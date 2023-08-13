County landfill price increase
In Sunday’s paper, Aug. 6, there was a public notice from the landfill about how their rates are increasing for this coming year. I think the rate increase is exorbitant, especially for seniors. We have always had a discount and now the rates are being doubled from $80 to $160. Please give us a break. We are struggling enough with the cost of living. I’d really appreciate it if somebody could look into this. Please give us a break.
Poor management and poor medical care
In regard to the article about medical care being few and far between in this county, I agree 100 percent. I’ve been trying to get an appointment at our local pulmonary center and, no matter who you want to go to, all of the doctors go on vacation for a month, and if you have an appointment when they suddenly want to go on vacation, they cancel your appointment and they don’t have a back up. So if I had lung cancer, I would be sitting there and suffering, waiting for this doctor to get back from vacation. If they have a medical practice with more than one doctor, the other doctors should be backing the other doctor’s appointments up. If that business office cannot document when the doctor wants to go on vacation to begin with and schedule around that time, that is poor management and that is poor medical care.
How many businesses have been lost?
My question is does anyone have any data in regard to how many of these businesses have been driven under by the U.S. Highway 19 construction just going on and on and on? How many millions of dollars in valuable commercial land has been lost through lack of business by that nightmare going on down there? And I would like to know who’s profiting from this intentional disgrace? Because what are they going to do on State Road 200 when they have to replace that bridge and 50 to 70 percent of our people travel for work? What’s the next shenanigan?
Too bad we don’t have commissioners with guts
Another month has come and gone and look at all, and I repeat, all of the work that they have done on U.S. Highway 19. You know, if a baby was born today, after they finish at a four-year college, they could get a job working on U.S. 19. You know, it’s too bad we don’t have county commissioners who have the guts to go to the state capital and talk to the transportation board and say, “Hey, what is going on?” Oh, I forgot. Yeah, we don’t have people like that in our county. No, we’ve got people like that in our county, but they’re not official, they’re not elected. You know, when a county commissioner wants to be elected, boy, they give you a song and dance. After they get elected, they forget how to dance. Well, send your kids to college and they’ll have a job when they get done working on U.S. 19.
Response: Noise at Inverness Airport
I’m calling to enlighten the person who admonished others who’ve been here for a very long time and complain about noise from both the Inverness Airport and the racetrack. When I moved here quite a few years ago, there was no Inverness Airport, there was no light or paved runway. There was a grass strip with a windsock. The racetrack hadn’t been expanded to what it is now. Participants come from far and wide, and it seems that the racers have as much desire to make more noise as they do to win. So, please, both of you who criticized those of us who do not relish the degradation of our homes and neighborhoods, try a little bit of Native American wisdom: do not criticize someone else until you walk in their shoes for 10 days. Open your eyes, please.
They’re going to cripple this county
The truth in regard to what’s going on in this county is I can sit here and listen to headlines, “It’s an exciting time for Citrus County,” or I can read what I’m looking at right now, “Inverness facing roads, traffic and pedestrian challenges.”
The fact of the matter is this county has been building and building off millions and millions and millions of dollars and not one person is qualified to even handle what is going on here.
What they’re going to do is going to cripple this county. It’s going to become the most hostile, backed up, trashy place, and then they’re going to jack the taxes up to like $6,000, $7,000. You wait and see what they’re doing. It’s a nightmare, absolute nightmare.
Not safe to swim right now
A word of caution to those folks out here that put their babies in this water and these lakes. The temperature of these lakes is almost 90 degrees now and there’s a lot of critters out there that you can put into a petri dish that would cause your children to get some serious health problems.
A word to the wise is stay out of that water, it is not a safe place to swim.
There is no guarantee 7-Eleven won’t harm springs
In today’s newspaper, Aug. 10, there is a Sound Off which mentions the number of gas station sites that once existed and surrounded the area of Halls River Road and U.S. Highway 19. These sites are now abandoned, but some are still a potential risk to our environment and springs.
To say that it’s OK to allow another major gas station like 7-Eleven within this area is like saying it’s OK to continue to install septic tanks because they are built better and safer today.
Today, there are no guarantees that this new 7-Eleven will not, like gas stations in the past, have a negative effect on our springs in the future.