Help our veterans, not the monkeys

In reference to the April 6 article on Monkey Island. The monkeys are getting a new habitat; I think that’s great. Now they want to add air conditioning, and my question is, why? Don’t they naturally live in a hot and humid environment? The money requested for this could be better used for Citrus residents. The monkeys now have a heater for chilly nights, protection from storms and free food service. I guess next is a porta potty, a snack bar and an ATM. We are treating them better than many of our veterans that need help. I’m against an air conditioning unit for the monkeys.

