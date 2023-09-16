The threat is not Marxism
Commissioner Diana Finegan said that her vote against American Library Association membership was not about sexual preference. The Chronicle quoted this statement from the commissioner: “The real crux of it is about Marxism and that’s what I don’t understand, that nobody is up in arms about it. If we don’t all stand together against this, we’re going to be in real trouble.” I’d like to remind Commissioner Finegan that it was MAGA members of the Republican Party, not Marxists, that attempted the violent overthrow of our 2020 presidential election. Commissioner Finegan should accept that the real threat to this country is the continued support of ‘MAGA nation’ by herself and some other members of the BOCC; the threat is not one little Marxist librarian who has never attacked anything.
Parents, please be aware
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
I find it interesting that most of the people speaking in favor of the ALA membership were educators who chose to call those who opposed names, certainly not behavior of intelligent people. Particularly in light of the fact that the president of ALA attended a socialism conference in Chicago over the weekend and said, “Public education needs to be a site of socialist organizing. Libraries really do, too.” Lennon said, “Give me four years to teach the children and the seed I have sowed will never be uprooted.” Parents, please be aware of what the teachers are teaching your kids.
Due for change
I’m calling to thank the Chronicle. I wanted to tell you how much I appreciate you putting the pictures of the commissioners in the paper. I had cut it out and put it on the wall and I am using it like posters of mugshots so when election time comes about, I will definitely take the pictures with me with the names and make sure I do not vote for any one of them. We are due for a change.
Clean the road before the grass is cut
I’m just coming back from Inverness towards Crystal River and from the dump all the way to 491 they’re mowing the grass in the median. My question is why would you cut the grass and not pick up a litter in front of you? All they’re doing is taking a sheet of paper and cutting it up into shreds and making it worse. Why not have either local people or advertise when they’re going to cut the grass and have volunteers pick up all the heavy duty litter so it doesn’t get caught up in the mowers? Why you don’t have the prisons out there every day when they’re ready to cut the grass for an hour? It doesn’t even look good, the grass, when it’s cut with all that litter. I don’t understand why the city or county doesn’t do something. It’s a major problem. S.R. 44 is a major road to Crystal River and Inverness. People see that first thing and it does not give a good example of who we are. It’s embarrassing to drive past it every day. Can’t somebody take it upon themselves with some common sense and say clean the road before you cut the grass? It’s as simple as that.
Paved paradise
This week, Citrus Acres RV Park on Turkey Oak across from the mall is the ugliest thing I’ve ever seen. They took down all the trees and now they’re putting ugly RVs here. Crystal River is supposed to be the ‘tree city.’ They need to put so many trees so we can’t see that ugliness. They paved paradise and put in an RV park.
Do you even know what fascism means?
The word ‘fascism’ has appeared in the Letters to the Editor section recently. How many from the Baby Boomer years and years since know the definition of fascism? Webster’s Dictionary defines it as a system of government characterized by dictatorship, belligerent nationalism, racism and militarism. Those who grew up in the World War II years knew what fascism means and meant.
This is concerning
Concerning libraries, Dwight D. Eisenhower said, “The libraries of America are and must remain the home of free and inquiring minds. Our citizens of all ages and races must be able to turn to them with clear confidence that there they can seek the whole truth.” Our county libraries as well as ALA do a very good job of aligning their services with President Eisenhower’s words. It is therefore hard to understand why our county commissioners were so influenced by a group who apparently do not support the important role libraries play in our democracy. We must preserve for all people the freedom of speech and also the freedom to read.
Being kept in the 1950s
When Dr. Denis Grillo said that there was only or at least one reason Citrus will have difficulty attracting specialists, I thought it for sure the column was going to be about the commissioners and how they’re trying to keep us in the 1950s along with our governor.
In their infinite wisdom
If the commissioners read the book of Leviticus in the Bible, their next step in their infinite wisdom would be to banish the sacred Bible.
No more Nature Coast
I went over the county development permits and applications for September and for the ones listed, they are clearing 2,373.3 acres and they are going to build another 8,266 either apartments or single-family homes. And whether these will come to fruition, I don’t know, but that’s what they have applied for. So, kiss the Nature Coast goodbye and say hello to the new suburb of Spring Hill.