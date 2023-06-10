Sound Off logo 2021

Maybe not all food stamps

There was an article in the paper today about getting rid of food stamps. Well, I don’t believe they should get rid of all the food stamps because there are deserving people, but there’s also people that I know personally that one of them works just enough hours under the line to get section eight. One goes to the pill place and gets pills and sells them and I understand he’s making over $3,000 for that. They do not pay their electric nor water. They wait for a few months and have it paid for them. The rest of the money goes on getting designer clothes, Coach purses and things like that. This should not be tolerated. I think there should be some kind of regulation that people can only get their electric and water turned on twice a year possibly. Anyway, it’s a shame because some people are abusing the system.

