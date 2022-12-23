Nursing homes would be a good start

This comment is pertaining to today’s “Seeking charity in need of clothes” (Friday, Dec. 9’s Page A11 Sound Off). My suggestion is to check with local nursing homes. Many seniors have very limited options as far as clothing pertaining to them. They may not have family members or friends that can provide them something new to wear, so they’d greatly appreciate any new or possibly gently-used clothing. The nursing home would be the best (place) to give you information pertaining to that.

