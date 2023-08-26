Sound Off logo 2021

Greed and incompetent leadership

Boy, it’s obvious that the county commissioners are influence peddlers or receivers of influence. The glampground issue was ridiculous. It should never have come before them. It violates the comprehensive plan, which means it’s against the law, so they came in and said, “Hey, would you change the law just for us?” Ridiculous. They should have nothing to say about it. The law is already the law. It’s written in the comp plan. It’s all because of the greed and incompetent leadership by the government.

