Maybe not all food stamps
There was an article in the paper today about getting rid of food stamps. Well, I don’t believe they should get rid of all the food stamps because there are deserving people, but there’s also people that I know personally that one of them works just enough hours under the line to get section eight. One goes to the pill place and gets pills and sells them and I understand he’s making over $3,000 for that. They do not pay their electric nor water. They wait for a few months and have it paid for them. The rest of the money goes on getting designer clothes, Coach purses and things like that. This should not be tolerated. I think there should be some kind of regulation that people can only get their electric and water turned on twice a year possibly. Anyway, it’s a shame because some people are abusing the system.
I think she’s doing a good job
I’m calling in reference to Sound Off, “Democrat hiding in Republican suit.” This person is saying that Holly Davis is a Democrat in a Republican suit. Just because not all Republicans meet your standard of what a Republican is doesn’t mean that they’re a Democrat hiding in a Republican suit. You know, it goes from one end of the spectrum to the other. You have far-right righties, you have lefty righties, and you have centrists. Personally, I think she’s doing a good job. And as far as spending money, Republicans do a really good job of that. They like to spend money, too, they just like to tell you that you shouldn’t spend money.
A good combination
I’ve been curious. There’s an empty Publix and Beall’s in Inverness that’s sitting empty. Is there any way we can perhaps remodel that for the veterans and the pets?
Seems like there’s a lot of room there and I think it’d be good combination for all of them.
Preservation Point
I wonder about the new campground off of State Road 44 called Preservation Point, but I don’t understand what they are preserving. It certainly isn’t land or the many trees that were on the property.
Pirate’s Cove
This is to our county commissioners. Please purchase the Ozello Pirate Cove property. It should stay in the hands in perpetuity for the public.
Young people, get off your butts
I’m calling in regarding “How to end socialism in America.” This person that wrote this is a wrong saying that our Social Security and Medicare funding will run out, it is a socialist program and the leeches that live off of it. … Well, they should know that we put money into this, and maybe if the young people would get off their butts and go to work and see what it is to earn a living, they wouldn’t have to live off of everything else in the county.
All about the money
What’s going on with the Preservation Point development? Haven’t seen anything in the paper about it all winter. Looks like a tornado hit the area. More RV trailers parking, ramp, water taxi, means more lake traffic, ski boats, airplanes, paddlers, fishermen and pollution to reduce the otherwise peaceful tranquility and quality of the lake. And now they’re building a big housing complex on the east end of Gospel Island Road and add more congestion to Lake Henderson. This will only decrease the lake and fishing quality further, which is on the way down already. I guess it’s all about the money and the big developers.
Commissioners, please consider …
I was at the Elks Lodge on Lake Hernando celebrating Memorial Day, and I noticed that the park on the lake was extremely crowded. The county commissioners, who wanted all this growth to come to Citrus County, need to plan for the future by purchasing the property that’s right across from the park, and for future use, make that an expansion of the current park, which is very, very small. That would be a proper thing to do. I hope the county commissioners take that into consideration and buy that property.
Duke is not still great for us
This is for the idiotic front-page article on May 28 about Duke Energy is still great for the county. They’ve gotten rid of so many people when Duke bought it over. Second of all, that picture with the nuclear plant, right alongside there is Crystal River one and two, and guess what, that is gone. They blew it up. It’s gone. So, there’s nothing there. So, the only thing that’s working is four and five and the gas plant. They took everybody’s jobs and just didn’t care, but one day up in North Carolina, they’ll get theirs.
Editors note: The story in question states “Duke Energy Florida remains a formidable economic engine for the county. The company paid $23.8 million in taxes in 2022 and was easily the county’s largest taxpayer.”
Stop putting so much emphasis on Duke
The Citrus County Chronicle needs to not put so much emphasis on Duke Energy like they’re some wonderful company. They got rid of so many people. They made the employees give to United Way while they gave nothing to United Way. They took away the employees’ 401K and all the other stuff, so you know what, Duke Energy isn’t what they appear to be.
Should we recruit Storm Troopers?
Sheriff Prendergast has a new recruiting commercial on TV. It appears to be a recruitment video for a paramilitary group. Is Citrus County so bad that we need to have a bunch of Storm Troopers protecting us?
Care more for people
Concerning Commissioner Bays’ commentary on the front page of the Sunday Chronicle, May 28. I’d love to hear from commissioners that care more for human beings than dogs.
It affects everyone
This is in response to Sound Off on May 30 that asks, “Why?” Because we are all Americans and every state should be helping secure America’s southern borders. The mayhem on America’s southern border affects everyone.
Give me a break
In regard to the widening of County Road 491, I think that’s an excellent idea, but why do they think they have to clog it up with two traffic lights? Also, two years to build? Give me a break.
Name the road after Dabney instead
Why don’t we name a road after Archie Dabney, a true hero and true Citrus County person who fought for equality and honesty, instead of Rush Limbaugh who was a racist. Archie Dabney would be much better name for a highway in Citrus County.
Leave the sheriff alone
I’m calling about all the comments made in the paper about our Sheriff Prendergast. We don’t need people talking about other people that we, the community and the county, that’s put him in office.
We voted him into office knowing he was strict. The sheriff’s department is held under strict confidence. We hired him, everyone voted for him because we wanted the drugs taken out of our area. Well, he’s doing a good job, so quit talking about him. He’s doing the job he was supposed to do when we voted him in. Too many of you think that this is terrible for all the different things he’s done. Who cares how many hash marks he has in his photo in the paper? Why don’t you call and ask him? You don’t have to put it in the paper that you don’t like him because he has hash marks. We voted him in to do the job and he’s doing the job. So, leave him alone.
Sticking our nose where it doesn’t belong
Front page my Chronicle, the article “Biden marks Memorial Day nearly 2 years after ending America’s longest war, lauds troops’ sacrifice.” This is not a swipe at Biden, this is a swipe at the United States government.
There’s never been a war brought to our shores after the Revolutionary War, and yet America, World War I, World War II, Korea, Vietnam, we stick our nose everywhere it doesn’t belong and then we let our young brave men and women die for a cause that’s always the same old statement.
Oh, it’s a “national interest.” That’s dog poop. And now, we’re sticking our big nose once again in Europe.
Ted Cruz
The paper Tuesday, May 30, was showing where Ted Cruz has finally put a bill out for term limits, but he didn’t do it on his own, he’s been getting pressured.
Not only that, two years ago, I found out, when Trump was in office, he got with Congress and told them they were going to put a bill together for term limits and every one of them jumped on his butt.
Not only that, but Ted Cruz was also involved and they all voted to not investigate the voting that got Biden in there.