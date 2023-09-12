Let’s keep doing things right
Thank you, Cortney Stewart, for your commentary “Citrus County recognized for doing it right.” When I saw that article from the New York Times, I thought the same thing you did. I know that people in this county think The New York Times may be a liberal rag, but I’ve always thought pretty highly of it and whether you like it or not, The New York Times is a huge newspaper. So, I thought the same thing that you did, Cortney.
Wow, they singled out Citrus County and gave us recognition for what we’re doing right. So, thanks for bringing that to light and Citrus County, let’s keep doing things right.
Call Spectrum about it
To the person who called in complaining about Spectrum not showing the Disney-owned channels and still charging us for them, if you call Spectrum and ask for it, they’ll give you a $15 credit.
I don’t know why you have to call, it should be automatic.
I guess it saves them money this way.
Shouldn’t deputies know this?
That was a nice photo in the newspaper of the two deputies with their suspect, but haven’t Citrus County deputies been trained that you should never handcuff someone in the front unless it’s medically necessary?
Listen to Ozello
I live on Fish Creek Point where the proposed campground got approved, which is wetlands. From Hurricane Idalia, the surge was six and a half feet. Damage was extensive. The mangroves and canals were full of people’s personal belongings. Thank goodness the campground was not here to add more. Please commissioners, reconsider the approved campground. Review our speakers as they gave facts for why there should be no campground here. We need to protect what’s left of old Florida and our Nature Coast.
Thank you for printing that
Today is Monday, Sept. 11, and on page B2, “County development permits and applications for September.” Thank you, Chronicle, for putting this in the newspaper. It is amazing how many permits for new houses, warehouses, etc., that we would never have known about otherwise. Thank you again. You’re doing a great job. Keep it up.
We need senior citizen discount
I am a 74-year-old widow and I have one bag of garbage a week. The commercial haulers are way too expensive, and the dump was doable until this increase. Where would you like me to put my one bag? Of course, there’s always the roadside. I don’t think that was what you wanted. We need to consider a senior citizen discount. There’s a lot of people like me not creating a lot of garbage and we simply can’t afford these fees.
Half mast for 9/11
What happened to our country that used to say 9/11 should never be forgotten? All flags in the United States of America should be at half mast today, but no, they don’t do that. I totally disagree. 9/11 should never be forgotten and all flags should be at half mast on 9/11 forever.
Another phony politician
This is for the mayor of Inverness; when you were running for reelection, you were very critical of the former city manager, and in today’s Chronicle, you think that he’s quite visionary. So, which is it, Mr. Mayor? You’re just another phony politician.
Response: not all books belong in library
I want to reply to a letter that not all books belong in the library; I agree. As an atheist, I’m offended by having to walk by a Bible, Quran or Talmud. I gave up cooking a long time ago, so please remove all cookbooks, especially the foreign ones. They’re just cluttering up the shelves. And the classics, oh my, what waste of time. If I want to broaden my horizons, I’ll just play with my phone, at least there’ll be no fear of my learning anything.
Crystal River is paying more actually
I’m calling in about a comment in the Sound Off today, Monday, Sept. 11, saying give us a break to survive, and they’re talking about the Crystal River millage rate and the county millage rate. They think that this is Crystal River getting a better deal. I will tell you if they don’t live in the city limits of Crystal River, they’re better off. That means that we are paying the 8.9302 plus the 6.59 millage. Also, we pay the same as they do the 8.9302 millage to the county, and then we pay the 6.59 millage to the city. So, that means we’re paying 17-point-something on our property values.
Keep on writing, Lynne Abrams
Lynne Farrell Abrams, thank you for your article in today’s paper (Sept. 11). I also have lost my husband and I’ve read all your articles, but this one was the best. I lost the love of my life and I know how sad it can be and it’s been like that for me. I live alone and needless to say it is lonely, and although I have people that call and visit, it’s not the same.
I’m up in age, my husband and I had 55 wonderful years, and I just miss him, his voice, miss him watching TV and his sport games that he loved so much. So, thank you again, Lynne, and keep on writing.
Has anyone inquired?
I’d like to know if anyone is familiar with or has inquired about the cable/internet ad that appears in the Chronicle a few days a week.
Appreciate the protection, county
Thank you, Citrus County property records office, for providing the free recording activity notice program, RAN, to your citizens. This fraud protection is greatly appreciated and I signed up with a QR code in minutes. As information, this protection may also be viewed at www.citrusclerk.org/RAN.