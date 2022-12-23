Nursing homes would be a good start
This comment is pertaining to today’s “Seeking charity in need of clothes” (Friday, Dec. 9’s Page A11 Sound Off). My suggestion is to check with local nursing homes. Many seniors have very limited options as far as clothing pertaining to them. They may not have family members or friends that can provide them something new to wear, so they’d greatly appreciate any new or possibly gently-used clothing. The nursing home would be the best (place) to give you information pertaining to that.
County needs to enforce laws
This is about the litter all over our highways and everything. If I recall right, a few years back, the county made it an ordinance that all loads must be tarped and covered at all times. Yet half the time I’m looking at all the stuff blowing out of people’s trailers – limbs, branches, garbage – and yet does anybody do anything about it? Like is law enforcement fining them for not having a securely-covered load? And yet the dumps should refuse these people if they don’t have a cover on their trailers. That’s where this trash comes from – blowing out of vehicles and out of trailers not covered. Let’s get this covered and start ticketing these people.
Cat and mouse deserve to live
While, in all reality, we do not know if the BOCC and county attorney are playing the role of a cat or a mouse, it is now time to bring the BOCC-SWFWMD dispute to an end after three years. Both the cat and the mouse deserve to live.
Where will people park?
The new restaurant proposed for Crystal River – seafood restaurant, that is – seating capacity is 350 (Re Tuesday, Dec. 13’s front-page story). I’m wondering, where are the people going to park?
County gas prices out of whack
Crude oil is $73.17, according to today’s Chronicle (Dec. 13, Page A6), per barrel. The price at the pump in Citrus County is in the $3.20s. I went to Ocala over the weekend and paid $2.67 for a gallon of fuel. We’re talking 60 cents difference a gallon. I know the gas tax in Citrus County is only 6 cents extra, so what gives? Why are we paying 60 cents a gallon more than Marion County? I know this is a never-ending story on Sound Off, but somebody needs to look into that.
Good to see BOCC dig heels in
Good news today, Tuesday, Dec. 13. Looks like the current BOCC is going to finally dig in their heels and move forward with the new animal shelter. Unlike the two departed commissioners that preferred to kick the can down the road, the current commission appears to be getting their ducks in a row to a turn-the-shovel start to the new Citrus County Central Ridge Animal Shelter. Thank you also, Dr. Nayfield, for your volunteer assistance.
Impressive sight
Very impressive three-man Citrus County work crew pouring concrete to repair sidewalks on Victory Lane. Very good job.