Lynne Abrams’ column really touched my heart
I hope it’s not too late to comment on Lynne Abrams’ column from July 12 where she talks about her cat. I commend her for her accurate account of how a cat thinks and acts. As an owner of a feline age 23, I can relate to everything she mentioned. My cat also occupies the bathroom where he has two chairs with easy access to the vanity where he eats his food. Recently someone asked me, doesn’t he eat his food on the floor? I should’ve said, “Who’s the boss anyway?” Thank you, Lynne, I felt such fondness from your article about your cat. It really touches my heart.
Response to Jack Burt’s letter
This is a little bit late but I was out of town. I just saw Mr. Burt’s Letter in the Friday, July 14, Chronicle. Mr. Burt, please start giving us your sources for your information. As far as this place being a “mud hole,” I consider it a Garden of Eden considering the Democrat-run place I left after 30 years. You say people are leaving Florida. According to C-Span, between 800 to 1,000 people are moving here a day. You quote DeSantis’ war with Disney. Bob Iger, the CEO of Disney, said between the movies and the two theme parks, they’ve lost over $300 million since the 2020 election.
So yeah, I moved here for one reason, they hadn’t voted Democrat since 1996. If I played golf, I would have moved to the Villages for that particular reason. So, if you feel that it is that bad here, you’re more than welcome to go to Baltimore or Saint Louis or Orlando, one of those other places and enjoy it.
Tell me why
Once again, I just drove by Black Diamond entrance at 3:25 p.m. Thursday afternoon, July 20, and their water sprinklers are on in the heat of the day. Tell me why. Please tell me why.
Comment about commissioners’ CCC designation
I’d like to congratulate the commissioners who completed their CCC designation. My comment is, this should be a requirement for all commissioners and should be given a three-month period in which to complete it after they’ve been elected. If they are unable to do so, they have to relinquish their post.
Can we add Marmaduke?
I do like the new format of the Chronicle’s paper. It’s a lot more professional-looking and easier to follow. By the way, do you think we could get Marmaduke in the comics section? It’d be a nice addition.
For the lone dissenting vote
Hurray for the planters. Pine Ridge golf course has been nothing but an eye sore for the 10 years we have lived here. Another comment, for the lone dissenting vote saying the size of the proposed lots is not compatible with the rest of the Pine Ridge, I have no idea what page that lady is on because one acre lots are the minimum requirement in Pine Ridge, but hey, you can’t fix stupid.
Local jobs were lost
I’ll have to say that the print in the Chronicle is much nicer.
Newspaper looks great
This is ‘concerned citizen’ calling in saying the newspaper looks great with the new print. Keep up the good work. Very easy to read and the pictures are very clear. Thank you for a good product.
Heads up, the Citrus Avenue light has changed
Heads up if you drive Citrus Avenue and approach U.S. 19, the traffic light has changed. Pay attention to what the light shows as now the light has a left turn arrow, but then it changes to a solid green. It’s not a three-way anymore. I wonder how long before someone gets T-boned because they didn’t pay attention. So heads up.
If Mr. Burt would check the Florida Standard
Concerning another Letter from Mr. Burt in the Friday, July 21, edition complaining about Citrus County again. It’s strange, but if Mr. Burt would check the Florida Standard for today, the 21st of July, he will find a list of nine Florida cities that he would love to live in due to their policies. So hopefully this makes his day and his future.
Tell Sheriff Mike he should pull over traffic violators
Recently the comments regarding Sheriff Prendergast are continuing mostly negative in your paper and throughout the community. Some apparently feel that when a person gets cited for a moving traffic violation, it will cost the sheriff that person’s vote. That might be the case some of the time, but how about all of us who are on the road and being illegally passed, tailgated, honked at and given the “one finger salute” simply because we’re just driving the speed limit and slowing them down. Then we get to a signal or four-way stop sign and watch somebody blast right through the red light or stop sign. These are everyday occurrences and people are talking about it, and most of these people will not be voting for Sheriff Mike. The lack of enforcement will cost him a lot more votes than it would be if he would just get his deputies to enforce the traffic laws.
It’s pretty sad when the only ones you see pulled over are pulled over by the Florida Highway Patrol. Anyone with any law enforcement experience would tell Sheriff Mike that he should pull over these violators. Do your job. A lot of these people are the same ones who will have illegal weapons, drugs, suspended driver’s license, outstanding warrant, DUI, etc. If it’s true that he’s worried about losing votes by doing his job, then shame on him. If it’s not true, then do your job.
Low wages and no jobs
In today’s paper, July 21, a gentleman wrote in and said low wages in the county is because Republicans control the county. Well, I lived in Citrus County when it was 100 percent control by Democrats.
Guess what? Extremely low wages and no jobs. So maybe the gentleman can write back in and just tell us exactly what Democrats would do to raise the wages in this county?
As long as it’s not in my backyard
So the people who showed up at the Planning and Development Commission meeting July 20 to oppose the Pine Ridge golf course expansion, had they each played one round of golf per week, they probably wouldn’t be facing this problem. But it’s like the old saying goes, sounds like a good idea as long as it’s not in my backyard. Fortunately for us, it’s not in our backyard.
My two cents
I’d like to put my two cents in about recreational marijuana and the legalization of it. I have never known anybody that has been smoking pot to be hostile, angry, vindictive. It mellows somebody out, unlike alcohol. Please think about that.
It also helps cancer patients feel better. Now what can be wrong with that?
Deputies are out there watching
This might make people in Citrus County happy. Last time it rained, as always I turned my wipers on. However, I stopped for gas and when I pulled out of the gas station, I forgot to turn them back on.
I did get stopped by a law enforcement officer who told me that my wipers were not on. I said thank you very much sir and he said have a good day. End of statement.
So they are out there watching, just to let you know.