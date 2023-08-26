Greed and incompetent leadership
Boy, it’s obvious that the county commissioners are influence peddlers or receivers of influence. The glampground issue was ridiculous. It should never have come before them. It violates the comprehensive plan, which means it’s against the law, so they came in and said, “Hey, would you change the law just for us?” Ridiculous. They should have nothing to say about it. The law is already the law. It’s written in the comp plan. It’s all because of the greed and incompetent leadership by the government.
Shame on the commissioners
I just got my proposal property tax increase. With all the buildings that are going up, all the taxes being received, and they’re going to jack up my taxes almost $80 for the year? Shame, shame, shame on the commissioners.
You get what you vote for
I’m calling in reference to an editorial concerned about healthcare issues on Aug. 23, and I want to start with saying I noticed once again, actually for some years now, that when I get my tax assessment for my property and the breakdown, the library actually gets more money than the health department. That’s the first thing I want to point out. And the second thing I want to point out is 50 years ago, when I first moved here, the health department, in my opinion, was excellent. It had a dental part where you could have your teeth cleaned, filled up, pulled and it was based on a sliding scale. And my observation is when Rick Scott became governor I watched that slide right down into nothing, into the current Citrus County Health Department that we have. Rick Scott left Florida with money because he took from the most vulnerable. I saw things changed on the trail, how much money I guess they were allotted to drive the trail and pick up garbage before. So anyway, let me get back to the concern about healthcare issues, there is a concern but, you know, if the people in this county keep voting Republican, well, you know what they say, you get what you vote for.
Child should know dinosaurs are extinct
I’m calling in reference to an article on Wednesday, Aug. 23, “Dinosaurs and tiaras.” I’m not one much for any kind of pageants or competitions, whether it be mother-daughter or whoever, but be that as it may, I don’t want to sound like an awful, crotchety person, but this child, Shelby May, wants to be a dinosaur trainer. Six years old, she wants to train them to do tricks, especially the Brontosaurus and “I’ll teach them to run really fast.” OK, well, you can call me a funny or whatever, but a six year old should be aware that dinosaurs do not walk the earth anymore. I can understand her still believing in Santa Claus and the Tooth Fairy, but this child should be made aware that she’s not going to be training dinosaurs because dinosaurs are extinct.
What happened to KFC?
Does anybody know what ever happened to the Kentucky Fried Chicken restaurant that was supposed to rebuild in Inverness near Publix?
Response to ‘nice, expensive summer’
I figured out how to solve your problems. Sound Off, Aug. 23, “Have a nice, expensive summer.” First, don’t let watching TV be the only thing you do because that habit reduces your mental fitness. Second, buy an LED lightbulb to prevent stumbling around and falling in the dark. Third, do the math so you realize an electric car is much cheaper per mile than your gas hog. If you get solar, it’s even more economical, and if you can’t afford solar, go with one of the companies that will install it for free and split the profits with you as my neighbor did.
We should notify state about campground vote
Well, I see five commissioners voted against almost everybody in the county to allow a campground on a barrier island that floods with one twisty road in and out, and, of course, the slick lawyers call it an “amendment to the comprehensive plan.” It is not an amendment, it is a destruction of the comprehensive plan. The plan is written in stone, approved by the State of Florida and adopted. It’s not up to a few commissioners who, for whatever reason, voted to approve this thing and I think we all know what their reason really is. Let’s be honest about it. Why would you change the law for this one instance? What good is having the comp plan at all? I hope people of Ozello notify the State of Florida that the plan that they approved for Citrus County is being dismantled by a bunch of commissioners. They might have something to say about it.
Not one of them will get my vote
The Board of Commissioners should be ashamed of themselves, along with Josh Wooten, about approving the campground in Ozello. It is shameful for our environment, shameful for our waterways, shameful for septic areas and shameful for protecting our rights. Shame on them. Not one of them will get my vote.
A bunch of duds
At the new Target site, there should have been double, maybe even triple, erosion barriers put up from the very beginning, but like someone previously said, nothing but a bunch of duds for engineers here in Citrus County.
Either totally inept or totally corrupt
You know, back in the eighties as this county started growing like crazy, the State made every county put a comprehensive plan together. They studied it, they helped with, they got final approval on it. No more unrecorded subdivisions with dirt roads leading to 50 lots. All the property had to be zoned. It brought order to the county. Everybody knew what they had. Everybody knew what they were buying. Most importantly, they knew what kind of zoning they had and what was allowed in that zoning. Now, we have five commissioners that just took that document, which is the law, and shredded it. You have to ask yourself why would they do that? Either they are the totally inept or they’re totally corrupt. I hope the State of Florida gets involved and finds out which it is and reverses this awful decision. There’s no hope for anybody in this county that know what their land is going to be and what’s going to be next to them, not with these commissioners in charge.