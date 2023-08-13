Sound Off logo 2021

County landfill price increase

In Sunday’s paper, Aug. 6, there was a public notice from the landfill about how their rates are increasing for this coming year. I think the rate increase is exorbitant, especially for seniors. We have always had a discount and now the rates are being doubled from $80 to $160. Please give us a break. We are struggling enough with the cost of living. I’d really appreciate it if somebody could look into this. Please give us a break.

