There are places that will accept you
I have been a long-time resident of Citrus County. I live in an apartment complex because I lost my home, but the complex I’m in is for people that are retired and disabled. It’s only for seniors but there are some for children, and it does go by your income. We’re not low income, but there is a part there that you know you have to get the paperwork, pay the $15 to get your background check, and when you do that, tell the truth on that because they do check it and if you lie on it, you’re just not gonna get in. So, even if you do have some kind of simple crimes, you know, tell about it. Be honest. Because we’ve had openings here where I am and people lie on it and they can’t get in. It’s crazy. I’m not perfect, I have a little background and I’ve lived here for 10 years, so if you pull up the county housing, there’s a list of these places. There is a waiting list for some of them. They don’t usually say how long the list is, but they do try to be honest about that and get you in so try it. I know people really need places to live.
Stop running over gopher tortoises
I’m calling about gopher tortoises getting run over on our roads. I’ve been in construction all my life. My last job on Suncoast Parkway, our job is completely swept for tortoises before we can start construction, and anytime during construction, we had to stop the job completely if we see one or we find a burrow, but that’s not the case on these roads, especially on Rock Crusher Road. I see these tortoises getting run over every day, especially around the RV Park where all the snowbirds come in and stay. I don’t know if it’s them, I’m not pointing fingers, but they’re getting run over left and right. I don’t know if they can’t see a watermelon-size animal crossing the road. When they do, I get out of my truck and I’ll move them out of the road. My daughter even does that. I’ve done it all my life. But here’s the fact, they don’t know these facts about this, but they’re federally protected. They’re protected by Florida Fish and Wildlife, and it’s a $5,000 fine or five years in prison if they get caught running over one intentionally. And if anybody sees someone doing it, they can get a $5,000 reward if they turn them in. So, I’ve got my dash camera in my truck on and if I see one, I’ll definitely pick up five grand because I’ll call the game warden in a heartbeat.
Response about global warming letter
Someone called into Sound Off to ask how I got my figures on the cooling off methods to stop global warming. I mention in my letter that humans expire 2.3 pounds of carbon dioxide, which you can really just Google easily. There are several links on the web that have the figures. Now, the fact that CO2 equals 44.01 AMU, that’s basic chemistry. I’ll explain. The molecular weight carbon is approximately 12 grams and the molecular weight of oxygen is 16 grams. CO2 consists of one atom of carbon and two atoms of oxygen. So that would be 12, plus 16, plus 16 which is 44 grams. And that is what’s considered one mol of carbon dioxide. Now if you go back to the 2.3 pounds of CO2 we expire, if you change that to grams, that is approximately 1,043.26 grams, which if you divide by the 44.01, is about 23.7 mol of carbon dioxide. I didn’t mean for people to get lost in those figures. It was mainly supposed to be that sulfur dioxide reflects back sunlight and cools the Earth. This method sounds feasible but with the side effects of acid rain, perhaps it’s best that we leave global warming alone because we may cause more problems.
Ignorance or arrogance?
I got a question. Is is ignorance or arrogance that two deputies are parked in the handicap spots at Sara’s Diner again? Wow.
Soon he won’t have either job
Fact: Florida did have a law that the governor could not run for president while he was governor. Fact: then DeSantis and Republican legislators changed that law. Now, the governor can run for president, but it won’t matter because at the end, he won’t have either job.
Do something about this horrendous building
In regard to Crystal River, reading this morning’s Chronicle, July 9, when are they going to deal with Crystal Square? Maybe if they would collect the monies that are due to them for violations, there would be no need to talk about millage increases. When is someone going to do something about this horrendous looking building?
Distressing sight by volunteer wildlife rescue
At the Crystal River festival, I was very surprised to see a table set up by a volunteer wildlife rescue. The people at the table had a lot of babies that were wild, which I thought was very strange allowing the public to interact with babies that could be imprinted, and it was very hot and there were birds there that had no water. I was very distressed to see this.
Firefighters have to eat, too
On Sunday, July 9, there’s another Sound Off about somebody complaining about fire trucks getting groceries. I’m retired from Washington D.C. Fire Department. We took our truck and we went out to the grocery stores and got food for dinner. When I was in France several years ago, we were driving along and there’s two fire trucks pulled up the grocery store and they all go in to get groceries. I saw a show recently about Los Angeles Fire Department. What did they do? They pulled up, two of them, to the grocery store to go get groceries. Firefighters have to eat, whether you’re in the firehouse or out on the streets, you can still respond. Unless you’ve been a firefighter and know what goes on, keep your mouth shut because you don’t know what you’re talking about.
People complaining so much
I’m just calling in reference to a lot of Sound Offs of people just complaining about so much stuff. I know. I know. I’m complaining about them complaining, but this person is complaining about postage stamps going up 3 cents and you send a letter to Inverness and it’s got to go to Jacksonville and back and forth. Well, that’s just the way it is. You know what, even though stamps have gone up, it’s still a pretty good deal and post offices aren’t perfect but all the mail that they handle, they do a really, really good job.