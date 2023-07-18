Compliments on the changes
I have been a Chronicle reader for over 20 years now, and I think your new format and print is very nice. I compliment you on the change. I hope all the other Chronicle readers will do the same.
I can finally read the print
Thank you, thank you, thank you. For the first time since I’ve moved to Citrus County, I can actually read the paper without my glasses. And I absolutely love where you put the “ketchup.” Thank you again.
I really like new format
I found the “ketchup” with no problem at all. I really like new format. Keep it up.
My one disappointment with new format
Well, today is the first day of the new format for the paper and overall I like what I see. My one disappointment is the fact that they didn’t enlarge the square of the daily commuter puzzle to the same size as today’s puzzle. They are so small, when you fill in an answer, it covers the numbers. Us older folks can’t write that small anymore. Please fix this.
Gee, imagine that
I just read the front page of the July 14 Chronicle, the county tourism director asked to quit. Well, all I have to say is there seems to be some shenanigans in the county commissioners office. Gee, imagine that. Who’d have thunk it?
The men who made the city
Let’s turn the keys to the city over to the men who made the city, the shrimpers, fisherman crabbers, the Florida power workers, garbage pick up men, without them there would be no city, not to a man who abused the system, driving his friend in the city truck wherever he went. My taxes paid for that city truck and he was abusing the system.
I love America and so should you
I have lived in Citrus County for over 50 years and I’ve never before seen so many people living here that don’t like Citrus County. They don’t like low taxes, friendly people, beautiful landscape, clean air, and you really don’t like anything we have to offer especially law enforcement. My suggestion is to go back where you came from, and maybe go even to Chicago or New York where they have defunded the police and crime is rampant. We support our law enforcement here, and if you see deputies eating at a restaurant, instead of complaining, join them and thank them for keeping you safe. Pay for their meals, they sure don’t get paid enough for the risk they take protecting us. One more thing, I voted for Sheriff Dawsy and also voted for Sheriff Prendergast. They both have done a great job for Citrus County. If you see something you don’t like, don’t complain. Volunteer to help out. God has given us a free country, paid for by our veterans. I love America and so should you. God bless America.
The sheriff couldn’t care less
The person accusing others of being law haters because we’re tired of Sheriff Prendergast being selective in which laws he enforces, maybe you don’t know it but there are traffic laws. Make a trip from Crystal River to Homosassa and observe at least two dozen infractions of the rules of the road. It appears the sheriff couldn’t care less about our lives being put in danger every time we drive on our county roads. Maybe he just doesn’t want to offend a voter by making them drive safely.
Throttle has been on idle
Amen, amen, amen to the Chronicle Editorial on July 15, “Enough talk on animal shelter.” Yes, we need some commissioners that are willing to keep the throttle on full speed until those animals have a respectable new home. The throttle has been on idle for far too long.
Never ceases to amaze
It never ceases to amaze me. Our commissioners don’t even have the knowledge how to raise impact fees, and then in the paper, it is called a “minor detail,” and then the minor detail is they have to go to Tallahassee. That sounds like a major detail to me, I don’t know. You can’t fix stupid.
Enough is enough
When is Holly Davis, our commissioner, going to start to represent the voters of her district? Her pet projects of the airports, the homeless, Inverness Village 4 is not sufficient to represent the voters of her district. Enough is enough.
Get with it, Prendergast
Michael and Brenda Howey were charged with animal neglect or abuse. What about the children? The children were definitely neglected. They should be charged severely with child neglect or child abuse. Come on, Prendergast, let’s get with it. This is insane.
Stupidity, not deja vu
The headline in this morning’s paper, July 15, should have read “It’s stupidity again,” not “deja vu.”
There already is affordable housing here
If you are looking for an apartment, which I believe a lot of you are, affordable housing is available here in Homosassa Springs. It’s called the Homosassa Commons LTDs Homosassa Apartments. There are a few around in this county, about 15 places, that go by your income, and if it’s a couple, you get in here quicker, so check it out.
Sheriff is the pity of all sheriffs
I’m responding to the Sound Off where they applaud the sheriff because he got 64 felons for drugs. So they’re going to get a slap on the wrist and get back out on bail. This sheriff is the pity of all sheriffs. We need a bigger sheriff, especially law enforcement on our county roads, we need stricter penalties and let them stay in jail and forget about the bail.
Signage is a waste of money
I’m responding to the article about the new signage in downtown Inverness. Really? It’s a waste of money. Take that little bit of money, regardless how much it is, and put it to fix the roads and recalibrating these traffic lights that back up traffic really bad. That’s where it needs to go. I don’t care about the tourists. You don’t need the signage. Period. That’s the bottom line.