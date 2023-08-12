Story deserved to be on front page
I’m calling about the story Wednesday, Aug. 9, about the “poison paradise for homeowners” and it was a rather good story, and I just wanted to know why it was relegated to the very end of the paper right before the classifieds? Because if our government has changed the insurance rules to benefit the insurance companies, I think it’s a very important story and should have been on the front page.
Doesn’t sound right to me
Why in the world do we have to go to another country and spend money to get people to come here to see the manatees or see Citrus County or whatever? Why can’t they just advertise like most people in the newspaper or on the radio or television? Wouldn’t that be a whole lot cheaper than letting our employees for the county travel to these foreign countries and the taxpayers have to pick up the bill? That just doesn’t sound right.
Good luck finding anyone interested after this
Am I reading this correctly? After weeks of Chronicle newsprint advocating the BOCC’s position of wanting to spend millions on two seriously inadequate airfields in the county, seeking to promote growth and touting their business-friendly positions, they turn around and spit in the eye of the current Inverness airfield operator in an open public forum.
Rather than table the discussion to allow the county administrator to negotiate a long-term deal with Right Rudder Aviation, these female rhinos that sit on the commission got into a back and forth adversarial exchange to the point of dismissing a totally reliable business resource willing to invest several million dollars on infrastructure at the Inverness airfield. The company had a five-year lease and simply wants enough of a lease to be able to recoup their investment. These out-of-touch commissioners now openly advocate for restricting any operators to two-year leases. Good luck finding anyone interested in doing business with the county after this asinine example of being anti-business.
Lack of checks and balances in county
Am I the only person appalled at the seeming lack of checks and balances regarding county departments? Mr. Pricher should have had his travel expenditures approved. Why not? Is this the norm for other departments? Why? An independent audit is normal and proper, but you would think that an audit of a single department would be completed in less than four months, but instead it’s still ongoing. Why? Each year, homeowners are asked for more and more money, but is it really needed? Or are our county officials not paying proper attention to spending?
Citrus County grass
Where did the Citrus County grass cutters go? You forgot to cut the grass on U.S. Highway 19 at the county line to Homosassa. It hasn’t been cut since the road was finished. Shame on you. Also, why would you hire a county director of tourism when the county is so poorly maintained?
Regarding airport, spoiled milk
I’m calling in regard to the airport. They’re trying to spend so many millions of dollars fixing this airport, but the big airlines aren’t going to come there anyways, so I don’t know what the big deal is about. Also, about the person that wrote about their milk being spoiled, it’s true because I’ve had the same problem from a couple of supermarkets. They spoil before the due date, and the cheese is also spoiling before the due date.
Streets will have grass growing through soon
I’m 96 years old so it won’t make much difference to me, but I think the powers-that-be ought to take a good look at the number of vacant lots in the subdivisions that are in this county. In another 40 years or so, you’re going to have a lot of subdivisions that are full of streets with grass growing through them because there won’t be enough tax money to repave them. Sugarmill Woods is a good example. I think they ought to put a stop to development before the developed lots are more used up. I hope somebody will think about it and do something about it.
One step forward, two steps backwards
I agree with the commissioners that the 50-year lease for the folks at airport was too much, but the two years is not enough for them to be successful. I sure hope they revisit that. It’s like we take one step forward and two steps backwards in this county.
Congrats on making national news, Chronicle
Several days ago I had just turned on the TV to watch Morning Joe. The very first thing I saw on the screen was the front page of the Citrus County Chronicle. I was astonished and pleasantly surprised that our hometown paper made national news. The entire front page was being shown focusing on the DeSantis and Disney situation. What a great way to start the day. Congratulations to the Chronicle.