The status of the animal shelter
I’d like to know what happened to the animal shelter. It kinda just dried up and went away. I donated for the animal shelter, as many others have, we’d like to know where our money’s being spent. Has it been allocated somewhere else? Is it all top secret? Would like to know the status of the animal shelter and when it’s going to be completed and when it’s going to come under contract. I don’t care who they contract, but it needs to be done. This has been carrying on too long and you’ve got my money.
7/Eleven needs to withdraw request
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
I just drove past the intersection of the Halls River Road and U.S. Highway 19 and noticed that the construction of the planned 7/Eleven convenience store and gas station is rapidly moving forward to completion. If the Florida Department of Environmental Protection makes the mistake of approving fuel pumps and underground petroleum storage tanks on this site. It will be a decision that in the future will come back to not only haunt the DEP but all of the Homosassa community and the environment. 7/Eleven needs to immediately withdraw their request to pump fuel at this location and enter into the Homosassa community as a good corporate citizen.
Shoutout to Brashear’s Pharmacy
I would like to give a shoutout to Brashear’s Pharmacy in Lecanto. They stepped up and helped a family in need by donating some major medical equipment. I would like to thank Jessica and all the employees at Brashear’s. I will definitely be supporting them.
While property values are high
BOCC, while Citrus County property values are at an all time high, now is the time to reappraise the Betz Farm and get it back on the market. Include the multitude of unused fire stations, EMS buildings and vacant property collected over the years until now.
Meadowcrest should just build a dome over themselves
I’m calling about the Meadowcrest community. First they don’t want workforce apartments near them, now they’re trying to gate off the community so people can’t come through. If they don’t want to be part of the community, maybe they should just build a dome over themselves.
I will pay it forward
This is to thank the lady in Winn Dixie, the one closest to the Publix in Inverness, for paying for my groceries last week. I just looked so flustered with my card not being accepted, and I couldn’t understand why and I tried twice, and I guess she was concerned for me. God bless her. Thank you so much. All I remember was that you had glasses on. I will definitely pay it forward.
Baseball is in the Bible
I so enjoy Nancy Kennedy’s Grace Notes on July 29 about Mickey Mantle, but did she know baseball is in the Bible? Genesis 1:1, “In the big-inning.”
Citrus Libraries offers so many fun, free programs
Over 50 people showed up for the Harry Potter birthday party at the Floral City Library today. I was so excited to be a part of it. You entered through platform nine and three quarters and there were several projects to do. You could make a wand, a bookmark, a golden snitch, a Weasley clock, origami, color pictures, even find out which house the sorting hat placed you in. It was amazing. We are so blessed to have a library system that puts so much effort into their programs, yet many times few, even none, show up. They put their hearts and souls into projects, bringing knowledgeable, talented presenters, only to be embarrassed by the lack of attendance. While at the party today I chatted with a lady who moved here about a year ago. She raved about what our library system has to offer. The website shows there’s a program in at least two branches every day and they’re free. So many of us complain that we’re bored, yet won’t take advantage of what’s here for us to enjoy.
Anyone else having issues with their milk?
I’m just wondering if any of the readers out there have a problem with the milk they buy from the store? I’ve already asked a couple of stores, but my refrigerator is at 33-35 degrees temperature, and for the last two times of buying milk, it is spoiled. Mine is today, July 31, and the expiration date is Aug. 8. The last one I had expired 11 days before the expiration date. Are these milk companies putting the wrong dates on these things so they can sell more? This is unreal, and at 33-35 degree temp, that is not warm and my milk sits at the back of my shelf. This is getting to be crazy.