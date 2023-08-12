Sound Off logo 2021

Story deserved to be on front page

I’m calling about the story Wednesday, Aug. 9, about the “poison paradise for homeowners” and it was a rather good story, and I just wanted to know why it was relegated to the very end of the paper right before the classifieds? Because if our government has changed the insurance rules to benefit the insurance companies, I think it’s a very important story and should have been on the front page.

