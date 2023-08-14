Response about fire hydrant weeds
In regard to the person complaining about the weeds around the fire hydrant, if I had a fire hydrant close to my home or within distance, I would weed-eat that myself when I was doing my own yard. There’s too many people saying, “It’s not my job.” Just step up and do a little bit and help yourself.
Toilet
This county is a toilet.
Maybe if they had more deputies
I’m trying to voice about these people complaining about the sheriff should be out writing more traffic tickets. Well, maybe if they gave him some more people to work with and higher pay to keep these people, maybe they’d be able to go out and do that, but I’d rather have them looking out for criminals than writing traffic tickets.
We should clean the lake bottoms now
Friday, Aug. 11, Sound Off in my Chronicle, “Lakes are not rebounding.” Actually, now would be a good time for the county to get off their butts and actually start cleaning the bottoms on the lakes if they’re that dry. That way we have a chance to bring back our bass and everything else, but instead of them just poisoning more weeds and building up those floating islands. And right now it’s dry, but, of course, last time it was this low, they waited until the rain season and it was too deep for them. So, just my thought.
Cover your loads
If you’re going to bring your branches to the dump, I’d appreciate it if you would cover your stuff. There was almost four accidents because your trees were left on Gulf to Lake Highway. I thought it was the law that you had to have your stuff covered so that wouldn’t happen. Stop being ignorant and cover and tighten down your load.
Why not just land at airport?
This is about the single-engine airplane making an emergency landing near the Friends of Citrus Thrift Store. What I can’t understand is why they did not land at the airport, which is very close to where they decided to put it down on State Road 44.
What about backbone jobs of the county?
As hot as it is, no mention of the backbone jobs of the county. Asphalt, concrete, wood framers. No checking on us, only tax-exempt organizations with their hands out or politicians looking for pat on the backs for doing their jobs. Nobody ever patted me on the back when I was paving your county. Shame on you. Tired of seeing the County Commission in the paper.
Lowlife trend
Is this lowlife trend going to end anytime soon? We got trucks bigger than a mortgage breathing down good people’s backs for no good reason whatsoever. If fact, who elected these lowlifes anyway?
Is anybody going to do something?
How much longer do you think these guys that make like $110,000, $125,000, they make so much money to be in charge of something, and then the rest of us, you know, we’re good people, what do we get? We get active shooter training like an hour for a job, like seriously, is anybody going to do anything soon about how bad it is truly getting? Anybody?
Please watch your words
I’m calling in reference to a Sound Off, “How true, commissioners don’t want businesses here,” and while I agree with several points that this person said, definitely the airport guy should have a better lease than two or three years, 50 years I think is getting a little ahead. But I think that they do provide good jobs and they are serious about staying like this caller pointed out. My beef is, later on in their Sound Off, they said, “You can work as a hamburger flipper or wiping cars down on the car wash,” and I find that offensive. I really do. I’ve worked as a hamburger flipper and I’ve also had jobs in banking and mental health. I think that anybody that works a job that’s honest and honorable deserves respect. So, what I’m saying to this person is, please watch your words because there are people out there, I’m 60 years old, that are my age and older that are flipping hamburgers. It’s not just young people. So, please just watch your words and show some respect to anybody that has an honest job.
Maybe donate instead of complain
This is in response to the person that wrote “That’s very sad” about the fundraiser at the Cove. I wonder if that person attended that fundraiser and took money out of their pocket to donate. The Cove could not be a better local place to be at. They’re the kindest people, concerned about everyone that walks in there. I think you’re a very small person to pick up on something like this. Maybe you can just send in a big donation when you have nothing better to do than complain.
Bumping and banging
A 10-lane boat ramp, now won’t that be a bunch of bumping and banging. They will need to station a sheriff’s deputy there on a full time basis.
I think that’s a great idea
I appreciate the Sound Off from the 96-year-old person that stated, “Streets will have grass growing through them soon.” That person is a smart, smart person. I think that’s a great idea. Our commissioners need to promote filling the developed lots we already have, getting everything saturated according to what we already have, and then perhaps in a few years allow builders to start new projects. Our water, our roads are in horrible condition. There’s sewage at the public beach. Come on, it doesn’t take a very large brain to figure out what is wrong in Citrus County. I just wish we had commissioners that could do the research before they make blanket decisions.
Frink should not be on board
I’m calling about the article I read in the paper. That’s good, Crystal River’s getting a new manager, they definitely need one. But this Ken Frink, let me tell you something. He’s been in every part of the government agencies he can be into, including the landfill, Swiftmud, he’s been in them all taking our citizens money. He needs to get away from Citrus County altogether.