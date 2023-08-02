Sound Off logo 2021

The status of the animal shelter

I’d like to know what happened to the animal shelter. It kinda just dried up and went away. I donated for the animal shelter, as many others have, we’d like to know where our money’s being spent. Has it been allocated somewhere else? Is it all top secret? Would like to know the status of the animal shelter and when it’s going to be completed and when it’s going to come under contract. I don’t care who they contract, but it needs to be done. This has been carrying on too long and you’ve got my money.

