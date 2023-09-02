Sound Off logo 2021

Should’ve let everything dry out

I just got a recorded message from Citrus County Schools saying that they were reopening the schools tomorrow on Friday (Sept. 1), and maybe for the east side of the county or the central part of the county that would be great, but over here on the west side in Crystal River, the streets are still underwater. Snakes are coming out of the woods because all of the ditches are full, everything’s full and we’ve already killed one moccasin. You really want kids to be walking to school in something like that? I think it’s ridiculous. Let everything dry out until Monday and open up then. I don’t think they’re using good judgment trying to push it and reopen on Friday. That’s my opinion anyway.

