s not too late to comment on Lynne Abrams’ column from July 12 where she talks about her cat. I commend her for her accurate account of how a cat thinks and acts. As an owner of a feline age 23, I can relate to everything she mentioned. My cat also occupies the bathroom where he has two chairs with easy access to the vanity where he eats his food. Recently someone asked me, doesn’t he eat his food on the floor? I should’ve said, “Who’s the boss anyway?” Thank you, Lynne, I felt such fondness from your article about your cat. It really touches my heart.

