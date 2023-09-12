Sound Off logo 2021

Let’s keep doing things right

Thank you, Cortney Stewart, for your commentary “Citrus County recognized for doing it right.” When I saw that article from the New York Times, I thought the same thing you did. I know that people in this county think The New York Times may be a liberal rag, but I’ve always thought pretty highly of it and whether you like it or not, The New York Times is a huge newspaper. So, I thought the same thing that you did, Cortney.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle