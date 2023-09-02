Should’ve let everything dry out
I just got a recorded message from Citrus County Schools saying that they were reopening the schools tomorrow on Friday (Sept. 1), and maybe for the east side of the county or the central part of the county that would be great, but over here on the west side in Crystal River, the streets are still underwater. Snakes are coming out of the woods because all of the ditches are full, everything’s full and we’ve already killed one moccasin. You really want kids to be walking to school in something like that? I think it’s ridiculous. Let everything dry out until Monday and open up then. I don’t think they’re using good judgment trying to push it and reopen on Friday. That’s my opinion anyway.
Should count your blessings
Just wondering, would those grumbling that the storm wasn’t as bad as projected, at least for them, be grumbling if the storm was worse than predicted. Everyone should be counting their blessings. By the way, great flood photographs.
Just because it didn’t happen to you …
I’m reading my Thursday, Aug. 31, paper and I get to Sound Off and what happens, I get really aggravated. There’s two people in here that called in and said the weathermen don’t know what they’re doing, where’s all the wind and rain, blah, blah, blah. I’d like to know if those people got a good look at the paper today with the people in Homosassa and Crystal River. A hurricane came in at 125 miles an hour in Taylor County, and believe me, they got plenty beat up with wind and rain. So you know what folks, just because it didn’t happen to you, doesn’t make it real. And just because it didn’t happen to you, doesn’t mean that you shouldn’t care about it and pay attention.
We were barricaded while they had fun
I would like to know why no one could go back to their homes and were barricaded from going back to their homes, but yet, people were allowed to float around on kayaks and invade people’s properties. For a fact, one neighbor witnessed someone was floating around my sister’s house trying to look in the window and all that. So why were they allowed to do that? And then the Chronicle put them in the paper, so now we know who they are and what they look like, but that’s okay, they were having fun. I don’t understand the law around here. It stinks.
This is really pathetic
I’m calling about needing my test strips for my diabetes. I used to get them at Publix up at Forest Ridge, but wanted to transfer to the Inverness Publix. You cannot transfer test strips from one Publix to another. In order for me to get refilled at Inverness store, I have to call the doctor and get a whole new prescription sent to them even though I have nine refills left on my bottle and I’m down to my last bottle. This is really pathetic and ridiculous, and they call this modern technology?
Should be grateful to them
I am appalled at the ungrateful people who slammed the weather forecasters for informing us about Idalia. They are giving us worst-case scenarios based on the information they get, and trying to keep us informed, prepared and safe and not scaring us. Idalia jumped up and over many times, so what do you expect them to do? People, please just be grateful to them. Better safe and informed than sorry and hurt.
Go figure
Regarding the storm, instead of being thankful the storm didn’t hit them, we have dodos from Inverness and other areas calling to complain that they didn’t get hit. Go figure.
5G doesn’t work as good
Just saying, people brag about 5G, I’ve only been in a couple of cities in Florida that 5G worked halfway good. I’m sitting here with full bars on 5G and it won’t load anything. I could have three bars of the old 4G and it would load quicker than 5G does with full bars. I don’t think there’s much to the 5G. I think it ain’t worth you-know-what.
Blaming the weatherman, hilarious
Someone called in and because they dodged a bullet, they blame the weatherman. How hilarious. No wonder we enjoy the Sound Off section so much.
Changes to Citrus Springs Crime Watch
The residents soon will see some change in the Citrus Springs Crime Watch patrol. 50 percent of the volunteers resigned last week in support of their leaders. The Sheriff’s Office volunteer coordinator listened to lies as to what and how your Citrus Springs volunteers were patrolling the rails to trails. We tried to explain how much our residents appreciated our presence on the trail, and the fact that he listened to lies that did not and would not allow Citrus Springs to voice their concerns. We tried to schedule a meeting and refused to discuss. One of the dedicated Citrus Springs leaders got real upset and called the coordinator to share his disappointment. I heard that he said that he could hear that there was no intention to discuss. Out of frustration, he told the coordinator that his decision was B.S. Well, that didn’t go over very well. They did call for a meeting. They thought they were going to a meeting to discuss the rails to trails. Wrong. He attempted to give the person a written reprimand for insubordination and his demeanor. The Citrus Springs leader refused, told him that he had been a volunteer for 26 years, worked for five other coordinators, assisted in developing the PSO program with the president of Crime Stoppers for four years, and never had a problem and was not going to allow him to tarnish his years of service. There was no attempt to have a meeting, so he resigned along with over 50 percent of the volunteers in support of the leaders. The question is, Sheriff Dawsy had close to 900 volunteers, but now with Sheriff Prendergast, there’s only around 350. I guess, this is some of the problems.
What’s happening on Turner Camp Road?
What’s going on here on Turner Camp Road? The double-wide trailer that has three strands of barbed wire up, all the junk that’s popped up on their side of it. What is going on there? Somebody needs to let people know.
Those in favor …
All those in favor of getting rid of the entire BOCC, please raise your hand.
Voters, evaluate alternatives for sheriff carefully
The day of the storm on Wednesday (Aug. 30), Sheriff Prendergast’s system left six messages on my voicemail, five of which were duds that just announced his name and cut off before the sixth finally left some rudimentary evacuation information. I next saw and heard Sheriff Prendergast on CBS National Morning Show telling people who failed to evacuate that they were on their own. He was not going to send his deputies into danger. Later in the CBS broadcast, the Levy County sheriff’s representative was asked what he would say to residents who were stranded in the evacuation zone. He said, “We’re coming.” I hope Citrus County voters will carefully evaluate the alternatives for sheriff in the next election.