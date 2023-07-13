Sound Off logo 2021

I have been a long-time resident of Citrus County. I live in an apartment complex because I lost my home, but the complex I’m in is for people that are retired and disabled. It’s only for seniors but there are some for children, and it does go by your income. We’re not low income, but there is a part there that you know you have to get the paperwork, pay the $15 to get your background check, and when you do that, tell the truth on that because they do check it and if you lie on it, you’re just not gonna get in. So, even if you do have some kind of simple crimes, you know, tell about it. Be honest. Because we’ve had openings here where I am and people lie on it and they can’t get in. It’s crazy. I’m not perfect, I have a little background and I’ve lived here for 10 years, so if you pull up the county housing, there’s a list of these places. There is a waiting list for some of them. They don’t usually say how long the list is, but they do try to be honest about that and get you in so try it. I know people really need places to live.

