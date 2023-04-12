Help our veterans, not the monkeys
In reference to the April 6 article on Monkey Island. The monkeys are getting a new habitat; I think that’s great. Now they want to add air conditioning, and my question is, why? Don’t they naturally live in a hot and humid environment? The money requested for this could be better used for Citrus residents. The monkeys now have a heater for chilly nights, protection from storms and free food service. I guess next is a porta potty, a snack bar and an ATM. We are treating them better than many of our veterans that need help. I’m against an air conditioning unit for the monkeys.
Family takes care of family
This is in regard to Monkey Island. This is a lot of monkey business with our county commissioners. You can spend $100,000 for air conditioning and everything else. What’s next? Their own boat slip and yacht to go down to the springs? You spend all this money and yet you drag your feet on the animal shelter. I guess family will take care of family. Thank you, commissioners.
Rather have strong leader
This is in reference to the Easter Bunny in the White House. I’d rather have a strong president who has a lot of personal problems as far as with women and indictments, but who was good for the country and strong. All other leaders respected him. Not like the man and the Easter Bunny that has to lead him around by his hand. Just think of what was on Sunday, Easter morning, the wife or the Easter Bunny, whoever was dressed as the Easter Bunny, had to lead this man around.
Pets need air conditioning too
Referencing the Monkey Island outlay of $100,000; what about the animal shelter in Inverness? That would be really nice to put half of it over for the animals. Let’s put the shelter over there with air conditioning.
Growth will destroy county
Who are these people that are running our county? Where did they come from? Did you vote to put them in control of what they’re doing to destroy forever what we have that is so enjoyable to us all? All they talk about for the future is to keep moving forward. To what? More growth, more people, more traffic, more taxes, more crime, more land clearing and paving over more of everything to destroy what we now have? Are these people in competition with counties to the south of us to see who can do it faster? No. It is all caused by greed to make more money out of all this growth, and after it has destroyed our county, the developers just pack up and move on. Is this what we have to look forward to? Controlled or not, growth will destroy.
Might live with the monkeys
If I was a homeless person living in Homosassa, I’d maybe want to swim over to Monkey Island and live with them.
Use monkey money for community
You’ve got to be kidding me. The front-page news says they’re going to give $100,000 for a couple of monkeys when they could give that money to homeless people and children. When the people themselves have $100,000 times $100,000 in money that own Homosassa River … It’s ludicrous.
Why Ireland?
I don’t know why “Sleepy Joe” is going to Ireland when we have so much business going on over here with the shootings and everything else like that. You tell me why.
Florida should improve teacher pay
The governor has been boasting about an $8 million surplus this year. Meanwhile, Florida’s teachers are fleeing over the Georgia state line like rats deserting a sinking ship because they can have a better life in another state, make more money and all of that, while we sit on $8 million that could be used to improve teacher pay and working conditions here in Florida. Do you see anything wrong with this picture?
Don’t publish racist Sound Offs
In the Chronicle on April 11, there was a Sound Off, and I quote, “and they now have a judge who is going to preside over Trump with south border Pedro.” I don’t believe that the Chronicle is required to print every Sound Off, especially those that have racist comments. Please consider not publishing those types of Sound Offs.
Helping rich get richer
Why does our Planning and Development Board constantly vote to make rich people richer? Their vote to allow Sweetwater Homes to build rental apartments in the middle of an HOA community serves one purpose: it allows developers to piggyback on the roads and utilities already in place. Can you imagine how much this will save them over developing some of the thousands of acres available outside of an established community? It matters not at all to our Planning and Development Board because, once again, they’re helping the rich get richer.
Bring delivery back to life
I agree that the new editor Jim Gouvellis is bringing the paper back to life. I have subscribed to the Chronicle since 1977. How about bringing it back to life by delivering it to the end of my driveway of our paved road straight off of paved Citrus Avenue, Pine Bluff Street? That would really bring it back to my life.
Beware war with China
Mark Levin on his program this evening made a very strong factual case that communist China is prepared for war. With whom? Not with Taiwan, with the United States. And what did they do a month or so ago? They paid Joe Biden $3 million to make it as easy for them as he possibly can. Sometime between now and the end of his term, Joe Biden will give communist China title to the United States, which they paid him $3 million for. Then “Red China” will accept all of it east of the Mississippi River and give all of it west of the Mississippi to their friend, Russia. Remember you heard it here.
Weather channel is a joke
Can we all agree that the Weather Channel is a joke? Can they not look at the radar? Do they not know how to read a radar? Do their wind direction indicators not work? These are professional people. Rain every hour it says, and then zero rain. Good job reliable, accurate Weather Channel.
We’re all just sitting ducks
We’re all “sitting ducks” waiting for the “hunter” to show up. However, ducks are luckier than people as it is against the law for hunters to use AR-15s to shoot animals. So, when another mass shooting occurs, we offer our prayers and condolences and wait for the next killing, knowing it will be soon. Instead of praying, “God, help me accept what I cannot change,” we need to pray “God, grant me the courage to make the changes necessary in gun laws.”