Response to border crisis article
This sound off is about the article, April 16. The article tries to justify the border crisis. However, Americans and others are being harmed every day by the inaction of our politicians and those who support open borders.
Thanks for printing Rays
Today is Monday, April 17, and I just want to say thank you to the Chronicle for actually posting the Rays win against the Blue Jays on the front of the sports section right at the top. Somebody must have gotten the memo. Thank you.
Love Matthew Beck's photos
The Chronicle is fortunate to have the talented photographer Matthew Beck on its staff. I have appreciated his photographs over the years. Most recently, the power of an early morning sunrise and the Old Courthouse backlighted by a rainbow.
Try selling goodies if you can
Everyone likes home-baked goodies. This is a perfect time of year to bake because it's not too hot to be outside selling them. A good charity to raise funds for is the Citrus County Animal Shelter.
Save the Nature Coast by voting
Increased traffic on U.S. Highway 19 is just an indicator of what we have to look forward to in our future. County commissioners and the Planning and Development Board only want to grow our county. They want more people to move here and more tourism to make more and more money for the businesses. Folks, the Nature Coast is disappearing quickly. If you want to save it, we have to vote these people out of office. Period.
Questions for county officials
Would our county officials please tell us what more campgrounds does for our residents? Is it going to help with our already crowded roads? Is it going to help with our boat ramps, which are already pushing the point of not being worth trying to get on the water? Is it going to help with our rapidly disappearing natural resources? Will a couple of people getting rich from these little trailer parks justify the damage to our community?
Just find the right groomer
I was mortified to read in the Chronicle where so many people color all pet groomers with the same brush. I can tell you; I've been going to the same groomer in Inverness for twenty plus years, and I've always been happy with the work that she does. She has seen many of my pets come and go over the years, and she loves her own. You simply need to find the right groomer and you need to take your pets to them on a regular basis, so they don't show up all matted. Period. Shame on you.
Same offense should mean both arrested
If Jack Teixeira, the 21-year-old member of the Massachusetts Air National Guard, can be arrested for taking, keeping and showing off classified documents, then Trump can be arrested for taking, keeping and showing off classified documents.
What a joke
I'm calling about the monkeys. What a joke. These three monkeys will live a life of luxury more than citizens that live here. They get everything free for life and live on an island. There must be a screw loose that lets the money go to those monkeys. That's all I have to say, and I'm an old citizen and I think the monkeys should fend for themselves.
DeSantis causing more damage than good
When many folks think of Florida, the first thing they think about is visiting Disney World. In another of his autocratic moments, DeSantis talks about building a prison next to Disney to punish them for not agreeing with his hate-based politics. With the damage this man is doing to Florida, it's painful to think what damage he could do to America given the opportunity.
Response to letter on church and state
Fun facts in response to a letter to the editor. "Under God" was not added to the pledge of allegiance until 1954. Also, the U.S. constitution does not mention the word God at all. I strongly urge the writer to reread the first amendment. Our forefathers had very strong opinions on separation of church and state.
How are we supposed to feel safe?
In recent Facebook post, our Sheriff Mike Prendergast posted a photo of a ball cap with the slogan, "I'd rather be an American than a Democrat." On behalf of the 25,526 registered Democrats, who is he to judge our morals and patriotism? How are we supposed to feel safe in our community with such a partisan hack? What's next Sheriff Prendergast, fun memes regarding race and religion?
Do a better job repaving
In regard to our roads, you would think after all the practice that they get, the people on the patch truck would be able to do a better job than what they do. All they do is create another speed bump.
Just three things really quick
First, let D.C. use electric cars and see how they like it when their batteries are dead and they can't find a charging station. Also, on the monkey business, the handful of people that want that and who's paying for that AC and electricity? Also, on the roads, tell these people to go to Gainesville is they want to see some bad roads.
The monkeys may unionize
Hey, listen, we got to give those monkeys that air conditioning. My feeling is if we don't, they're going to unionize.
You can't get rid of guns
I am very concerned about people's thinking that we need to get rid of guns. I'm thinking that you people are thinking, "Let's get rid of guns and punish the law-abiding citizens." You know, they're never going to get rid of guns, they're too easy to get. I just don't know what's wrong with you people. And another thing, stop littering the roads. My goodness, you act like three-year-old children.
Congrats Mr. Swiatek
Congratulations to Mr. Jerome Swiatek, the national computer science teacher of the year. This is a huge honor and should have been on the front page.
Just a thought...
I had a thought. Maybe we should put our commissioners on Monkey Island and bring the monkeys to be our commissioners? I agree you have to take care of these animals. I'm the greatest animal lover in the world, but our commissioners, even though it's coming from tourist tax, our commissioners see a bare piece of ground and say, "Oh, let's develop it. Let's take away the trees which give us oxygen. Let's mow over all this grass." I don't know what's wrong with our commissioners, all they want to do is spend, spend, spend.