The threat is not Marxism

Commissioner Diana Finegan said that her vote against American Library Association membership was not about sexual preference. The Chronicle quoted this statement from the commissioner: “The real crux of it is about Marxism and that’s what I don’t understand, that nobody is up in arms about it. If we don’t all stand together against this, we’re going to be in real trouble.” I’d like to remind Commissioner Finegan that it was MAGA members of the Republican Party, not Marxists, that attempted the violent overthrow of our 2020 presidential election. Commissioner Finegan should accept that the real threat to this country is the continued support of ‘MAGA nation’ by herself and some other members of the BOCC; the threat is not one little Marxist librarian who has never attacked anything.

