I think it’s ironic that they want to take books out of libraries because of what children might see, yet you can drive all around Citrus County and see the F-word used on bumper stickers, on flags, on banners. I don’t understand it. I guess I’m getting old.
Same show, different actors
This is the same show with different actors. A couple of weeks ago, it was the electric company. They were leaving people in emergency situations that had no power, but come quitting time after their eight-hour shift, they were gone. See you, we’ll be back when our shift starts again. But the new show is Spectrum, in this particular case, a campground in old Homosassa with over 200 campers in it. A couple of vans come in with two guys that go into the main cable box that supplies all 200 units it feeds out, using their screwdrivers and tampering here, messing with this wire and that wire, no doubt. Just in a few seconds, 200 campers are without service. No service at all. Evidently, they couldn’t figure out how to fix what they had done. They couldn’t repair what they had done. After four hours, they call in two more techs with more experience, so they say they’ll fix it, but after a couple hours, nope and wouldn’t you know it, it’s quitting time. The clock says eight hours, so they leave. Nobody has service. Thank you very much. Have a good day.
Questions for the monkeys
I have been a resident of of Citrus County almost 40 years and there was a Sound Off yesterday that I’ve been pondering about the plight of the monkeys during the hurricane on Monkey Island, and I have some questions. Did the monkeys take swimming lessons before the hurricane? Did they fly a red distress flag up the flagpole? Did they even have a flag pole? Was there insurance for hurricanes on their house? Did the River Haven residents rescue them, or did our lovely county commissioners personally go out to rescue the monkeys? I really worry about Emily, Ralph and Ebony, and I hope they’re well. Oh, the sweet mysteries of life in Citrus County.
So now you care about roads?
Really? You approved a campground in Ozello with no regard to our road. In Ozello, we don’t even have a shoulder on the road, and you’re wanting to put a pedestrian and bicycle path in the Halls River Road project? Shouldn’t we be a main consideration for better roads? A shoulder on our road, a pedestrian and bicycle path? After all, you said the main reason is for public safety; we need to get people off the road. So, what about Ozello and our safety?
Commissioners, consider this for Betz
I see the Betz property is up for sale again. I have a suggestion that I think would be nice for our county, and that’s rather than sell one big lump sum, why not divide it up into three or four smaller parcels, like a hundred acres each and 50 on the one? That way maybe some of our local builders could have a chance. When you put up 350 acres all in one lump sum, all you do is encourage some outside builder or developer to come in and just wreck our county even more. They’re going to dig up all the trees, pour a bunch of concrete and then wonder where the water is going to come from. Why not break it up, make it smaller pieces? I think you might actually get more money that way. I don’t understand why you have to sell it as 350 to one big huge developer who does not live here, who does not know our county, does not appreciate us. Some of us who are born here, we’d like to see it kept that way. Please think about this.
It’s all greed
I’m responding to a Sound Off on Sept. 13 about Spectrum with $15 drop for the Disney channels; I agree with the person that said that you have to call and they’ll give you a $15 drop, but why don’t they take $15 right from the bill? No, because it’s what America’s all about with these companies, same as the county commissioners. It’s called greed. Raised our garbage fees double for senior citizens. Why can’t we get that? We’re on fixed incomes and that’s a lot of money for TV. The don’t keep us informed what’s going on. That’s what they don’t want. The paper doesn’t print a lot of things because they don’t want us to know either. It’s all greed.